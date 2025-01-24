Olay Is Releasing A Serum In Body Wash Form That Sounds Heavenly

Winter can be tough on your skin. With the cold, dry air outside and the constant indoor heating, it’s no wonder your skin starts to feel tight, dry, and a little lifeless. It can seem like no matter what you use, your skin just can’t keep up with the elements. But what if your body wash could do more than just clean? What if it could actually help hydrate and refresh your skin while you shower? Olay’s new Super Serum Body Wash might just be the kind of winter skincare boost your routine has been missing. With ingredients designed to lock in moisture and restore your skin’s smoothness and glow, it’s a simple way to give your skin some love during the harsh winter months.

This isn’t your average body wash. Olay has taken its well-loved skincare technology and transformed it into a silky, gel-like formula that’s more like a serum for your skin. It’s made to hydrate, smooth, and firm — everything you need when your skin is feeling extra dry and lackluster. And unlike usual serums for your face, you can rinse this Olay serum off like a body wash during your shower, without losing the effects.

What also makes this body wash different is its powerful mix of five ingredients that usually live in serums or creams, not body washes. We’re talking niacinamide to brighten and even out your skin, BHAs to gently exfoliate and smooth out any rough patches, and collagen peptides to give your skin that bounce and firmness we all crave. Add in vitamin C for an extra glow and vitamin E for some deep hydration, and you’ve got a formula that works hard to transform your skin while you shower.

The texture is creamy, clinging to your skin just enough to penetrate deeply, leaving you feeling softer, smoother, and visibly more even. It’s like a mini skin treat every time you step into the shower, and honestly, it might be the pick-me-up your skin needs during the cold months.

The best part? This body wash will be available at major retailers nationwide in February (with a price tag around $13), but if you’re feeling impatient (we get it), you can snag it now on Amazon.

If you’re battling dry winter skin, this is one product you’ll want to check out. It might just change your shower routine — and your skin — for the better.