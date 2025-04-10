Here’s Where To Get Nike’s Paige Bueckers Shoes Ahead Of The WNBA Draft

Whether it’s on or off the court, you may have noticed some of your favorite basketball players repping their own branded shoes. From Michael Jordan to Breanna Stewart to now Paige Bueckers, professionals in the NBA are no stranger to customizing and selling their own shoes. Except, Bueckers isn’t in the NBA just yet. She is the first college athlete to have her own basketball shoe from Nike. Here’s how to get Nike’s Paige Bueckers shoes.
Bueckers released the Nike G.T. Hustler 3 on Dec. 7, 2024, which featured a baby blue and lavender colorway that’s especially personal to Buecker’s life and the people in it. “There are so many details that make this shoe special to me,” Bueckers told Nike following the shoe’s release. “This is the perfect colorway for me: I love baby blue and lavender, and the Radial Knit makes me feel fly. My favorite detail is the message from my dad, [Be you, be great], and the tribute to both of my homes is so meaningful for my first Player Edition model.”
You may be wondering where to find Nike’s Paige Bueckers shoes to represent the female athlete. The pair isn’t featured on the Nike website anymore, but look no further. Here’s where you can find Buecker’s limited-edition shoe ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
- GOAT
-
In true GOAT fashion, prices for Nike’s Paige Bueckers shoes will vary depending on the sizing. You could be paying anywhere as low as $130 and as high as $2,621 if you’re looking for a smaller size. Generally, for Bueckers’s shoes, the smaller you go, the more they cost However, you do have an option to bid on sizes and create your own price, which may be worthwhile if other sites don’t carry your size.
- Flight Club
-
Much like GOAT, Flight Club has options for you to buy a shoe brand new or make an offer on your size. You can find prices as low as $105 and the highest at $2,586.
- KicksCrew
-
If you’re looking for the more affordable option to get a chance to rep Bueckers, look no further. Despite not having a ton of in-stock options for sizes lower than 7, the prices seem way more affordable on KicksCrew. The highest is $350 for a size 6, but other than that, prices are in the $200 range and lower.
- StockX
-
Much like KicksCrew, StockX has proven itself to have some deals for the Bueckers shoes. Not only do they have a wide range of sizes available, but prices don’t go above the $400 range (unlike GOAT and Flight Club). On top of that, they carry sizes as small as US Men’s 3.5 and as big as US Men’s 18, so chances are your size will be available — and most likely in stock.
- eBay
-
You never know what kind of deal you can find on eBay, but I’d recommend it to anyone who has scoured other sites and come up short. You can find cheap prices on eBay, and maybe even negotiate with sellers. The highest I’ve seen the shoe listed is in the high $300 range, but that’s nowhere compared to the other sites selling for over $2,000.
- Novelship
-
Novelship is another site to turn to when looking for options on pricing for the Paige Bueckers shoes. Sizes are mostly in stock, and if you want to get ahead of the competition, they advertise five- to nine-day shipping, so chances are your shoe will arrive soon after the draft takes place.