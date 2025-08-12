16 Minimalist Dorm Decor Items To Keep Your Space Zen This Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Summer may not be over yet, but school is around the corner, which means it’s time for some dorm decor shopping. Although sunny days and summer nights are still in action, this time of the year can also get hectic as college students begin to wind down their summer activities and prepare to go back to school. Whether you’re a first-year student stepping into your very first dorm room or a seasoned upperclassman ready to revamp your space, curating the perfect setup can make all the difference.

From cozy bedding and mood lighting to trendy items, decorating your dorm is a fun way to express your personality and create a home-away-from-home vibe. This is totally a chance to turn a blank canvas (your dorm) into your haven — a safe space that keeps you calm during midterms and hosts those Friday night get-togethers with your friends.

If you aren’t sure where to start, then we’ve got you covered with inspo for your minimalist aesthetic dorm. So while you’re savoring those last moments of beach days and BBQs, it’s the perfect time to start planning your ultimate back-to-school setup.

Mkono Mkono Ivy Macrame Hanging Shelves ($22) These triangle shelves are a stylish way to elevate your dorm room wall while keeping your minimalist aesthetic on point. See On Amazon

Suddus Suddus 33-Foot Fairy Lights ($13) Fairy lights are a fan favorite for a reason! They add a cozy flair to your space without overpowering a minimalist vibe. See On Amazon

NCYEL NCYEL Colorful Abstract Posters ($14) Aura posters are a cute way to add some color, and it doesn’t take too much attention away from the aesthetic. See On Amazon

Sweetcrispy Sweetcrispy Arched Full Length Mirror ($49) Not only are these mirrors perfect for a minimalist room, but there’s nothing better than a functional piece that also doubles as chic decor. See On Amazon

Zenply Zenply Novelty Small Table Lamp ($24) These lamps are great for reading in bed, or just for the ambiance. The groovy style also adds a playful touch to its look. See On Amazon

FUTEI FUTEI Striped Decorative Throw Pillow Covers ($10) What is room decor without cute pillows? Fluffy white pillows would add perfectly to any kind of bed set that you’ve been eyeing. See On Amazon

Boswillon Boswillon Floating Shelves ($16) These bookshelves are perfect not only for your favorite reads, but also for displaying framed posters and collectible trinkets. See On Amazon

Hobestluk Hobestluk 4ft Bean Bag Chair ($100) A cozy bean bag is the ultimate dorm essential. It’s perfect for lounging, studying, or adding an extra comfy seat without taking up too much space. See On Amazon

JIMEI JIMEI Sunset Lamp ($16) Who said minimalist rooms can’t have a pop of color? Sunset lamps have a relaxing ambiance that can add to the sleek vibes of your room. See On Amazon

EXQ Home EXQ Home Fleece Throw Blanket ($12) Another decorative item that would be perfect for a minimalist goer’s bed is a throw blanket. This fuzzy blanket has many colors to choose from. See On Amazon

CAROLMADE CAROLMADE Folding Storage Ottoman ($35) Not only could you use this cozy ottoman as storage for your throw blanket, but you could also use it as a stepping stool — an essential addition if you have a lofted bed See On Amazon

Dopheuor Dopheuor Photo Clip String Lights ($13) What’s a dorm without photos that capture your favorite memories? Personal snapshots instantly make your space feel more like home, and are a great way to bring a little joy to your everyday routine. See On Amazon

BEISHIDA BEISHIDA 10-Piece White Paper Lanterns ($12) These round paper lanterns make a charming decorative touch, and can be easily hung from the ceiling to add warmth and dimension to your space. See On Amazon

JAMEND CLXP JAMEND CLXP Lotus Leaf Shape Ring Holders ($12) A jewelry dish is a small but essential addition to your dorm. It’s perfect for keeping your favorite rings, earrings, and everyday pieces organized and within reach, all while adding a cute touch to your dresser. See On Amazon