The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Guys, I hate to say it, but it’s officially midterm season. Early October is a time for all-nighters, too many Quizlets, and actually using the school library. I won’t lie, it’s a stressful time to be a college student. But if you’re anything like me, I know something that’ll help you feel a little better and maybe cure some of that exam anxiety: a little retail therapy with these October Amazon Prime Day deals for college students. I don’t condone shopping all your worries away, but I am always going to be in favor of a nice little reward after a job well done. And with all this stress, you deserve to treat yourself!

Lucky for you, early October isn’t just a time for midterms — the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are Oct. 8 and 9. Truly, the timing couldn’t be better. And while the options and deals on Prime Day can sometimes be overwhelming, this list gives order to the chaos: finding all the best Prime Day deals this year, specifically with college students in mind. Need a little brain break from studying? Scroll through and I’m sure you’ll find something you love. And when you do, don’t stress about the price tag (you’re stressed enough as is) — these Prime Day deals are no joke.