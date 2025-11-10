12 “Ralph Lauren Christmas” Decor Items From Amazon To Get The Look For Less

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With the holidays on the horizon, you may have noticed an uptick in Christmas-themed videos on your TikTok FYP. From shopping vlogs to winter outfit inspo to home decor ideas, #ChristmasTok is full of creators preparing for the upcoming holiday season. This year, one trend in particular is taking Christmas TikTok by storm: the Ralph Lauren Christmas decor trend. This trend is a nostalgic nod to traditional Christmas home decor, but elevated to match the Ralph Lauren aesthetic. While the brand name makes this trend sound pricey, it’s easy to achieve this look in your own home for less — thanks to Amazon.

Let’s break it down: What exactly is the Ralph Lauren Christmas decor look? The brand Ralph Lauren is known for its elegant, preppy-style clothing, with some of their key looks being cable-knit sweaters, blazers, and tailored pants. The brand also sells Christmas decorations that align with their style, which is where the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic originated. This decor style uses a jewel tone color palette — mainly hunter green, navy blue, and burgundy. It’s accented with metallics like gold, brass, and silver, and often displays several of those colors in a plaid or tartan pattern. Finally, Ralph Lauren’s decor line features wool, velvet, and fur fabrics — much like their clothing.

To the average holiday shopper on a budget, achieving the Ralph Lauren Christmas decor look sounds unfeasible. However, with a strict color and fabric palette in mind, it can be easy to recreate the style at home without breaking the bank by checking Amazon. Here are 12 Christmas decor items you can get on Amazon that perfectly emulate the Ralph Lauren Christmas decor style.

AQOTHES AQOTHES Christmas Plaid Decorative Throw Pillow Covers ($15) These plaid pillow cases will make any room look cozier and more festive. Plus, they match the signature Ralph Lauren colors perfectly. See on Amazon

WATAYO Watayo Christmas Artificial Pine Branches with Red Berry Stems ($26) Flowers and greenery are a key decoration in any room, but especially during the holidays. These artificial pine branches can be arranged to your heart’s desire, and the holly berries add a festive touch. See on Amazon

GLITZHOME Glitzhome Plaid Throw Blanket ($33) A plaid throw blanket is the easiest way to bring the Ralph Lauren look into your own home. Plus, it’ll be your best friend on cold winter nights. See on Amazon

HONGSOME HONGSOME Burgundy Velvet Ribbon Bows ($17) To achieve a preppy style, you can’t forget to incorporate velvet. Whether you want to hang these bows on your mantel or your Christmas tree, the possibilities are endless. See on Amazon

LILIFUL Liliful Velvet Christmas Balls ($36) Red and green aren’t the only acceptable holiday colors out there — especially as far as Ralph Lauren is concerned. These velvet ornaments are an easy way to incorporate navy blue into your home decor. See on Amazon

CLEANGOR CLEANGOR Norfolk Artificial Pine Garlands ($33) According to all the creators on ChristmasTok, a holiday garland is an essential piece to achieving the Ralph Lauren Christmas decor look. Go for one that’s lush and green, like this artificial pine garland. See on Amazon

MINETOM Minetom Brass Christmas Bells Set ($14) Balance out your darker jewel tones with metallic decor. These brass bells will brighten up any room. See on Amazon

Royal Stewart Royal Stewart Tartan Christmas Tree Skirt ($20) Although it’ll be covered with presents by the time Dec. 25 rolls around, don’t overlook the importance of a Christmas tree skirt. This tartan one will tie the look of your home together. See on Amazon

KINLOP Kinlop Burgundy Luxury Velvet Christmas Stockings ($33) Christmas stockings are a simple way to highlight your favorite Ralph Lauren-inspired colors and fabrics. These feature three key players in the aesthetic: velvet, burgundy, and gold detailing. See on Amazon

LULU HOME Lulu Home Gold Reindeer Figurines ($18) Regardless of aesthetic, no Christmas look is complete without figurines and other knick-knacks on your tables. These gold reindeer figurines are both luxurious and adorable, all while fitting into the Ralph Lauren style. See on Amazon

AQOTHES AQOTHES Green Red Plaid Christmas Table Runner ($10) When holiday decorating feels overwhelming, consider sticking to one pattern across all your fabrics for a coordinated look. This plaid table runner will pair perfectly with any plaid pillows, blankets, and tree skirts. See on Amazon