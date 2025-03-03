Hollywood glamour was on full display at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2. While celebrities like Selena Gomez and Demi Moore were dressed in the most striking, classy gowns, prom-core was represented on the red carpet like never before. Some of the looks brought me back to the days where I stood on my friends’ front lawns and took endless photos with our awkward high school dates. Prom was a moment.

Similar to prom night, bows, sequins, shiny embellishments, metallic fabrics, and lots of draping were all present at the 97th annual Academy Awards. If you were as obsessed with all the elegant gowns displayed on the carpet as I was, I’ve got you covered with 12 dresses inspired by all the best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Oscars.

Show Me Your Mumu Show Me Your Mumu Lisa Maxi Dress ($198) Like Mikey Madison’s gorgeous pink and black Dior gown, this maxi dress features the cutest pink bow detail. It also has a chic halter neckline and a mermaid cut. Get it in this elegant rose gold shade or one of the other 11 different colors it comes in. See On Show Me Your Mumu

BP BP. Tie Back Sequin Gown ($79) Because the best-dressed celebrities at the Oscars couldn’t get enough of sequins this year — including Demi Moore in a stunning Armani Privé gown — consider this shiny dress with adjustable straps and lace tie detailing on the back. See On Nordstrom

Selfie Leslie Selfie Leslie Just Friends Strapless Ruffle Maxi Dress ($86) This ruffled dress resembles Connie Nielsen’s jaw-dropping light pink strapless dress. It has an exposed side zipper and lots of ruffles that will make you feel super feminine and cute. See On Selfie Leslie

Rumored Rumored Daytona Maxi Dress ($128) Doja Cat opted for a fun strapless, leopard-printed gown this year. If you loved her look and are obsessed with animal print, consider this leopard maxi dress that features a delicate tie at the front and a feminine silhouette that’s perfect to dress up for formal events. See On Rumored

Miss Circle Miss Circle Ada Gold Rhinestone Embellished Strapless Gown ($383) It’s nearly impossible to compete with Goldie Hawn’s classic yellow gold gown. It has an elegant silhouette and the most perfect sequins. However, this gold rhinestone dress is pretty close. It’s made of a gorgeous sparkly mesh fabric, and has a front drape detail. See On Miss Circle

Lucy In The Sky Lucy In The Sky Metallic Corset Maxi Dress ($76) Felicity Jones showed up in a striking silver dress that was glimmering all night long. If you want a similar unique look, consider this corset maxi dress that’ has’s made with a metallic stretchy fabric and features some beautiful back detailing. See On Lucy In The Sky

Lulus Lulus Immaculate Class Black Rhinestone Halter Maxi Dress ($98) Similar to Ana de Armas’s black gown with shiny silver detailing, this halter maxi dress has a fitted silhouette and a charming touch of silver. It’s also backless and will look amazing with silver heels and accessories. See On Lulus

Lulus Lulus Mesmerizing Demeanor Black Sequin Maxi Dress ($118) Black was also the choice for other stars that attended the Oscars last night, including Kylie Jenner. This dress features shiny sequins, a V-back, and a fitted bodice that will accentuate your waist, just like Jenner. See On Lulus