Hollywood glamour was on full display at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2. While celebrities like Selena Gomez and Demi Moore were dressed in the most striking, classy gowns, prom-core was represented on the red carpet like never before. Some of the looks brought me back to the days where I stood on my friends’ front lawns and took endless photos with our awkward high school dates. Prom was a moment.
Similar to prom night, bows, sequins, shiny embellishments, metallic fabrics, and lots of draping were all present at the 97th annual Academy Awards. If you were as obsessed with all the elegant gowns displayed on the carpet as I was, I’ve got you covered with 12 dresses inspired by all the best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Oscars.
Show Me Your Mumu Lisa Maxi Dress ($198)
Like Mikey Madison’s gorgeous pink and black Dior gown, this maxi dress features the cutest pink bow detail. It also has a chic halter neckline and a mermaid cut. Get it in this elegant rose gold shade or one of the other 11 different colors it comes in.
BP. Tie Back Sequin Gown ($79)
Because the best-dressed celebrities at the Oscars couldn’t get enough of sequins this year — including Demi Moore in a stunning Armani Privé gown — consider this shiny dress with adjustable straps and lace tie detailing on the back.
Lucy In The Sky Sequin Satin Back Tie Maxi Dress ($80)
Coco Jones wore the most gorgeous black gown at the Oscars, including black accessories to go with it. This sequin satin dress has a back tie, a slit, and a zipper closure.
Peppermayo Golden Child Linen Maxi Dress ($120)
Inspired by Penélope Cruz’s stunning white dress featuring a draped bodice, this linen dress has the most flattering halter neck design and an open back.
Selfie Leslie Just Friends Strapless Ruffle Maxi Dress ($86)
This ruffled dress resembles Connie Nielsen’s jaw-dropping light pink strapless dress. It has an exposed side zipper and lots of ruffles that will make you feel super feminine and cute.
House of CB Carena Creme Plunge Floral Appliqué Dress ($329)
Although Mindy Kaling’s metallic Oscar de la Renta gown was one of a kind, there are some dresses that resemble its busy-yet-elegant nature. This glamorous maxi dress from House of CB features 3D floral appliqués scattered throughout it, and has a gorgeous silhouette.
Rumored Daytona Maxi Dress ($128)
Doja Cat opted for a fun strapless, leopard-printed gown this year. If you loved her look and are obsessed with animal print, consider this leopard maxi dress that features a delicate tie at the front and a feminine silhouette that’s perfect to dress up for formal events.
Miss Circle Ada Gold Rhinestone Embellished Strapless Gown ($383)
It’s nearly impossible to compete with Goldie Hawn’s classic yellow gold gown. It has an elegant silhouette and the most perfect sequins. However, this gold rhinestone dress is pretty close. It’s made of a gorgeous sparkly mesh fabric, and has a front drape detail.
Lucy In The Sky Metallic Corset Maxi Dress ($76)
Felicity Jones showed up in a striking silver dress that was glimmering all night long. If you want a similar unique look, consider this corset maxi dress that’ has’s made with a metallic stretchy fabric and features some beautiful back detailing.
Lulus Immaculate Class Black Rhinestone Halter Maxi Dress ($98)
Similar to Ana de Armas’s black gown with shiny silver detailing, this halter maxi dress has a fitted silhouette and a charming touch of silver. It’s also backless and will look amazing with silver heels and accessories.
Lulus Mesmerizing Demeanor Black Sequin Maxi Dress ($118)
Black was also the choice for other stars that attended the Oscars last night, including Kylie Jenner. This dress features shiny sequins, a V-back, and a fitted bodice that will accentuate your waist, just like Jenner.
Amelia Couture Sequin Strapless Slit Gown ($249)
Last from the list of the best-dressed celebrities is Selena Gomez, who wore a sequin-covered rose gold gown with a sweetheart neckline. A similar option is this strapless couture gown that features super shiny beaded embellishments.