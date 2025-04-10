Here’s Where To Get Nike’s Paige Bueckers Shoes Ahead Of The WNBA Draft

Whether it’s on or off the court, you may have noticed some of your favorite basketball players repping their own branded shoes. From Michael Jordan to Breanna Stewart to now Paige Bueckers, professionals in the NBA are no stranger to customizing and selling their own shoes. Except, Bueckers isn’t in the NBA just yet. She is the first college athlete to have her own basketball shoe from Nike. Here’s how to get Nike’s Paige Bueckers shoes.

Bueckers released the Nike G.T. Hustler 3 on Dec. 7, 2024, which featured a baby blue and lavender colorway that’s especially personal to Buecker’s life and the people in it. “There are so many details that make this shoe special to me,” Bueckers told Nike following the shoe’s release. “This is the perfect colorway for me: I love baby blue and lavender, and the Radial Knit makes me feel fly. My favorite detail is the message from my dad, [Be you, be great], and the tribute to both of my homes is so meaningful for my first Player Edition model.”

You may be wondering where to find Nike’s Paige Bueckers shoes to represent the female athlete. The pair isn’t featured on the Nike website anymore, but look no further. Here’s where you can find Buecker’s limited-edition shoe ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft.