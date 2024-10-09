Amazon’s October Prime Days — aka the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — end on Oct. 9, and there are so many Halloween deals to search through and take advantage of. Now, scrolling through pages and pages of deals might seem scary, but not to worry. This list includes the top October Amazon Prime Day Halloween deals that are guaranteed to make your holiday spooktastic! Although Oct. 9 is the last day for the deals, you’ve still got more than enough time to add them to your cart and receive them ahead of Oct. 31. For this year’s killer Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering up to 60% off on deals across the app, including a lot for the spooky holiday. With these deals, you’re bound to find the best decorations, costumes — with no tricks, just treats!
The deals span across a ton of categories, from indoor and outdoor decorations and spooky cute nails that’ll pair great with your costumes to stylish mugs and cups, stylish Halloween sleepwear, and cute spooky backpacks. It’s very clear that Amazon’s latest sale has Spooky Szn on lock. Here are 12 last-minute October Prime Day Halloween deals that are sure to take your All Hollow’s Eve to the next level!
- ORWINE Halloween Spider Web Decoration ($16)
-
You can’t do Halloween decorations without fake giant spiders in your front yard! This three-piece creepy spider set is 16% off its original price for Prime Day. The 49-inch web is sure to turn your apartment or off-campus house into the ultimate spider house!
- WeDoSoy Halloween Hanging Animatronic ($20)
-
Make Halloween extra fun this year with this pumpkin animatronic. This pumpkin ghost creates an interactive experience that will get anyone in the holiday spirit, featuring LED lights, glowing glasses, sound activation, and shaking arms.
- Airheads 90-count Candy Bars ($14)
-
With this 90-count of full-sized Airhead candy bars, you’ll be the favorite house on the block for trick-or-treaters! Featuring six different flavors, you’ll have an epic variety that anyone can choose from.
- Ekaouaer Halloween Silk Pajama Set ($26)
-
Getting into the Halloween spirit has become more comfortable with this silk pajama set from Ekaouaer. This soft satin pajama set is orange and features black pumpkins, spider webs, bats, and vampire coffin detailing!
- JiniGolla Halloween Pajama Set ($29)
-
Want to stay in the Halloween spirit while sleeping? It’s possible with the JiniGolla Halloween pajama set. With 20% off its original price, this set features spooky cute phrases like “boo” and “night party,” along with happy pumpkins, ghosts, and more!
- MABKJLF Nightmare Before Christmas Press-On Nail Set ($8)
-
The iconic classic film Nightmare Before Christmas can now be worn on your nails! Exciting, right? This set features black and green glitter designs decorated with spider webs, goo, and the famous character Oogie Boogie. It’s 20% off for the Prime Day deal.
- Dulyork Purple Halloween Short Press-On Nail Set ($5)
-
If you’re more of a short nail girlie, this purple Halloween press on set is for you! In this colorful purple, black, and white set, you’ll see designs that include a mummy, jack-o’-lantern, glitter bats, and tiny purple spiderwebs. With 40% off its original price, it will definitely pair well with any Halloween outfit!
- Lutoku Halloween Ghost Backpack ($16)
-
Packing valuables this Halloween became much spookier with the Lutoku Halloween ghost backpack. The plush ghost face backpack is made of high-quality fur and smooth, fluffy filler that is non-toxic and lint-free. Its gray handle straps make it both sturdy and durable. The backpack can hold personal items that you can easily carry around wherever you go this Halloween
- Coolife Halloween Cup ($13)
-
It’s a perfect sip for the spooky holiday! The Coolife Halloween-decorated cup is a great way to tote your beverages around this spooky season. Whether you’re sipping a relaxing tea, an evening drink, or a morning coffee, this glass cup evokes such whimsy and adds a little fun to your daily activities!
- Zhehao 4 Piece Halloween Mugs ($18)
-
Can’t decide on just one coffee mug? Why not have more than one? The Zhehao four-piece Halloween mugs feature the faces and designs of a cat, ghost, skull, and pumpkin. This set is perfect for sharing, keeping, and changing up throughout the week!
- Zcaukya Halloween Candy Bowls ($16)
-
These cat-shaped candy bowls just made your next Halloween party even more enjoyable! This Prime Day deal includes three sturdy bowls that are a holiday necessity, plus they’re easy to wash and reuse. With three wacky, fun designs, these bowls can be used all season long.
- CYSKXI Halloween Indoor Decoration Set ($16)
-
Shopping for indoor Halloween decorations just became so much easier with this 21-piece table set. With 20% off for Prime Day, you can get a variety of decorations for one price. Featuring three LED Boo signs, a fireplace mantel scarf, a Happy Halloween banner, and 16 bat stickers, you can add some Halloween magic anywhere in your home.