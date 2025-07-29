The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Looking to add a personal touch to your dorm, living room, or apartment this fall? Picture frames are an easy and stylish way to make your dorm feel more like home. Whether you’re showcasing days spent with hometown friends, fun-filled family adventures, or your latest travel snapshots, picture frames allow you to reminisce in style.

Elevate your traditional Polaroid wall with eclectic picture frames to create a bedside collage, or scatter them around your room for a piece of home in every corner. With extended time away from family and loved ones, it’s easy to feel a little homesick. But, with these thoughtful, visual reminders, you can ease that feeling and keep your happiest memories closer.

From mini desktop frames to creative statement pieces, this list includes something for every aesthetic and room size. These 12 picks range in color, design, shape, and so much more — allowing you to truly curate a vibe that matches your personality and transforms your dorm for fall.

Anthropologie Anthropologie The Bistro Tile Stoneware Frame ($32) This circular frame incorporates a unique, mosaic-like background with adorable designs and curved text. Whether you’re showing off a study abroad selfie or a hometown group picture, this “Bonjour” frame is fitting for any occasion. See On Anthropologie

Pawnique Studio Pawnique Studio Whimsical Picture Frame Set of 9 ($234) These colorful, maximalist frames are perfect for displaying your favorite memories in style. The set’s mismatched designs bring an eclectic feel to your dorm, living room, or entryway. You could also buy specific frames instead of the entire set, allowing you to customize your look. See On Etsy

Rummel Design Rummel Design Scalloped Magnetic Picture Frames Set of 3 ($25) Take your decor game to the next level with these adorable scalloped frames. Their magnetic backings are the ultimate option for sprucing up your refrigerator door. See On Etsy

Anthropologie Anthropologie Hydrangea Picture Frame ($24) This beautiful floral frame set against a baby blue backdrop is great for showing off your favorite garden party snapshots or outdoorsy memories. See On Anthropologie

Space Art Deco Space Art Deco 4×6 Triple Hinged Frames ($13) With its trifold layout, this frame lets you curate a personalized display. It’s perfect for showcasing a mix of photos, or even three standout moments from an unforgettable trip or event. See On Amazon