Guys, I hate to say it, but it’s officially midterm season. Early October is a time for all-nighters, too many Quizlets, and actually using the school library. I won’t lie, it’s a stressful time to be a college student. But if you’re anything like me, I know something that’ll help you feel a little better and maybe cure some of that exam anxiety: a little retail therapy with these October Amazon Prime Day deals for college students. I don’t condone shopping all your worries away, but I am always going to be in favor of a nice little reward after a job well done. And with all this stress, you deserve to treat yourself!
Lucky for you, early October isn’t just a time for midterms — the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are Oct. 8 and 9. Truly, the timing couldn’t be better. And while the options and deals on Prime Day can sometimes be overwhelming, this list gives order to the chaos: finding all the best Prime Day deals this year, specifically with college students in mind. Need a little brain break from studying? Scroll through and I’m sure you’ll find something you love. And when you do, don’t stress about the price tag (you’re stressed enough as is) — these Prime Day deals are no joke.
- Black+decker cordless handheld vacuum ($25)
I don’t know about you guys, but I try not to look at my dorm room floor. However, it’s halfway through the fall semester now and time to get organized! This handheld vacuum is 17% off and will have everyone on your floor asking if they can borrow it.
- intex air mattress ($58)
I cannot tell you how many times I’ve borrowed my roommate’s air mattress. These mattresses are essential for family and friend visits and cozy movie nights. Plus, this one is 29% off for Prime Day!
- charmast portable charger ($20)
If you don’t have a portable charger right now, how are you surviving? Whether it’s late nights at the library, out with friends, or long days in class, make sure your phone is always ready for use with this charger that’s 33% off.
- Chefman Electric kettle ($20)
Everyone in college has gotten a cold at least once so far this semester, so prepare yourself for next time with this kettle. It’s great for making teas or packaged snacks, like ramen. You’ll thank me later.
- amazon basics yoga mat with carrying straps ($11)
Now that you’ve adjusted to your classes and homework, why not add in a new fitness routine this semester? Do yoga or pilates straight from your dorm with this yoga mat. Taking a class? Don’t stress — it comes with carrying straps.
- Evshine fuzzy slippers ($15)
Tired of wearing your outside shoes around your dorm? These cute and comfy slippers are perfect for cozy nights in. The only thing that could make it better is if they were 15% off. Oh wait, they are!
- red bull 24-can pack ($29)
I am of the belief that nearly every college student is obsessed with Red Bull. This 25%-off pack will have you ready to take on any research essay or midterm exam.
- jbl portable bluetooth speaker ($28)
Ready to be on aux literally all the time? This portable speaker is waterproof (meaning you can sing along in the shower) and compact, making it great for any pregame or beach trip.
- beats solo 4 headphones ($100)
Needing to seriously lock in this semester? These bluetooth headphones will help you tune out the world and focus on whatever work you have to get done. If you needed more convincing, they’re 50% off.
- American soft linen towel set ($32)
If you want to spruce up your shower routine this semester, why not invest in some nice towels? This set includes washcloths, hand towels, and bath towels, so you’ll be set until graduation.
- echo spot smart alarm clock ($45)
Stop pressing snooze with this smart alarm clock. Alexa will gently wake you up, so that you feel rested and ready to start the day. This also doubles as a speaker, so you can blast your music while studying or chilling.
- apple ipad mini ($350)
-
If you’re looking for a new way to study, try out an iPad! You can take notes and annotate texts right through your screen, but what’s the best part? It’s 30% off!