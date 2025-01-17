12 Preppy Academia Looks Inspired By ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2

If your FYP isn’t filled with XO, Kitty Season 2 edits, I feel bad for you. XO, Kitty’s second season is filled with all the usual drama, K-Pop, and fashion we’ve come to expect — and I’m obsessed. One thing that especially stands out this season are all the cute looks Kitty and her friends are sporting. Set at Kitty’s boarding school, the show doesn’t shy away from preppy, colorful looks that are perfect for the start of spring semester.

If you’re anything like me, you’re wondering one thing right now: How can I dress like Kitty? While Kitty often wears a school uniform, her casual looks are nothing short of amazing. Filled with personality, sweaters, and statement collars, the show is redefining preppy academia. And you can, too! There’s no better time to experiment with new styles and clothing items than the start of a new semester. This list compiles some of the best preppy academia looks inspired by XO, Kitty Season 2 that are perfect for anyone who wishes they were at KISS right now.