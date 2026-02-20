All Of Megan Moroney’s ‘Cloud 9’ Songs, Ranked

The emo cowgirl has done it again. Megan Moroney dropped her third album, Cloud 9, on Feb. 20, and it’s all the right emotions in a pretty pink package. The 15-track album is made up of previously released and already loved tracks like “6 Months Later,” and has some serious star power with collaborations from Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves. Just like Moroney’s last album, Am I Okay?, this album is a collection of raw storytelling and pop-country hits that will be stuck in your head for days.

Besides the songs themselves, Cloud 9 has a top-tier aesthetic. The vibes are girly, pink and the perfect combination of prom queen and emo cowgirl. This goes hand-in-hand with what Moroney encouraged fans to wear to her upcoming Cloud 9 arena tour. In a recent livestream, she said fans should wear “pink, sparkles, gingham, tiger print, pink tiger, sparkles, bows on your boots. White boots, pink boots. Any boots with bows on them.”

As someone who’s loved Moroney since her debut single, “Wonder,” here is my certified fan ranking of the Cloud 9 album.

15. “Beautiful Things”

I know this is a controversial take (especially since Billboard ranked it No. 1), but I’m just not the biggest fan of this song. “Beautiful Things” is not a skip — it’s still a really beautiful and meaningful song with a great message.

Favorite lines: “Girl, don’t pick yourself apart / And quit wonderin’ why he did it / Nothing ’bout you needs fixin’ / It ain’t what you are, it’s what he isn’t.”

14. “Medicine

“Medicine” is the epitome of petty. The mix of country twang and IDGAF lyrics made this song a happy, toxic mess.

Favorite lines: “You’re re-rеading my texts, acting obsessed / Feeling just a little bit crazy / Now who’s batsh*t-certifiable, baby?”

13. “Bells & Whistles” (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

As a huge Kacey Musgraves fan, “Bells & Whistles” was kind of underwhelming. The pair’s voices make a great ballad and I hope they collaborate again in the future, but after a few listens, I just wasn’t feeling it.

Favorite lines: “She don’t come with the spotlight, she’ll wait around all day long / And you don’t have to worry you’ll wind up in a song.”

12. “Liars & Tigers & Bears”

This song was an unexpected hit for me. The name “Liars & Tigers & Bears” was confusing, but the way it called out the music industry for pitting women against each other was amazing.

Favorite lines: “Stay in your lane, but evolve and get better / If you sell your soul, we’ll help you break records / Love everybody, aren’t you all friends? / Even the ones that we’ve pit you against.”

11. “Wish I Didn’t”

“Wish I Didn’t” is pop perfection, with a catchy tune and subtle shade. Whether or not this song is about who I think it is (definitely Riley Green), this is a classic example of Moroney’s playful and witty storytelling.

Favorite lines: “You’ve been great, but honey, don’t get me wrong / Some cold killers have guns, but I’ve got songs.”

10. “Wedding Dress”

This is a song that hits you where it hurts. “Wedding Dress” addresses a universal heartbreak in a soft, melodic way that’s sure to make you shed a tear or two.

Favorite lines: “I don’t mind missing you / In a bar, latе nights, or in the car / On my birthday or when I meet someone / With your same name.”

9. “Waiting On The Rain”

“Waiting on the Rain” is another devastating song on this album. The lyrics are painfully raw, and a true testament to Moroney’s songwriting capabilities.

Favorite lines: “Life will just go on / Ain’t the first time I’ve been wrong / We’ll make new friends, skip every Al Green song / And I’ll leave us in the past / I’ll forget the way he laughs.”

8. “Cloud 9”

The title track for the album is an instant classic. “Cloud 9” is a much-needed dose of happiness, and proves that even an emo cowgirl can find a moment of bliss.

Favorite lines: “Waitress asked me, ‘Is Pepsi fine?’ / I wanted a Coke but said, ‘It’s more than alright.’”

7. “6 Months Later”

“6 Months Later” is the lead single, and rightfully so. It’s a fun, sarcastic tune — if any song sums up the album, it’s this one.

Favorite lines: “Oh, how the turns have tabled / All the sudden, now you’re willing and able / Little therapy, now you’re so stable / OK, well / Your next girlfriend will be so lucky.”

6. “Table For Two”

This is a simple but beautiful song. There’s not too much going on in the music, making “Table for Two” a song that is pure emotional songwriting.

Favorite lines: “No regrets, just the truth / Like, we’re the only ones in this room / At a table for two, ’til 2 a.m. / The water is fine, let’s jump back in.”

5. “I Only Miss You” (feat. Ed Sheeran)

“I Only Miss You” is an unforgettable duet. Even though I’m kind of bothered by the fact that Ed Sheeran sounds nothing like Ed Sheeran, I’m willing to overlook it because this ballad is an acoustic masterpiece.

Favorite lines: “I’ve been running from your memory / But damn, it keeps on catching up / You’re in every song I sing / In every thought I think / Do you still believe in us?”

4. “Stupid”

Another witty banger, this song feels like it came straight from the girls group chat. “Stupid” is funny and humbling in the best way.

Favorite lines: “Surely his silence isn’t him letting me go / So I check the local paper, making sure his name ain’t written in bold, I know.”

3. “Convincing”

“Convincing” paints the picture of heartbreak. The song is almost movielike in a gentle, hopeful message to what could’ve been.

Favorite lines: “Laughing at you, you’re singing to me / Oh, look at us causing a scene / I say, “This is so dumb” / You say, ‘Shut up and kiss me’ / We ain’t in love / But damn, we’re convincing.”

2. “Who Hurt You”

This is an emotional story of true hurt and betrayal. Another song that alludes to a relationship gone wrong (Riley Green, you have seriously fumbled), “Who Hurt You?” is a detailed depiction of feeling discarded and simply added to a list.

Favorite lines: “And how did I not see it? / Your ego, it needs feeding / Endlessly, relentlessly / At the cost of me / And I’ll move on, and I’ll find better / But you’ll stay the same forever.”

1. “Change Of Heart”

“Change of Heart” has been my favorite since my first listen to the album, and I don’t see that changing. The back-and-forth of the song is like a fight between her head and heart, making it the most clever and catchy song on the album.

Favorite lines: “All the time / I think I love you, then I change my mind / ‘Cause you’re the worst, then you’re the one / They say, ‘Fall in love, it’s fun.’”