12 Preppy Academia Looks Inspired By ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2

Sydney Flaherty

If your FYP isn’t filled with XO, Kitty Season 2 edits, I feel bad for you. XO, Kitty’s second season is filled with all the usual drama, K-Pop, and fashion we’ve come to expect — and I’m obsessed. One thing that especially stands out this season are all the cute looks Kitty and her friends are sporting. Set at Kitty’s boarding school, the show doesn’t shy away from preppy, colorful looks that are perfect for the start of spring semester. 

If you’re anything like me, you’re wondering one thing right now: How can I dress like Kitty? While Kitty often wears a school uniform, her casual looks are nothing short of amazing. Filled with personality, sweaters, and statement collars, the show is redefining preppy academia. And you can, too! There’s no better time to experiment with new styles and clothing items than the start of a new semester. This list compiles some of the best preppy academia looks inspired by XO, Kitty Season 2 that are perfect for anyone who wishes they were at KISS right now.

Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Cropped Poplin Shirt ($23)
abercrombie preppy
This cropped button-up adds some modern flair to the classic style. Layer this with a cropped sweater or cute blazer and you’ll have a Kitty-approved look.

Kimchi Blue Rachel Printed Cardigan ($49) 
preppy sweater
This classic plaid pattern is a staple of the academia aesthetic. With purple detailing and a buttoned front, this is the best modern preppy look you could find.

Stradivarius Cropped Cable-Knit Sweater ($23)
sweater
This chunky sweater is great for any cold winter day. Its cropped style adds just the right touch of modernity, and its white color makes it perfect for layering with patterned collars or skirts.

H&M Double Breasted Blazer ($40)
h&m blazer
If you’re looking to channel school uniform chic, this oversized navy blazer will be your new best friend. It can be dressed down by being styled over a sweater, or pair it with a casual shirt for a nice laidback look.

Mango Pleated Mini-Skirt ($30)
mango skirt
How could I make a list of preppy academia clothing and not include a pleated skirt? This classic is a staple in the show, and amazing for layering — you can dress it up or down based on the occasion.

Forever 21 Varsity Letterman Bomber Jacket ($32)
bomber jacket
This letterman-style jacket might just be the best layer for unpredictable spring temperatures. The classic, preppy style is a great addition to any look.

Stradivarius Mesh Cardigan in Check Print ($23)
preppy sweater
This unique top looks like it came straight out of Kitty’s wardrobe. The classic academia plaid combines well with the top’s trendy mesh and cropped length, making for an unforgettable piece.

Commense Velvet-Bow Lantern Sleeve Sweater ($46)
bow sweater
This sweater’s dramatic lantern sleeves and unique bow front make a fashionable statement. The velvet bows really level up the look, and make the style more trendy.

H&M Pocket Detail Cardigan ($40)
sweater preppy
This structured cardigan is giving Gen Z Jackie Kennedy, and I am so here for it. Its gold buttons, bold front pockets, and contrast hemming won’t steer you wrong.

Abercrombie & Fitch Novelty Button Tweed-Inspired Sweater Jacket ($45)
abercrombie jacket
Tweed is a staple of the academia aesthetic, and this classic sweater jacket takes it to the next level. It’s elegant design makes it a great piece for layering or wearing on its own.

Halara High Waisted Side Pocket Wide Leg Houndstooth Plaid Casual Pants ($40)
halara pants
These plaid pants will have you looking preppy and feeling comfortable. Their baggy shape and soft material is great for any casual study day, and you won’t be sacrificing style!

Princess Polly Contardo Short Sleeve Top ($44)
preppy shirt
This flowy blouse is great to level up any pair of pants or a skirt. Its cap sleeves and V neckline give it a unique style that I’m sure everyone on the show would love.

Sydney Flaherty is a national writer for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.