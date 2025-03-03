Emma Chamberlain Showed Off Her Even-Shorter Pixie Cut At An Oscars After Party

Emma Chamberlain has done it again — switching up her look and making major waves while doing so. After debuting a bold, blonde pixie cut back in September 2024, the social media star turned fashion icon proved she’s not afraid of change. In fact, she’s practically obsessed with it. Fast forward to theVanity Fair Oscars after party on March 2, and Emma Chamberlain’s hair got even shorter. Yup, her pixie cut got a little more daring, a little more chic, and definitely more high-fashion. It’s almost like Chamberlain can’t stop giving us new hair goals.

When asked about her new look on the Vanity Fair red carpet, Chamberlain gave a refreshingly honest take: “The reason why I did it and the reason why I chopped it all off was because honestly, well, I wanted a change. I was kind of sick of long hair. I’ve had it my whole life. But, also it’s so much easier to have short hair.” It’s clear this wasn’t just a beauty decision — it’s all about empowerment and ease.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

But it’s not just the hair that got us talking. Chamberlain’s outfit for the night was straight-up fire. She donned a jaw-dropping Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Ludovic creation — nude with lace-up cutouts that screamed edgy elegance. In fact, Tan France himself couldn’t help but gush over her look, describing it as a “tough B” vibe. And honestly, who could argue with that?

Chamberlain herself couldn’t contain her excitement about the outfit, saying, “Unbelievable. I saw this collection and I was like, ‘If I don’t wear that, I’m gonna be sad.’” It’s clear she knew she had found the perfect piece to match her new hair and confident attitude.

Emma Chamberlain has clearly mastered the art of reinvention, and she’s proving that with every cut, every outfit, and every red carpet appearance. It’s not just about style; it’s about owning your evolution, and Chamberlain is doing just that.