13 Outfit Ideas For Megan Moroney’s ‘Cloud 9’ Tour, Inspired By The Emo Cowgirl Herself

Emo cowgirls, it’s time to dress to impress. Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour is just around the corner, officially kicking off on May 29, 2026 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, with a total of 49 shows across the U.S. and Europe. If Moroney’s Cloud 9 album taught fans anything, it’s that Moroney isn’t complete without her bells and whistles — and that includes her fashion choices. Throughout her Cloud 9 era, she’s made fashion statements in hot pink, fringe, tiger print, and more. It’s safe to say she’ll likely be bringing the same style on stage, too.
These days, concerts double as themed fashion shows, giving fans the perfect excuse to get dressed up for a night. The Cloud 9 Tour is no exception, as fans will likely be going all-out with their looks and emulating Moroney’s style. Thankfully, finding a perfectly themed Cloud 9 Tour outfit doesn’t have to be stressful, since Moroney has given fans a solid idea of what to wear to channel their inner sparkly cowgirl. Between Moroney’s song lyrics, music video looks, and on-stage outfits, there are plenty of Cloud 9-themed outfit ideas to go around.
Ready to get dressed up in all your bells and whistles? Here are 13 outfit ideas that are perfect for Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour.
Pink & Sparkly
At its core, the Megan Moroney Cloud 9 aesthetic is all about pink and sparkles. For a sparkly pink look that’s easy to put together, pair the Letitia Embellished Lace-Up Corset Top (Oh Polly, $82) with the Lorelei Embellished Mid-Rise A-Line Mini Skirt (Oh Polly, $82). Finish the look with a pair of pink cowgirl boots, like the Azalea Wang Mariana Cowboy Boot (Urban Outfitters, $99).
Tiger Print
Throughout her Cloud 9 era, Moroney has been incorporating tiger print into her outfits in reference to her song, “Liars & Tigers & Bears.” To get the tiger print look yourself, try the Tiger Printed Mesh Babydoll Top (Edikted, $19) paired with the Piper Black Contrast Stitch Mini Skirt (Pacsun, $40). Then, add the Matisse Women’s Tall Dixie Cowboy Boots (Pacsun, $64) as the perfect finishing touch.
All-Blue Denim
Back in February 2026, Moroney rocked an all-blue denim look at her Cloud 9 listening party in London. The best part of wearing all-blue denim? It takes minimal effort to look put-together, and it’s easy to style with accessories already in your closet. For something versatile, try the Emery Denim Mini Dress (American Threads, $78). Or, recreate Moroney’s two-piece denim set look with the Relaxed Denim Jacket (Fabletics, $175) and Denim Mini Skirt (Fabletics, $110).
All-Pink Denim
Love the denim look, but want to stay true to the Cloud 9 pink color scheme? An all-pink denim look will check all your boxes. Start with this Penelopi Denim Top (Steve Madden, $89), and pair it with this Roz Jean (Steve Madden, $70) or this BDG Onna Denim Micro Mini Skirt (Urban Outfitters, $39).
Hot Pink Fringe
A pop-country concert wouldn’t feel complete without a little fringe. Drawing inspiration from the hot pink hues on the Cloud 9 album cover, try wearing this Talia Pink Sequin Fringe Romper (12th Tribe, $88). Then, add on this Lanzom Retro Felt Wide Brim Cowboy Hat (Amazon, $30) for a complete sparkly cowgirl look.
Pastel Gingham
In her “6 Months Later” music video, Moroney looked stunning in a pastel purple gingham dress. To get the look, try this Gentle Soul Mini Dress (Princess Polly, $24). Pair it with this Springtime Sweetie Sweater (Lulus, $39), and you’ll look like you just stepped out of the music video yourself.
Bridal-Inspired White Dresses
For a perfectly themed outfit that’ll make you feel like the main character, take inspiration from Moroney’s song “Wedding Dress” from Cloud 9. Emulate the wedding dress look with the Floral Lace-Up Maxi Dress (Lucy In The Sky, $95). If a short dress is more your vibe, the Julisa Corset Mini Dress (Princess Polly, $75) is a cute option that looks just as bridal.
Pink Camo
Every Moroney fan knows the emo cowgirl loves her camo. For a casual, comfy outfit that will keep you on theme, pair this Women’s Camo 97 Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt (Target, $12) with this We The Free Gallivanting Peekaboo Skort (Free People, $78). Then, add the Cloud 9 Megan Moroney Smokeshow boots (Lane Boots, $325) for a perfect pinch of Cloud 9 flare.
Pearl-Studded Looks
In November 2025, Moroney posed in a pearl-studded pastel pink outfit on her Instagram — and it’s the perfect look to draw outfit inspo from. This Keira Faux Pearl Strappy Open-Back Mini Dress (Windsor, $80) nails the pink pearl style to a T. Pair it with the Leila Bow Western Boots (Altar’d State, $128), which have the perfect bow detail that screams Megan Moroney.
Pink Florals
On the Cloud 9 album cover, Moroney wears a pink gown adorned with three-dimensional roses. While a princess gown may be too impractical for dancing away at a concert, other forms of floral pink are perfect for a Cloud 9 tour look. Try wearing the For Love & Lemons Skye Bodysuit (Revolve, $151) with the For Love & Lemons Skye Mini Skirt (Revolve, $131).
Black Leather Dresses
Want to stand out in a sea of pink but stay on-theme? Take inspiration from Moroney’s “Wish I Didn’t” music video, where she plays a spy dressed in all black. To get the look, pair the Vesper Vinyl Backless Mini Dress (Oh Polly, $48) with the Major Strut Faux Leather Knee-High Stiletto Boots (Windsor, $49).
Blue & Pink
Need a matching outfit idea for you and your bestie? Try wearing the same dress in blue and pink, aka the signature colors of Moroney’s Am I Okay? and Cloud 9 albums. This Sabrina Strapless Corset Mini Dress (American Threads, $80) — coming in both shades — is perfect for this.
Dress Up Your Merch
If your ideal concert outfit prioritizes ease and comfort, try styling your favorite merch tees. For some concert-ready sparkle, pair the Edikted Sabina Low Rise Sequin Mini Skirt (Pacsun, $51) with Moroney’s Boots Cropped Tee (Megan Moroney Store, $45) or the Megan Moroney Cloud 9 Oversized Graphic Shirt (Target, $20).