13 Outfit Ideas For Megan Moroney’s ‘Cloud 9’ Tour, Inspired By The Emo Cowgirl Herself

Emo cowgirls, it’s time to dress to impress. Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour is just around the corner, officially kicking off on May 29, 2026 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, with a total of 49 shows across the U.S. and Europe. If Moroney’s Cloud 9 album taught fans anything, it’s that Moroney isn’t complete without her bells and whistles — and that includes her fashion choices. Throughout her Cloud 9 era, she’s made fashion statements in hot pink, fringe, tiger print, and more. It’s safe to say she’ll likely be bringing the same style on stage, too.

These days, concerts double as themed fashion shows, giving fans the perfect excuse to get dressed up for a night. The Cloud 9 Tour is no exception, as fans will likely be going all-out with their looks and emulating Moroney’s style. Thankfully, finding a perfectly themed Cloud 9 Tour outfit doesn’t have to be stressful, since Moroney has given fans a solid idea of what to wear to channel their inner sparkly cowgirl. Between Moroney’s song lyrics, music video looks, and on-stage outfits, there are plenty of Cloud 9-themed outfit ideas to go around.

Ready to get dressed up in all your bells and whistles? Here are 13 outfit ideas that are perfect for Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour.

Steve Madden All-Pink Denim Love the denim look, but want to stay true to the Cloud 9 pink color scheme? An all-pink denim look will check all your boxes. Start with this Penelopi Denim Top (Steve Madden, $89), and pair it with this Roz Jean (Steve Madden, $70) or this BDG Onna Denim Micro Mini Skirt (Urban Outfitters, $39).

12th Tribe Hot Pink Fringe A pop-country concert wouldn’t feel complete without a little fringe. Drawing inspiration from the hot pink hues on the Cloud 9 album cover, try wearing this Talia Pink Sequin Fringe Romper (12th Tribe, $88). Then, add on this Lanzom Retro Felt Wide Brim Cowboy Hat (Amazon, $30) for a complete sparkly cowgirl look.

Lucy in the Sky Bridal-Inspired White Dresses For a perfectly themed outfit that’ll make you feel like the main character, take inspiration from Moroney’s song “Wedding Dress” from Cloud 9. Emulate the wedding dress look with the Floral Lace-Up Maxi Dress (Lucy In The Sky, $95). If a short dress is more your vibe, the Julisa Corset Mini Dress (Princess Polly, $75) is a cute option that looks just as bridal.

For Love & Lemons Pink Florals On the Cloud 9 album cover, Moroney wears a pink gown adorned with three-dimensional roses. While a princess gown may be too impractical for dancing away at a concert, other forms of floral pink are perfect for a Cloud 9 tour look. Try wearing the For Love & Lemons Skye Bodysuit (Revolve, $151) with the For Love & Lemons Skye Mini Skirt (Revolve, $131).

Oh Polly Black Leather Dresses Want to stand out in a sea of pink but stay on-theme? Take inspiration from Moroney’s “Wish I Didn’t” music video, where she plays a spy dressed in all black. To get the look, pair the Vesper Vinyl Backless Mini Dress (Oh Polly, $48) with the Major Strut Faux Leather Knee-High Stiletto Boots (Windsor, $49).