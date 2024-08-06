August has finally arrived, which means it’s time to start packing your bags for school, and — if you’re rushing this year — you’ll need rush bags for sorority recruitment. As an incoming freshman, you may wonder where to begin when it comes to prepping for the sometimes-intimidating world of rush. Although it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of planning and buying outfits to stand out among the PNMs (potential new members), the key to a successful rush is packing a rush bag.

You may be wondering, what is a rush bag? Throughout rush, you are permitted to carry a bag between the houses that holds all your personal belongings and essentials to freshen up during breaks. What goes into this bag varies depending on the person, but commonly consists of lip gloss, deodorant, breath spray, hairbrush, a mini fan (depending on weather), and more. Rush bags often sit outside the houses while you’re visiting inside.

Rush bags are a great way to help you feel prepared while entering your prospective new house. Plus, rush bags are also a way to express your identity. You can pick a sleek and classic style, a bright-colored and eye-catching one, or a monogrammed one to easily identify yours among the rest of the PNMs. So, don’t forget about grabbing a new rush bag while shopping for your rush outfits! Here are 11 great rush bags that are perfect for holding all of your rush essentials.