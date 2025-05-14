Jenna Ortega Just Wore An Iconic Carrie Bradshaw Dress — Here’s How To Get The Look For Less

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
And just like that, a famous Sex and the City look has been reborn. On May 13, Jenna Ortega channeled the one and only Carrie Bradshaw, stepping onto the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie, Hurry Up Tomorrow, wearing one of the most famous looks from the hit HBO show: Carrie’s slinky, low-back, newspaper-print dress. Extra, extra — read all about it.
Although the dress (which came from John Galliano’s Dior fall/winter 2000 collection) made its debut on the Dior runway the summer of that year, it made history when Carrie wore it later on in 2000 — specifically, in Season 3, Episode 17. The episode revolved around her attempting to apologize to Mr. Big’s wife, Natasha, for having an affair with Big — and while it certainly wasn’t Carrie’s finest moment tact-wise, fashion-wise, she knocked it out of the park.
Fast-forward to 2025, and another modern-day fashion icon has now rocked that very same dress. Ortega gave the look a modern update, wearing it with subtle gold accessories, her hair down and straight, and her signature dark eyeliner look (which plays into the edginess of the dress). Considering how fab both she and Carrie looked in the dress, I couldn’t help but wonder: Can we normies try to recreate the look at home?
The answer, thankfully, is yes! Below, check out 10 ways to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw (and Jenna Ortega) with newspaper print outfits.
Read About Style Mini Dress Newspaper ($43)
The shorter hemline and straight neckline on this dress puts a modern spin on Carrie’s early 2000s look.
GORGLITTER Women’s Newspaper Print Bodycon Midi Dress ($30)
If you like a dress with a little more length, this one is a great option.
Almost Famous Cami Faux Tie Midi Dress ($19)
Newspaper print doesn’t always have to be light colored! This dress leans more into the inky side of things with a darker look.
WDIRARA Women’s Newspaper Print Palazzo Pants ($35)
If you want to make a bold statement, this wide-leg pants are sure to do so.
WDIRARA Women’s Newspaper Print Ruched Cami ($13)
This little going out top will help you channel your inner SATC girlie for a less formal occasion.
Bodycon Dress in Newspaper Print ($30)
Give Carrie’s look a pop of playful pink with this lacy look.
SOLY HUX Women’s Figure Print Button Down Shirt ($28)
This button-down can be paired with another newspaper print look (like a dress or skirt) for a major statement, or complemented with more subtle pieces.
Newspaper And Chain Backless Halter Top ($88)
With the chain detailing on the straps, this slinky top gives the exact same feel as Carrie’s OG dress.
WDIRARA Women’s Newspaper Print Single Button Blazer Lapel Collar ($44)
Mix Carrie’s iconic print with Miranda’s boss lady silhouettes, and you get this funky blazer.
WDIRARA Women’s Newspaper Print Flare Pants ($20)
I need a night out with Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte wearing this pants — like, yesterday.