Jenna Ortega Just Wore An Iconic Carrie Bradshaw Dress — Here’s How To Get The Look For Less

And just like that, a famous Sex and the City look has been reborn. On May 13, Jenna Ortega channeled the one and only Carrie Bradshaw, stepping onto the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie, Hurry Up Tomorrow, wearing one of the most famous looks from the hit HBO show: Carrie’s slinky, low-back, newspaper-print dress. Extra, extra — read all about it.

Although the dress (which came from John Galliano’s Dior fall/winter 2000 collection) made its debut on the Dior runway the summer of that year, it made history when Carrie wore it later on in 2000 — specifically, in Season 3, Episode 17. The episode revolved around her attempting to apologize to Mr. Big’s wife, Natasha, for having an affair with Big — and while it certainly wasn’t Carrie’s finest moment tact-wise, fashion-wise, she knocked it out of the park.

Fast-forward to 2025, and another modern-day fashion icon has now rocked that very same dress. Ortega gave the look a modern update, wearing it with subtle gold accessories, her hair down and straight, and her signature dark eyeliner look (which plays into the edginess of the dress). Considering how fab both she and Carrie looked in the dress, I couldn’t help but wonder: Can we normies try to recreate the look at home?

The answer, thankfully, is yes! Below, check out 10 ways to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw (and Jenna Ortega) with newspaper print outfits.

Kohl\’s Almost Famous Cami Faux Tie Midi Dress ($19) Newspaper print doesn’t always have to be light colored! This dress leans more into the inky side of things with a darker look. See on Kohl’s

Amazon WDIRARA Women’s Newspaper Print Ruched Cami ($13) This little going out top will help you channel your inner SATC girlie for a less formal occasion. See on Amazon