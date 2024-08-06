Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
11 Rush Bags For Recruitment That’ll Fit *All* Your Essentials

August has finally arrived, which means it’s time to start packing your bags for school, and — if you’re rushing this year — you’ll need rush bags for sorority recruitment. As an incoming freshman, you may wonder where to begin when it comes to prepping for the sometimes-intimidating world of rush. Although it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of planning and buying outfits to stand out among the PNMs (potential new members), the key to a successful rush is packing a rush bag.

You may be wondering, what is a rush bag? Throughout rush, you are permitted to carry a bag between the houses that holds all your personal belongings and essentials to freshen up during breaks. What goes into this bag varies depending on the person, but commonly consists of lip gloss, deodorant, breath spray, hairbrush, a mini fan (depending on weather), and more. Rush bags often sit outside the houses while you’re visiting inside.

Rush bags are a great way to help you feel prepared while entering your prospective new house. Plus, rush bags are also a way to express your identity. You can pick a sleek and classic style, a bright-colored and eye-catching one, or a monogrammed one to easily identify yours among the rest of the PNMs. So, don’t forget about grabbing a new rush bag while shopping for your rush outfits! Here are 11 great rush bags that are perfect for holding all of your rush essentials.

Longchamp Le Pliage Original L Tote Bag ($145)
longchamp rush bag
Longchamp

One of the most popular bags I see for rush is Longchamp’s Le Pliage Original L Tote bag. These bags are clean and classy, and come in various sizes and colors. I purchased mine seven years ago and use it daily for school and work. It’s still in perfect condition!

Lululemon Two-Tone Canvas Tote Bag ($118)
lululemon rush bag
Lululemon

You could never go wrong with a sleek and simple Lululemon bag. It’s slightly pricier for a rush bag, but it’s durable, trendy, and a perfect backpack for school after rush. This year, the Two-Tone Canvas Tote Bag will be a popular rush bag choice.

Business + Pleasure Co. The Beach Bag ($59)
business pleasure rush bag
business + pleasure co.

While shopping for your rush outfits on Revolve, check out the bag selection to complete your look! Business & Pleasure Co.’s The Beach Bag is perfect for someone with a more minimalistic style.

BKLYNLNDN Nylon Personalized Tote ($54)
personalized rush bag
BKLYNLNDN

Sellers on Etsy create everything and anything you can think of. If you’re unsatisfied with other brands, Etsy may have the dream bag you need for fall rush — and many are customizable! Often, you can add letters and choose unique colors. Plus, you are showing love to small business owners!

GM LIKKIE Shoulder Tote Bag ($27)
amazon rush bag
GM LIKKIE

Do you want to look like you have a designer bag but pay half the price? Amazon has bags that look just like expensive purses but are much less expensive, so you look like you spent more money than you did. It is the perfect solution for a girl looking for a cute bag that won’t break the bank.

Kate Spade Bleeker Sunshine Dot Large Tote ($248)
kate spade rush bag
Kate Spade

Kate Spade is the perfect option for the ultimate “girly girl” looking to splurge on her rush purse. Kate Spade’s patterned and unique products will give you some flare to your outfit and help you stand out.

Marc Jacobs The Canvas Medium Tote Bag ($195)
marc jacobs rush bag
Marc Jacobs

For the designer-obsessed girl, this classic Marc Jacobs Tote Bag adds glamour to any outfit. This iconic bag can complete and complement any outfit for rush. Although it is definitely on the pricier side, it can be used for much more beyond rush!

Princess Polly Jovie Nylon Quilted Tote ($35)
princess polly rush bag
Princess Polly

Since ninth grade, Princess Polly has always been a staple in my closet. The brand’s trendy pieces and promising quality has never led me astray. The Jovie Nylon Quilted Tote comes in three colors and is the perfect size and style for a rush bag. With its simple design, this bag can match any outfit for any day of rush. I love the bright pink for a pop of color!

L.L.Bean The Boat and Tote Zip-Top ($45)
ll bean rush bag
L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean is a classic bag for those trying to achieve the “preppy” or “old money” aesthetic. The Boat and Tote Zip-Top comes in many different sizes and colors and is very popular for rush. Luckily, you can monogram your initials on the bag, so you won’t confuse it with others!

LoveShackFancy The Oran Weekender Bow Tote Bag ($295)
loveshackfancy rush bag
LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy has the ultimate bag collection for those looking for a light, floral, and girly aesthetic without a confining price budget. The Oran Weekender Bow Tote Bag has a fun floral design and is finished with a bow on the side. This bag is perfect for a girl going through rush that’s looking to add some southern charm to her outfit.

Universal Thread Tote Handbag ($30)
target rush bag
Universal Thread

Another place to find affordable rush bags is Target — especially if you forgot or didn’t know about a rush bag and need one last minute. The great thing about a store like Target is that you can show up and purchase your bag the day of. With such an extensive range of prices and styles, you are guaranteed to find one you like.

No active members of the houses will see these bags. So, don’t worry about being judged by them based on the style or price of your rush bag. It’s important to pick one that best aligns with your personality and style, and makes you feel the most confident version of yourself. Practicality is also more important than style! You want to be able to carry all of the things that you need to help yourself through the day, and with one of these rush bags, you’ll be set to crush recruitment week.

Charlotte is a National Writer for the style section of Her Campus Media. She was born and raised in New York City and is a junior attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She splits her time between NYC and Dallas but is about to study abroad in Barcelona for three months. At SMU, Charlotte is triple majoring in economics, fashion media, and journalism and proudly holds the Academic Excellence Coordinator position for her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma. She seamlessly manages her academics, workload, and social life. This past semester, she was enrolled in six classes. She achieved a GPA of 3.95 while also holding a position as a marketing and sales intern at Greek House and writing for her school’s fashion and lifestyle multimedia publication, SMU Look Media. She then spent her summer interning in public relations and media for Brandsway Creative and Aply. She credits her parents for her success. Her interest in fashion stemmed from her mother, who attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and worked within the industry. She has always been and will continue to be a role model for Charlotte because of her innate hard-working ethic and fashion sense. In her free time, Charlotte often spends time with friends, watching reality TV, or listening to music.