10 NYFW Trends You’ll Be Seeing All Over Campus (& How To Style Them)

The NYFW Fall 2026 collections have hit the runway, giving the girls exactly what they needed for this time of year: transitional outfit inspo. New York City is already home to some of the most iconic fashion It Girls (seriously, their level of style is sometimes intimidating), and New York-based designers proved just why with their captivating new collections. They’ve pulled fashion inspiration from all eras, playing with patterns and layering as a styling statement — and the showgoers’ looks indicate just that! Rain or shine, snow banks and slush, the fashion icons at NYFW didn’t let that get in the way of serving us their iconic looks. The best part? The looks are intentional, versatile, and easy to recreate.

Everyone needs a little rejuvenation of their wardrobe before the cold spring season, and NYFW offered a blueprint on curating the perfect one, with just the right amount of statements and basics. Instead of focusing on micro trends, this season’s styles are about redefining our staples, and on a college budget, what more could we ask for? Whether you’re getting ready for a 9 a.m. lecture, lunch with your friends, or a night out on the town, here’s a roundup of the best trends from NYFW 2026 that are bound to give NYC It Girl.