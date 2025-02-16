12 Romantic Outfit Ideas With All The Lace, Silk, & Blush Tones You Could Dream Of

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The No. 1 thing I’m looking forward to right now is spring. There’s so much to look forward to! The new spring makeup trends, nails, bags, and especially outfits are all inspo on my Pinterest board right now. My closet is in dire need of an upgrade, and honestly, spring is the perfect time to add some romantic outfits to my wardrobe.

ICYMI, College Fashionista always drops a trend report for winter and spring. This spring, the brand has declared that Romance Isn’t Dead, and I’m all for it. When I think of romance, I think deep shades of red, and not only does this trend include that color — it also includes shades of white, blush, and fabrics like silk, flowy tulle, and chiffon. These textures and tones make for the prettiest pairings. The feminine energy is strong with this trend, with an emphasis on ruffles, milkmaid necklines, and light details. It also plays on the use of soft colors perfect for picnics, date nights, and beach days. If you’re feeling the love, here are 12 romantic outfit ideas to help you get your closet up to code this spring.