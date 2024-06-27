Old Navy’s Flag Shirt Is Sold Out, But Here’s Where You Could Get One Before The Fourth Of July

It’s the end of June, which means the Fourth of July is right around the corner and what’s a holiday without some last-minute shopping? Old Navy has the best holiday deals and an iconic clothing item that will be perfect for your Fourth of July outfit — if you can manage to get it.

The Old Navy Flag Shirt has been a staple for many people for years. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, this shirt will be one you’ll want to add to your collection. They’re all sold out now, but you may still be able to snag one before the holiday weekend.

Getting an Old Navy Flag shirt yearly is a huge tradition for ‘90s kids. I can’t blame them; it’s an affordable, cute, and fun collector’s item. I remember going to the department store as a kid and picking some up to match with my family for the Fourth of July weekend BBQ. There are so many stories of families wearing the iconic tee yearly and planning to continue the tradition.

The iconic flag shirt was first launched in 1994, the same year Old Navy was born. “The flag tee was an ideal celebration of our new place in the American retail market,” Chris Jordan, Senior Director of Graphics Design at Old Navy, said in an interview with Fashionista back in 2017. It also connected the customer to the brand, “Old Navy flag tees created a reason for friends and family to gather for annual family photos,” Jordan said.

At only $4, the 2024 30th anniversary flag shirt comes in red and navy. It shows both the year and anniversary with an American flag in the center below the brand name. Even though it’s sold out for adults, some are still available for kids on the Old Navy website. If you really want something similar, you can buy one from a seller on Poshmark or eBay. But be sure to keep an eye out on Old Navy’s website this week. There may be a restock before the big holiday.

Other Fourth of July items can still be purchased from Old Navy, as the brand still has an Americana vibe in 2024. Rep Team USA during the 2024 Summer Olympics with this hat, or rock this super cute striped polo sweater vest. Of course, there are also staples like classic denim shorts and this red button-down. And is it the Fourth of July without a themed bathing suit, like this navy one with stars?

There’s always the potential to create a cute, affordable outfit at Old Navy.