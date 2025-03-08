12 Nail Ideas For Short Nails From TikTok To Use As Inspo For Your Next Mani

The transition from winter to spring is one of my favorite times of the year. The weather gets warmer, I can start planning new outfits for the season, and most importantly, I can start planning out what new nails I’m going to get. Honestly, there have been so many nail trends already in 2025, and I can hardly keep up. Gel nails, 3D texture, shimmer, and shorter length nails are all trending this spring. Yes, you heard me: Shorter nails are finally trending, and I’m obsessed. If you’re anything like me, you may prefer your nails short, and for the longest time I thought I had to give up cute nail styles because of it. But the truth is that short nails can look good, too!

Even with a short length, there are plenty of nail designs you can get. And with TikTok still going strong this year (for now, at least), there are plenty of ideas to pick from — and most of these designs can easily be done at home, too.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for short nail ideas to bring into spring with you, here are 12 nail ideas from TikTok that I’ll definitely be using this season!