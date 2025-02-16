12 Romantic Outfit Ideas With All The Lace, Silk, & Blush Tones You Could Dream Of

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The No. 1 thing I’m looking forward to right now is spring. There’s so much to look forward to! The new spring makeup trends, nails, bags, and especially outfits are all inspo on my Pinterest board right now. My closet is in dire need of an upgrade, and honestly, spring is the perfect time to add some romantic outfits to my wardrobe.
ICYMI, College Fashionista always drops a trend report for winter and spring. This spring, the brand has declared that Romance Isn’t Dead, and I’m all for it. When I think of romance, I think deep shades of red, and not only does this trend include that color — it also includes shades of white, blush, and fabrics like silk, flowy tulle, and chiffon. These textures and tones make for the prettiest pairings. The feminine energy is strong with this trend, with an emphasis on ruffles, milkmaid necklines, and light details. It also plays on the use of soft colors perfect for picnics, date nights, and beach days. If you’re feeling the love, here are 12 romantic outfit ideas to help you get your closet up to code this spring.
- Floral maxi dress & mesh sandals
-
A dress like this Fionna Maxi Dress ($99, petal + pup) and shoes like these Mesh Bow Sandals ($50, Zara) is a classic combo. Simple but so romantic — the longer the dress, the better!
- ruffle lace mini dress
-
This Mariana Ruffle Lace Tiered Mini Dress ($85, Francesca’s) with this Alice Shoulder Bag ($198, Dolce Vita) is absolutely gorgeous for a picnic or a day at the beach.
- Tie Front Top & Lace Trim Pants
-
I’ve been loving the lace and satin combo, which is super cute (especially with jeans). Try this Reclaimed Vintage Tie Front Lace Top ($52, ASOS) with these Lace Trim Full Length Pants in Modal ($49, Intimissimi).
- Lace Trim Blouse & Baggy Jeans
-
A breathable top and jeans are my go to every spring. The best part is you can dress the look up or down. Try this Kimchi Blue Ava Flutter Sleeve Tie-Front Babydoll Top ($49, Urban Outfitters) with these Casey Medium Indigo Low Rise Baggy Jeans ($48) from PacSun.
- Tank Top & Lace Pants
-
I love this lace-on-lace look. This Oversize Lace Shirt ($25, Topshop) works great with these Lace Straight Leg Pants ($32, Topshop).
- Milkmaid Top & Midi Skirt
-
This Ceppia Plisse Top ($55, petal + pup) is gorgeous! Pair it with this La La Land Women’s Novelty Hem Lace Midi Skirt ($49, Boot Barn).
- Blush Top & Mini Skirt
-
A top like this Piro Ruffle Longline Top ($57, Motel) in the shade Light Plum looks so ethereal and romantic. Pair it with a mini skirt like the Mettalic Thread Mini Skirt ($45, Zara) and heels for that overall angelic look.
- Satin Top & Floral Maxi Skirt
-
This off-the-shoulder sweater has been all over my FYP. Pair a sweater like the Rooney Knit Sweater Cinnamon ($27, petal + pup) with this Evie Maxi Skirt ($69, petal + pup) for a flowy yet soft look.
- Flowy Cotton Dress
-
A dress like the Dream Cotton Gauze Kasey Dress ($64, Faherty) with flats like these Rianne Flats ($69, Dolce Vita) is perfect for warmer days.
- Satin Two-Piece
-
A long two-piece like this Belle Two-Piece Set ($99, petal + pup) is delicate yet elegant — plus, it comes in a perfect blush shade.
- Cami Top & Cargo Pants
-
I’m obsessed with this combo! Lace paired with satin is perfect. Try this Chira Asymmetric Cami Top ($31, Motel) with these West of Melrose Womens Satin Cargo Pants ($49, Tillys).
- Lace Long Sleeve & Mini Skirt
-
This look is super classy and absolutely gorgeous for a date night. Grab the Malakai Long Sleeve Top ($57, Motel) and pair it with this Edikted Ruby Ruffle Lace Mini Skirt ($41) to nail the look on the head.