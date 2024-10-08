Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
12 October Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gifts To Check Off Your List Early This Year

Sydney Flaherty

The holiday season is coming much faster than any of us realize. And while I love winter break and “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande, there is one thing I am already dreading — holiday shopping. I like to think I’m a thoughtful friend and a talented shopper, but somehow, every year, I find myself in the same predicament: aimlessly wandering the streets on Dec. 18 and settling for whatever presents I can find. But, I am here to announce this year will be different thanks to October Amazon Prime Day! 

If you weren’t already aware, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are taking place on Oct. 8 and 9, and I am determined to get all of my holiday shopping done early — and well. Don’t wait to worry about what present to get that 8-month situationship or find yourself paying way too much for a gift for that one friend who’s literally impossible to shop for. This list has items for even the most specific circumstances, so your 2024 holiday season can go down in history as the best one yet. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, this is Prime Day, we’re talking about deals! Not only will you get the perfect presents, this October Prime Day, you’ll get them for cheap!

Keurig K-Supreme single serve coffee maker ($95)
keurig with mug
Keurig

The school year has begun and I can guarantee you have some tired college students in your life. Make their mornings a little easier this holiday season by treating them to their very own in-house coffee shop. And for 44% off, you’re winning, too.

florence by mills oversized pullover ($40)
florence by mills pullover
florence by mills

It’s fall, aka time to get cozy. Give your friends the gift of comfort and style this year! Millie Bobby Brown’s brand florence by mills has high-quality products, so there are no strings to pull here. Plus this pullover is 20% off, so you pretty much have to get it now.

apple airpods pro 2 ($169)
airpod pro 2s
Apple

I can’t name a single person I know who doesn’t want new AirPods — it’s a phenomenon that needs to be studied. But in the meantime, AirPod Pros are quite possibly the best gift for anyone. And at 32% off, why not?

echo dot with echo buds ($45)
echo dot and echo buds
Amazon

This 5th Gen Echo Dot in charcoal is the perfect gift for anyone who needs a speaker or loves Siri. It’s also 55% off this Prime Day, so there’s literally no reason not to buy it.

celsius variety pack ($17)
celsius variety pack
Celsius

I don’t know about you, but all of my friends are obsessed with Celsius — especially during midterm and finals season. Brighten up your friends’ days with this 20% off variety pack with all their favorite flavors.

grace & stella under eye masks ($21)
grace & stella under eye masks
Grace & Stella

Looking to treat your friends and family this holiday season? Give them spa-level luxury with this pack of 48 under eye masks. For 62% off this Prime Day, you’re getting so much bang for your buck.

brümate 40 oz tumbler ($36)
brumate tumbler
Brumate

Water bottles are trendy accessories now, so why not equip your besties with a sleek and cute tumbler for spring semester? This cup is leak-proof and made of stainless steel, plus it’s also 20% off.

roku streaming stick ($34)
roku streaming stick
Roku

With this Roku plug-in and remote, you’ll have your friends and family streaming all their favorite platforms in no time. It’s 19% off and I’m going to be honest, I might be buying myself this gift today.

Instant pot pro ($100)
instant pot pro
instant

Personally, every holiday, the hardest people to shop for are my parents. Not this year, though, because this 41%-off multi-cooker is the best gift for any parent. And if the price tag is a bit scary, why not make this a joint gift with some siblings?

3doodler start kit ($35)
3doodler starter kit
3Doodler

If you’re shopping for any little kids this holiday season, look no further. At 30% off, this 3D pen set will have your little cousins, nieces, or nephews entertained all day long. You may even want to try it, too.

revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer ($30)
revlon hair dryer and styler
Revlon

This gift is great for friends who want to switch up their hair styles or are tired of their regular blow dryer. As a brush and hair dryer, this Revlon wand make styling your hair easy and less time consuming — and 25% off doesn’t hurt, either.

Aquacare handheld shower head ($26)
aquacare handheld shower head
Aquacare

This is maybe the best gift possible if you have friends living in dorms or apartments — you’ll never need to hear them complain about water pressure again! This is an amazing blend of functional and fun gift-giving, and to top it all off, it’s 64% off.

