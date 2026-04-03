This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

With spring semester slowly coming to an end, you’ve probably been so occupied with acing your exams and finalizing summer plans that the best part about entering a new season completely slipped your mind: finding your new signature fragrance. And, ICYMI, the perfect scent of the summer — and TBH, year-round — just dropped. Discover Emporio Armani’s POWER OF YOU EDP.

With juicy top notes of passionfruit; a heart note of frangipani; and a base note of vanilla absolute, it’s impossible not to be obsessed with this fragrance.

Wondering where you can get your hands on Emporio Armani’s POWER OF YOU EDP? In addition to buying it online and in-store at Ulta Beauty and Sephora, you’ll also have a chance to try a free sample at the POWER OF YOU pop-up happening on your campus! So, consider this your *official* invite to the most exciting — and best-smelling — end-of-semester event.

Here’s everything you can expect from this iconic campus pop-up:

POWER OF YOU EDP fragrance samples

POWER OF YOU EDP merch

An opportunity to win an Emporio Armani bag, valued at $375*. (Giveaway details below!)

Photo moments

+ more!

This event is totally free and open to all students, so mark your calendars, because the POWER OF YOU pop-up is stopping at the following campuses!

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, LA WILSON PLAZA On 4/7 from 12 PM – 4 PM THE Ohio State

University West Plaza On 4/13 from 12 PM – 4 PM

UNIVERSITY OF

ALABAMA Student Center Plaza On 4/16 from 12 PM – 4 PM SPELMAN

COLLEGE The Oval On 4/21 from 12-4 PM

We can’t wait to see you there!

*Emporio Armani Bag Giveaway

To enter this giveaway, Entrant must attend the POWER OF YOU pop-up on Entrant’s campus (the “Event”) and post UGC to Entrant’s social media profiles, either on Instagram (In-Feed, Stories, or Reels) or TikTok with required tags: #PowerOfYouOnCampus #PowerOfYouGiveaway #PowerOfYou @ArmaniBeauty and @campustrendsetters. Two winners will receive an Emporio Armani bag (ARV $375.00). Must be 18 years or older. Giveaway Period begins at 12:00 PM local time on the day of the Event and ends at 11:59 PM local time on the day following the Event. Max 3 entries per Entrant. Sponsored by Armani beauty. Rules at www.hercampusmedia.com/her-campus-media-official-giveaway-rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited.