12 Nail Ideas For Short Nails From TikTok To Use As Inspo For Your Next Mani

The transition from winter to spring is one of my favorite times of the year. The weather gets warmer, I can start planning new outfits for the season, and most importantly, I can start planning out what new nails I’m going to get. Honestly, there have been so many nail trends already in 2025, and I can hardly keep up. Gel nails, 3D texture, shimmer, and shorter length nails are all trending this spring. Yes, you heard me: Shorter nails are finally trending, and I’m obsessed. If you’re anything like me, you may prefer your nails short, and for the longest time I thought I had to give up cute nail styles because of it. But the truth is that short nails can look good, too!
Even with a short length, there are plenty of nail designs you can get. And with TikTok still going strong this year (for now, at least), there are plenty of ideas to pick from — and most of these designs can easily be done at home, too.
If you’re looking for some inspiration for short nail ideas to bring into spring with you, here are 12 nail ideas from TikTok that I’ll definitely be using this season!
- Earth tone nails
-
These earth tone nails are unique but super cute! With different combos of green, pink, and white, your nails will definitely stand out!
- jelly nails
-
I’ve been seeing jelly nails all over my FYP, and with a unique sheer look that can be done with any color, it’s no wonder why!
- pink polka dot nails
-
Polka dots are one of those things that will never be out of style — and they’re back in a major way for spring 2025. These nails are proof of that.
- marble nails
-
These nails are really easy to achieve. All you need are two nail polish colors and a tool to create the swirl!
- lemon nails
-
These nails are perfect to show off as the weather gets warmer!
- striped nails
-
Another unique nail design, these striped nails are beautiful — especially when you use an amalgamation of colors.
- plaid nails
-
These are intricately done but absolutely beautiful. And just like the options before them, they are incredibly versatile with tons of choices for patterns and colors.
- watercolor nails
-
Watercolor nails are the perfect art project that will leave your nails looking like a painting.
- 3d pearl nails
-
These pearl nails are so elegant. They start with a simple base, but you can easily take them to the next level by adding an assortment of pearl pieces.
- flower nails
-
These nails are giving spring in the best way. The base is light pink and glittery, with blue and white flowers and gold swirly details on top.
- black star nails
-
These nails are for the girls that go for darker colors. These also lean a little more on the DIY side, but you can always choose to get them done in the salon!
- short french tip nails
-
These nails are super classy — a classic french manicure adapted to work for shorter nails.