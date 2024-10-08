These October Amazon Prime Day Dorm Deals Will Seriously Elevate Your Space

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
In all the stress of classes, friend drama, and extracurriculars, there’s one place you can always count on to seek refuge. Your dorm room. Envision it: the view out your window (in my case, a brick wall), your decor that you definitely found time to put up and isn’t under your bed somewhere, your organized closet because of course you don’t have clothes on your floor. OK, maybe my earlier statement about dorms being a refuge isn’t exactly true. We’re almost halfway through fall semester and it’s inevitable that the high hopes you had for your dorm room at move-in fell a bit flat. But that doesn’t mean you can’t change course — your dorm isn’t doomed to be unaesthetic forever with these October Amazon Prime Day dorm deals.
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are Oct. 8 and 9, and with killer deals, I personally am dedicated to reviving the dorm dreams I had in August. Call me HGTV because I am about to become my college’s live-in interior decorator. Is your desk filling up a bit too quickly? Are you finally fed up with your room’s overhead lighting? No matter what your dorm room grievance is, this list has a solution for you. The start of a new semester is always hectic, but now is the chance to take a step back and make your room your own. Who knows, maybe it can still become your refuge.
- amazon basics shelf ($56)
Needing a bit more storage in your dorm? This shelf is easily put together and perfect for extra closet or pantry organization. What makes it even better? It’s 30% off.
- bedsure satin pillowcase ($8)
Get a bit of spa day luxury in your dorm room this semester with a satin pillowcase. These come in many different colors, are great to coordinate with your comforter, and the material is amazing for students with sensitive skin.
- amazon basics smart led light bulb ($7)
Looking to add some fresh and unique lighting to your room? You can control the hues of this light bulb through an app on your phone. It’s great to set up any mood, from studying to partying.
- alasdo ottoman ($22)
This ottoman has so many uses, it’s hard to even count. You can use it as extra storage to clear some clutter, as a stool onto your bed if it’s lofted, as extra seating for friends — the list goes on. It’s an absolute dorm essential!
- 97 decor wall set ($9)
This collection of unframed art is perfect for those empty dorm walls you’re tired of looking at. 97 Decor has multiple different sets with different aesthetics, which are great for finding a unique vibe that matches your style.
- flower throw pillow ($12)
This flower throw pillow is the cutest thing to spruce up your twin XL bed, or any common space. And for 25% off, you won’t find a better deal!
- la jolie muse vanilla candle ($17)
The only thing better than having your room smell like vanilla? Having your room smell like vanilla thanks to a candle in a chic, decorative jar! If your dorm has rules around candles, the jar itself is enough of a treat.
- touch bedside table lamp ($20)
This lamp is touch-activated and has three separate dimmed modes. Plus, its shape and design are so unique! This lamp is a staple in my own dorm room, and I’m extremely jealous of you having the chance to buy it while it’s 37% off.
- hanging sun catcher ($14)
Looking to add a bit of color into your room? If you’re lucky enough to get some sunlight in your dorm, capitalize off of it with this gorgeous sun catcher. Even if you don’t get much light, this piece is perfect to spruce up any room.
- cherry bath mat ($18)
This cherry graphic is so cute, and every time you step out of the shower, you’ll be reminded of your amazing Prime Day steals. If you’re stuck using communal bathrooms, this rug can also be used in your room to add a more cozy and bright vibe to your dorm.