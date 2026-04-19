12 Pink Graduation Dresses To Wear Under Your Robe This Year

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It’s that time of year again: graduation season. Whether it’s your best friend’s graduation or your own, the struggle to find the perfect graduation dress is real. It isn’t just about shopping for an outfit — it’s about choosing something that reflects the journey of your most transitional years. This is the moment you’ll be looking back on for years to come, an end to your youth and the fresh start of a new era, so it’s only right to choose something that not only flatters but speaks to you.

After all the hard work you’ve put in, the exams you conquered, and the memories you’ve made, graduation is your moment to shine. Along with the pictures, the early wake-up time, and a full ceremony to sit and walk through in heels, you’ll need something chic yet practical to wear. So of course, the perfect dress is needed, and while most people opt for white, a pop of color always stands out. And why not opt for pink, the color of the spring season? Whether you’re into soft pastels, bold hot pinks, or something in between, I’ve rounded up 12 of the most perfect pink dresses to complete your look, no matter what color your graduation gown is.

SKIMS SKIMS Cotton Jersey Mini Tube Dress ($68) For the girls who love an understated and effortless look, this SKIMS mini is the perfect pop of color to add to a full-glam makeup look. Not only will you be comfortable and cute all day, but the simplicity of this dress makes it easy to rewear and style for any occasion. Although graduation is all about making a statement, sometimes, the simplest look is the most eye-catching. See On SKIMS

Aritzia Aritzia Stateroom Satin Halter Dress ($138) If you want a daring-yet-classic graduation look, this satin baby pink halter mini dress is your girl. While satin is a go-to choice for a graduation dress, the pop of pink adds the perfect soft touch to the overall look. And not to mention, it’s great for any celebration after the ceremony, as it doubles as a going-out dress! See On Aritzia

Peppermayo Peppermayo Melisande Scarf Neck Mini Dress ($83) A retro-inspired look for the vintage girls, this hot pink scarf mini dress channels That ‘70s Show’s Jackie Burkhart in the best way possible. A bold pop of color complete with a chic scarf, this dress is giving ultimate cool girl. See On Peppermayo

Oh Polly Oh Polly Galene Embellished Mini Dress ($120) Now this one’s for the girls who were the life of the party throughout their time at college, and obviously need a showstopping dress to commemorate their big personalities. This embellished mini dress screams main character, and glitters when you walk. It’s perfect for the girls who love making a bold statement no matter what room they’re in. See On Oh Polly

Zara Zara Short Poplin Halter Balloon Dress ($60) If you value comfort and are looking for something less revealing and more sophisticated, look no further than this mini dress from Zara in the most gorgeous shade of baby pink. This is great if you’re keeping it casual and effortless, plus the drop waist and keyhole cut-out will have you feeling like a girl boss in the making. See On Zara

Lulus Lulus Wendy Waterfall Asymmetric Ruffle Satin Mini Dress ($98) This flirty fun baby pink ruffle dress from Lulus screams old money elegance. Think Carrie Bradshaw mixed with a Blair Waldorf flare. This one’s girly, classy, and a true winner for the whimsical girls. See On Lulus

With Jéan With Jéan Kesha Dress ($244) If you want a unique, high-fashion look that stands out from all the minis in the crowd, this mid-length halter dress from With Jéan is sure to do the trick. The asymmetrical hem and flirty silhouette make it a chic grad lunch look afterwards! See On With Jéan

Cider Cider Chiffon Sweetheart Asymmetrical Hem Mini Dress ($48) If you love a babydoll look, this asymmetrical babydoll mini dress is channeling girly vibes with a bit of flair. The sweetheart neckline paired with the chiffon ruffles at the hem make it easy to move around in, and set a classy tone for your pictures! See On Cider

Peppermayo PepperMayo Amadine Mini Dress ($130) Have a big grad trip planned and want to soft launch your euro summer? This hibiscus baby pink waterfall mini dress will have you feeling like a tropical island girl when you rewear it on vacay after your ceremony. See On Peppermayo

Oh Polly Oh Polly Cressida Bow Mini Dress ($98) For a timeless, soft-glam look, this bow mini dress adorned with a square neck and an underlying pleated skirt gives off ethereal princess vibes. See On Oh Polly

Oh Polly Oh Polly Tatiana Ruffle Dress ($64) For a fun pop of color, this hot pink ruffle dress is the perfect bold statement. With body-skimming fabric and a sheer overlay, this serves all the elegance for a full-glam graduation look. See On Oh Polly