10 NYFW Trends You’ll Be Seeing All Over Campus (& How To Style Them)

The NYFW Fall 2026 collections have hit the runway, giving the girls exactly what they needed for this time of year: transitional outfit inspo. New York City is already home to some of the most iconic fashion It Girls (seriously, their level of style is sometimes intimidating), and New York-based designers proved just why with their captivating new collections. They’ve pulled fashion inspiration from all eras, playing with patterns and layering as a styling statement — and the showgoers’ looks indicate just that! Rain or shine, snow banks and slush, the fashion icons at NYFW didn’t let that get in the way of serving us their iconic looks. The best part? The looks are intentional, versatile, and easy to recreate.
Everyone needs a little rejuvenation of their wardrobe before the cold spring season, and NYFW offered a blueprint on curating the perfect one, with just the right amount of statements and basics. Instead of focusing on micro trends, this season’s styles are about redefining our staples, and on a college budget, what more could we ask for? Whether you’re getting ready for a 9 a.m. lecture, lunch with your friends, or a night out on the town, here’s a roundup of the best trends from NYFW 2026 that are bound to give NYC It Girl.
- Oversized Leather Bombers
Bomber jackets briefly had a moment in 2016, with their nylon-inspired, oversized silhouettes, but NYFW attendees took a more refined approach. Think slightly oversized bombers but in leather, for the drapey, effortless effect. The oversized silhouette especially pairs well with your favourite go-to basics, such as mini black sunglasses, a pair of baggy, wide-leg jeans, and your favorite pair of boots for a look that screams downtown cool.
- Faux Fur Jackets With Oversized Denim
A statement piece paired with the ultimate basic, a true fashion girl knows you can never go wrong with a faux fur jacket, and of course, your favourite pair of oversized jeans. NYFW showcased the faux fur trend in full effect, and the casual pairing of jeans redefined this statement piece in a modern way. Pair the pieces with your favorite pair of ankle boots to tie it all together.
- Red, Red, & More Red
The color of the season. The eye-catching pop of red is the perfect addition to any outfit. Subtle yet captivating, try pairing red sheer tights or a cherry-colored bag with neutral tones. For a more elevated look — and fresh off the runway from Coach’s Fall 2026 collection — red dresses have made their comeback as well.
- Leopard Print Neutrals
A homage to the early 2000s, leopard print is definitely still in, whether it be a coat, pants, cardigan, or even a fur hat! The best part? Since leopard is technically a vintage style, it’s super easy to find these kinds of items secondhand! So, your campus looks can still serve runway without breaking the bank.
- Utility Chic
Like camo print made its comeback with the resurgence of Y2K fashion, NYFW showgoers have made it abundantly clear that utility chic is here to stay — specifically with the reappearance of army green jackets adorned with gold accents, or big pockets on pants. Grab your favorite pair of cargo pants or your thrifted camo sweater, and you’re already ahead of the trend!
- Pillbox Hats
Reminiscent of fashion icons like Jackie Kennedy, pillbox hats surprisingly made a reappearance during NYFW, with fashion lovers swapping their casual beanies for a more refined look. The college version of this — similar to the elegance but with a street style twist — is a Kangol cap. Sleek yet modern, it’s giving class with the simplest touch.
- Polka Dots Galore
Polka dots made their comeback at the end of 2025, and NYFW proved they’re here to stay! Adding a feminine effect to any outfit, all you need is a polka dot top or skirt paired with any classic basic, and it speaks for itself! Polka dots just have that whimsical effect, and when paired with a classic brown boot or matching polka dot top or bottom, it serves class and elegance in the best way.
- Suede Style
It’s no secret that fashion has also had some western influence lately, and suede is the most recent hyperfixation. Think a suede barn jacket, lace-up suede jeans, or a staple pair of cowboy boots. NYFW proved that texture can balance the most simplest of outfits, and add just the right amount of flair. Think cowboy influence, but in a city chic kind of way.
- Balloon & Barrel Pants
If NYFW taught me anything, it’s that baggy pants are never going out of style, no matter how much everyone tries to bring back skinny jeans. They have that effortless cool that the skinny silhouette just can’t capture, and designers are reimagining them with baggy barrel trousers. When paired with an accent leather belt and and an oversized sweater, it redefines business cool on a whole new level.
- Ties For The Ladies
For the days where you need a more professional look, ties made a comeback at NYFW — including full suit ensembles adorned by women. Business casual has always been prominent in the fashion industry, but the neckties add an extra element to the outfit. With the girls doing it too, it serves as the ultimate symbol of female empowerment. We love fashion that makes a statement.