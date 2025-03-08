Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
nail ideas short nails
@iuliainbeauty on TikTok/@nailboo on TikTok
12 Nail Ideas For Short Nails From TikTok To Use As Inspo For Your Next Mani

Deborah Anthonio

The transition from winter to spring is one of my favorite times of the year. The weather gets warmer, I can start planning new outfits for the season, and most importantly, I can start planning out what new nails I’m going to get. Honestly, there have been so many nail trends already in 2025, and I can hardly keep up. Gel nails, 3D texture, shimmer, and shorter length nails are all trending this spring. Yes, you heard me: Shorter nails are finally trending, and I’m obsessed. If you’re anything like me, you may prefer your nails short, and for the longest time I thought I had to give up cute nail styles because of it. But the truth is that short nails can look good, too!

Even with a short length, there are plenty of nail designs you can get. And with TikTok still going strong this year (for now, at least), there are plenty of ideas to pick from — and most of these designs can easily be done at home, too. 

If you’re looking for some inspiration for short nail ideas to bring into spring with you, here are 12 nail ideas from TikTok that I’ll definitely be using this season!

Earth tone nails
@nailzbyambz

Natural nails are my new fave 😭 #nails #shortnailinspo #structuredgel #naturalnailinspo #funnailart #3dnailart

♬ L’AMOUR DE MA VIE – Billie Eilish

These earth tone nails are unique but super cute! With different combos of green, pink, and white, your nails will definitely stand out!

jelly nails
@nikidemar

trying jelly nails for coachella ✨💅🏻 #nails #jellynails

♬ original sound – NIKI

I’ve been seeing jelly nails all over my FYP, and with a unique sheer look that can be done with any color, it’s no wonder why!

pink polka dot nails
@valerieescobar

new nails🫶🏼🫶🏼 #polkadotnails #nailinspo #springnails #nailinspo2025 #valentinesdaynails #shortnails

♬ peekaboo – Kendrick Lamar

Polka dots are one of those things that will never be out of style — and they’re back in a major way for spring 2025. These nails are proof of that.

marble nails
@nailboo

Easy Blue Marble Nails Using Nail Polish 💙🫧🐚 #marblenails #bluenails #shortnails #nailpolish #nailpolishart #nailpolishhack #nailboo #nailboonails #nails #dippowder #dippowdernails #dipnails #nailinspo #nailsoftiktok #nailart #nailtutorial #tutorial #diynails #diymanicure #naturalnails #nailsathome #nailhack #paintingnails #fyp #fypage #foryou #fy #nailtech #begginernailtech #nailsalon #cutenails

♬ origineel geluid – hanna

These nails are really easy to achieve. All you need are two nail polish colors and a tool to create the swirl!

lemon nails
@trinityhogenmiller

Having a short nail moment so i dont wnana rip them all off 🍋💛 #lemonnails #summernailsinspo

♬ original sound – 💌

These nails are perfect to show off as the weather gets warmer! 

striped nails
@__rachelbrooks_

I have to document all my cute nails🫡🙂‍↕️ love these!! #nails #nailday #nailart #cutenails #nailideas #trending #fyp #nailart #stripes #stripednails #tiktok

♬ Diet Pepsi – Addison Rae

Another unique nail design, these striped nails are beautiful — especially when you use an amalgamation of colors.

plaid nails
@polishedbygabiii

Plaid pattern using nail ink tutorial 💖 #fyp #fy #nailink #watercolournail #plaidnails #patternnails #nails #nailart #nailarttutorial #nailtiktokvideo #nailtok #kpop #koreannails

♬ Shy – ♡

These are intricately done but absolutely beautiful. And just like the options before them, they are incredibly versatile with tons of choices for patterns and colors.

watercolor nails
@iuliainbeauty

watercolour nail art tutorial 🎨@Myleebeauty using: Matte Top Coat, Hampstead Heath Pigment Palette & Glossy Top Coat Save 15% OFF 💸💸💸 iuliainbeauty15 #myleebrandambassador #nailart #nailtutorial #gelnails #gelnailsathome #gelnailstutorial

♬ som original – gab

Watercolor nails are the perfect art project that will leave your nails looking like a painting. 

3d pearl nails
@tigranouhi

Pearl on white nails 💅🏼 . Products used: @OPI – US funny bunny 🐰 . #nailinspo #nailtok #nailcolorinspo

♬ Another Life – SZA

These pearl nails are so elegant. They start with a simple base, but you can easily take them to the next level by adding an assortment of pearl pieces.

flower nails
@tigranouhi

Rhinestone red and pink flower nails . Products used: @Le Mini Macaron pink quartz gel kit*, bubblegum crush*, sweet cherry*, and pomegranate* @Kokoist USA top coat . *pr #nailart #springnails #vacationnails #summernails #flowernails #nailinspo #nailtutorial

♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman

These nails are giving spring in the best way. The base is light pink and glittery, with blue and white flowers and gold swirly details on top.

black star nails
@hannahdrapinski

trying soo hard to not bite my nails ✨⭐️💫 #hippie #hippietok #starnails #nails

♬ Spooky – usnhdbdhshhd82837737

These nails are for the girls that go for darker colors. These also lean a little more on the DIY side, but you can always choose to get them done in the salon!

short french tip nails
@haileydrewpolk

Nail inspo bc we finally got a good set short thin french tip ✨✨✨✨✨✨💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼 #nailsart #nailinspo #shortfrenchtip #thinfrenchtip

♬ kiss me – mette

These nails are super classy — a classic french manicure adapted to work for shorter nails. 

Deborah Anthonio

Rutgers '28

Deborah Anthonio is a National Writer who writes for the Style column for Her Campus Media. Specifically, styles that interest the new generation of young adults. Her expertise is in Beauty, Decor, and especially Fashion. Outside of Her Campus, Deborah is a college student at Rutgers University, pursuing a double major in I.T. and English. In the past, she's worked as Vice President of Raritan's Introduction of Minorities to Engineering and Secretary of the Junior Classical League at the Franklin High Branch – mainly writing and editing. Deborah has experienced many different work-study environments notably Electrical Construction which she studied for a year and acquired a work certificate in. Due to this, she's grown an appreciation for fashion in all aspects of life, from the workforce to glam to casual everyday wear. When she isn't writing or studying, Deborah enjoys reading fantasy and occasionally romance. Most of all she loves music. She's a Beatlemaniac but enjoys other artists such as Twenty One Pilots, Taylor Swift, Flyleaf, Amy Winehouse, and classical artists such as Saint Saens. She can often be seen perusing the shelves of Barnes and Noble, hungrily searching for new books and albums to delve into.