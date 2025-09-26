7 Places To Buy Fall Dresses To Transition From Your Summer Wardrobe

It’s officially fall, and with a new season comes new wardrobe changes. As the temperature dips and pumpkin everything graces my favorite coffee shops’ menus, I can’t help but get excited to start dressing for the fall season. That means oversized sweaters, tights, pleated trousers, and boots are re-entering my wardrobe rotation, and I’ll be retiring my summer weather clothing for a while. But I’m not going to say goodbye to dresses just yet, because dresses seem to be in style this fall now more than ever.

As an LA girl, I can attest that early fall fashion can mean accommodating some warm weather. As much as I want to get into cozy clothes ASAP, I’ve learned to ease into fall styles with transitional pieces that are flexible no matter the weather. Dresses are some of my favorite summer-to-fall transitional pieces because they’re lightweight and airy, but so versatile for fall (think long-sleeve dresses, woven and knit dresses, and more). If you also live in a warmer place — or if you aren’t ready to let go of your summer dresses just yet — I’ve got you covered with some of the best places to shop for fall dresses.

Here are seven places to shop for fall dresses (and some other seasonal items) to transition your wardrobe into the fall season.

American Threads American Threads Based on my own shopping trips and the outfits on my FYP, polka dots seem to have made a comeback just in time for fall. You can tap into the polka dot trend with the new fall collection on American Threads. Plus, this collection features other classic fall styles, like denim and long-sleeve dresses, and a dreamy chocolate brown hue. See On American Threads

Beginning Boutique Beginning Boutique With dresses for any occasion, Beginning Boutique’s fall dresses collection has you covered, no matter where the season takes you. I especially love their variety of crochet and sweater dresses for days when the weather calls for something cozy. See On Beginning Boutique

Cotton Candy LA Cotton Candy LA For easy transitional dresses and fun pattern play, Cotton Candy LA’s pre-fall collection has some of the best pieces. From navy blue to cream to brown, the colors in this collection will keep you in style as the season shifts. Plus, it focuses on shorter hems, perfect for when the weather isn’t cold enough to bundle up just yet. See On Cotton Candy LA

NIA NIA With a muted color palette, NIA’s new Lowlight Collection is a one-stop shop for fall styles. The dresses in this collection are chic, sophisticated, and perfectly flattering. Plus, if you love dresses but need a little more variety in your closet, their two-piece skirt and top sets are to die for. See On NIA

Altar\’d State Altar’d State As temperatures begin to drop, I tend to go for outfits that are comfy and easy to throw on. The Autumn Edit by Altar’d State has fall dresses that are perfect for just that. I also love that the cardigans, crewnecks, and sweaters in this collection can be paired with dresses for a cozy-but-polished look. See On Altar’d State

Selfie Leslie Selfie Leslie Selfie Leslie’s joint fall and winter collection offers gorgeous dresses for all the cooler months ahead. They ace the fall color palette, with cream, red, burgundy, brown, and black hues. See On Selfie Leslie