August has finally arrived, which means it’s time to start packing your bags for school, and — if you’re rushing this year — you’ll need rush bags for sorority recruitment. As an incoming freshman, you may wonder where to begin when it comes to prepping for the sometimes-intimidating world of rush. Although it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of planning and buying outfits to stand out among the PNMs (potential new members), the key to a successful rush is packing a rush bag.
You may be wondering, what is a rush bag? Throughout rush, you are permitted to carry a bag between the houses that holds all your personal belongings and essentials to freshen up during breaks. What goes into this bag varies depending on the person, but commonly consists of lip gloss, deodorant, breath spray, hairbrush, a mini fan (depending on weather), and more. Rush bags often sit outside the houses while you’re visiting inside.
Rush bags are a great way to help you feel prepared while entering your prospective new house. Plus, rush bags are also a way to express your identity. You can pick a sleek and classic style, a bright-colored and eye-catching one, or a monogrammed one to easily identify yours among the rest of the PNMs. So, don’t forget about grabbing a new rush bag while shopping for your rush outfits! Here are 11 great rush bags that are perfect for holding all of your rush essentials.
- Longchamp Le Pliage Original L Tote Bag ($145)
-
One of the most popular bags I see for rush is Longchamp’s Le Pliage Original L Tote bag. These bags are clean and classy, and come in various sizes and colors. I purchased mine seven years ago and use it daily for school and work. It’s still in perfect condition!
- Lululemon Two-Tone Canvas Tote Bag ($118)
-
You could never go wrong with a sleek and simple Lululemon bag. It’s slightly pricier for a rush bag, but it’s durable, trendy, and a perfect backpack for school after rush. This year, the Two-Tone Canvas Tote Bag will be a popular rush bag choice.
- Business + Pleasure Co. The Beach Bag ($59)
-
While shopping for your rush outfits on Revolve, check out the bag selection to complete your look! Business & Pleasure Co.’s The Beach Bag is perfect for someone with a more minimalistic style.
- BKLYNLNDN Nylon Personalized Tote ($54)
-
Sellers on Etsy create everything and anything you can think of. If you’re unsatisfied with other brands, Etsy may have the dream bag you need for fall rush — and many are customizable! Often, you can add letters and choose unique colors. Plus, you are showing love to small business owners!
- GM LIKKIE Shoulder Tote Bag ($27)
-
Do you want to look like you have a designer bag but pay half the price? Amazon has bags that look just like expensive purses but are much less expensive, so you look like you spent more money than you did. It is the perfect solution for a girl looking for a cute bag that won’t break the bank.
- Kate Spade Bleeker Sunshine Dot Large Tote ($248)
-
Kate Spade is the perfect option for the ultimate “girly girl” looking to splurge on her rush purse. Kate Spade’s patterned and unique products will give you some flare to your outfit and help you stand out.
- Marc Jacobs The Canvas Medium Tote Bag ($195)
-
For the designer-obsessed girl, this classic Marc Jacobs Tote Bag adds glamour to any outfit. This iconic bag can complete and complement any outfit for rush. Although it is definitely on the pricier side, it can be used for much more beyond rush!
- Princess Polly Jovie Nylon Quilted Tote ($35)
-
Since ninth grade, Princess Polly has always been a staple in my closet. The brand’s trendy pieces and promising quality has never led me astray. The Jovie Nylon Quilted Tote comes in three colors and is the perfect size and style for a rush bag. With its simple design, this bag can match any outfit for any day of rush. I love the bright pink for a pop of color!
- L.L.Bean The Boat and Tote Zip-Top ($45)
-
L.L.Bean is a classic bag for those trying to achieve the “preppy” or “old money” aesthetic. The Boat and Tote Zip-Top comes in many different sizes and colors and is very popular for rush. Luckily, you can monogram your initials on the bag, so you won’t confuse it with others!
- LoveShackFancy The Oran Weekender Bow Tote Bag ($295)
-
LoveShackFancy has the ultimate bag collection for those looking for a light, floral, and girly aesthetic without a confining price budget. The Oran Weekender Bow Tote Bag has a fun floral design and is finished with a bow on the side. This bag is perfect for a girl going through rush that’s looking to add some southern charm to her outfit.
- Universal Thread Tote Handbag ($30)
-
Another place to find affordable rush bags is Target — especially if you forgot or didn’t know about a rush bag and need one last minute. The great thing about a store like Target is that you can show up and purchase your bag the day of. With such an extensive range of prices and styles, you are guaranteed to find one you like.
No active members of the houses will see these bags. So, don’t worry about being judged by them based on the style or price of your rush bag. It’s important to pick one that best aligns with your personality and style, and makes you feel the most confident version of yourself. Practicality is also more important than style! You want to be able to carry all of the things that you need to help yourself through the day, and with one of these rush bags, you’ll be set to crush recruitment week.