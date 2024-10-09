Amazon’s October Prime Days — aka the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — end on Oct. 9, and there are so many Halloween deals to search through and take advantage of. Now, scrolling through pages and pages of deals might seem scary, but not to worry. This list includes the top October Amazon Prime Day Halloween deals that are guaranteed to make your holiday spooktastic! Although Oct. 9 is the last day for the deals, you’ve still got more than enough time to add them to your cart and receive them ahead of Oct. 31. For this year’s killer Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering up to 60% off on deals across the app, including a lot for the spooky holiday. With these deals, you’re bound to find the best decorations, costumes — with no tricks, just treats!

The deals span across a ton of categories, from indoor and outdoor decorations and spooky cute nails that’ll pair great with your costumes to stylish mugs and cups, stylish Halloween sleepwear, and cute spooky backpacks. It’s very clear that Amazon’s latest sale has Spooky Szn on lock. Here are 12 last-minute October Prime Day Halloween deals that are sure to take your All Hollow’s Eve to the next level!