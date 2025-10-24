These Dupes Of Joanne’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ Outfits In Season 2 Are Too Good

ICYMI, the Netflix series Nobody Wants This has officially returned for Season 2, and everyone’s favorite couple has returned to our screens. Season 2 continues to explore the against-all-odds love story of Joanne (played by Kristen Bell) and Noah (played by Adam Brody.) After a dramatic Season 1 finale that left fans desperate for an update on the relationship between the raunchy podcast host and the unconventional rabbi, the release of 10 new episodes easily made the series the most popular on Netflix. While it was no surprise that fans kept binging every episode of Season 2 to find out what happens in the couple’s relationship, what many viewers didn’t expect was how stylish Joanne’s outfits were going to be — in every episode.

That’s right – Season 2 has swiftly become a style masterclass from its leading lady. Joanne’s wardrobe is full of fall must-haves. Her closet is effortlessly chic, cozy, and adorably preppy. Joanne’s sophisticated looks in every episode have led the internet to feverishly enter a frenzy of “where to buy” searches. Joanne’s style proves that you can easily attain a chic and stylish look by elevating basics that everyone has in their closet. Needless to say, everyone wants Kristen Bell’s outfits as Joanne in Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. Great style can be found amidst relationship turbulence and family drama – from burgundy cardigans to black turtlenecks. Achieving Joanne’s signature aesthetic is completely attainable without the designer price tags. Here are dupes for six of Joanne’s most iconic outfits in Season 2 that will help you channel your inner cool-girl-podcaster aesthetic.

Netflix Butter Yellow Sweater Every person knows that butter yellow was the It Color of the summer. In the series, Joanne wears a butter yellow sweater, black jeans, and a chunky belt. In a nutshell, this look is perfect for fall.

Netflix Blue Button Down Some of Joanne’s best looks are served when she’s recording for her podcast, and this fit was no exception. Joanne wears a light blue button-down shirt layered over a black turtleneck, pleated chinos, and a chunky belt.

Netflix Burgundy Cardigan What’s a more timeless color than burgundy? Joanne wears a burgundy cardigan, black jeans, and a chunky belt and becomes the poster child for the effortlessly chic.

Netflix Blue Tee Joanne has perfected the cool-girl-courtside aesthetic in Season 2 of the series. Joanne wears a blue fitted tee (psst, this is the exact shirt Bell wears on the show), a studded belt, and a pair of light wash jeans.

Netflix Striped Layered Top It’s no surprise to see yet another podcasting slay from Joanne. She layers two striped shirts (one long sleeve, one short sleeve) and dons dark blue jeans.

Netflix Dinner Party Chic Starting off the season with a bang, Joanne wears a chic black set that’s perfect for any fall function. Joanne wears a black cut out crop top and a long black skirt that will ensure all eyes are on you. Shop Now

Everyone will be wanting to shop Joanne’s closet for these looks.