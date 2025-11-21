These Rhode Dupes From Five Below Are Going Viral On TikTok

There’s nothing like a good dupe, and Five Below might have the best ones yet. rhode, the skin care company founded by Hailey Bieber, has gone viral on social media too many times to count. The brand’s most popular products recently have been the peptide lip tints, which nourish lips while also providing a bit of color, as well as the rhode pocket blushes, which went viral last year for their pigmentation and dewy finish. However, if you’re on a college budget, the price tags for these two products might just be too much. If that’s the case for you, Five Below might have the perfect solution for you.

Five Below has dupes for both the rhode pocket blushes ($25) and peptide lip tints ($20), meaning you can get similar products to rhode’s for way cheaper. The official name of the lip tint dupe is the Hale Lip Protector Lip Tint, which comes in the clear shade of vanilla as well as tinted in colors Mocha and Strawberry. All of these tints sell for $4. The website claims these lip products will tint and hydrate your lips, perfect for the colder weather.

For the pocket blush dupe, the Five Below version is the Hale Lipstick & Dewy Blush. It comes in the colors Punch, Peony, Moonlight, and Cinnamon, and each sells for $4. Some users have been comparing the shades to those available at rhode — it seems that Cinnamon is similar to rhode’s shade Tan Line, and Moonlight is like Sleepy Girl. You’re able to use these products for both your lips and cheeks, making them practical and cute.

The packaging of the lip tints and blushes are very similar to the rhode packaging, with the Hale Lipstick & Dewy Blush in the same shape and size as the iconic pocket blush. Additionally, the Five Below pocket blush dupe has more product than the rhode version, holding .21 ounces as opposed to Rhode’s .18 ounces.

However, the biggest test of a dupe is if it actually lives up to the product it takes inspiration from. Many TikTok users have been reviewing the products, and the results have been pretty positive. Users have found the lip treatments to be thick and glossy, and the blushes are long-lasting and blendable.

Beyond the rhode dupes, Five Below also has many other dupes for brands like Summer Fridays, Drunk Elephant, and Sol De Janeiro. Their Summer Fridays lip balm dupe, named Lazy Days, comes in many different flavors and sells for only $4. They also have dupes for the Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream called Solar Flare Body Butter ($5) in three scents: Caramel Dreams, Hibiscus Dragonfruit, and Vanilla Plum. The store is definitely proving itself to be a paradise for college students on a budget.