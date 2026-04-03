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Kendall Jenner, Perfume, Armani, Power Of You, Fragrance
Kendall Jenner, Perfume, Armani, Power Of You, Fragrance
Design by Neula Ha for Her Campus
Her Campus x Emporio Armani POWER OF YOU EDP

Armani Beauty Is Coming To 4 Campuses To Celebrate The New Emporio Armani POWER OF YOU

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

 

With spring semester slowly coming to an end, you’ve probably been so occupied with acing your exams and finalizing summer plans that the best part about entering a new season completely slipped your mind: finding your new signature fragrance. And, ICYMI, the perfect scent of the summer — and TBH, year-round — just dropped. Discover Emporio Armani’s POWER OF YOU EDP.

With juicy top notes of passionfruit; a heart note of frangipani; and a base note of vanilla absolute, it’s impossible not to be obsessed with this fragrance.

Wondering where you can get your hands on Emporio Armani’s POWER OF YOU EDP? In addition to buying it online and in-store at Ulta Beauty and Sephora, you’ll also have a chance to try a free sample at the POWER OF YOU pop-up happening on your campus! So, consider this your *official* invite to the most exciting — and best-smelling — end-of-semester event.

Here’s everything you can expect from this iconic campus pop-up:

This event is totally free and open to all students, so mark your calendars, because the POWER OF YOU pop-up is stopping at the following campuses!

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, LA

WILSON PLAZA

On 4/7 from 12 PM – 4 PM

THE Ohio State
University

West Plaza

On 4/13 from 12 PM – 4 PM

UNIVERSITY OF
ALABAMA

Student Center Plaza

On 4/16 from 12 PM – 4 PM

SPELMAN
COLLEGE

The Oval

On 4/21 from 12-4 PM

We can’t wait to see you there!

*Emporio Armani Bag Giveaway
To enter this giveaway, Entrant must attend the POWER OF YOU pop-up on Entrant’s campus (the “Event”) and post UGC to Entrant’s social media profiles, either on Instagram (In-Feed, Stories, or Reels) or TikTok with required tags: #PowerOfYouOnCampus #PowerOfYouGiveaway #PowerOfYou @ArmaniBeauty and @campustrendsetters. Two winners will receive an Emporio Armani bag (ARV $375.00). Must be 18 years or older. Giveaway Period begins at 12:00 PM local time on the day of the Event and ends at 11:59 PM local time on the day following the Event. Max 3 entries per Entrant. Sponsored by Armani beauty. Rules at www.hercampusmedia.com/her-campus-media-official-giveaway-rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited.
Emily Murphy

Winthrop '18

Emily Murphy has been with Her Campus Media since 2018, and is currently the Branded Content Associate. She was the Campus Correspondent and Editor/President at her chapter at Winthrop University for four years, but has had a passion for all things writing since she was young. When she's not scribbling ideas down for her next branded article, she's watching reruns of Seinfeld while scrolling Pinterest for apartment inspo. Follow her on Instagram at @emilysmurfy