Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
fishermancore dorm decor
fishermancore dorm decor
Urban Outfitters
Style > Decor

12 Coastal Fishermancore Decor Items To Deck Your Dorm Out With This Year

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If your college dorm Pinterest board looks like a cross between a fisherman’s boat and a summer on the coast, you’re in luck. The fishermancore aesthetic is having its moment — embracing lobsters, sardine tins, and all things coastal decor. This vibe brings together bold colors, nostalgic prints, and nautical textures that will make your tiny dorm feel like a sailboat in the sun (even if it’s really just your half of the room in a double).

So what exactly is fishermancore? Think of a small, vintage town that lays right on the coast, combined with a maximalism vibe. It’s sardine-shaped pillows, lobster print wall decor, and a hint of seaside charm. It’s playful, a little quirky, and the perfect way to make a boring dorm feel like your own portside paradise. 

Whether you’re decorating from scratch or just looking for a few pieces to finish off your perfect dorm, we’ve reeled in 12 coastal-coded decor finds that we think you’ll love.

Urban Outfitters Coastal Vibes Core Sheet Set
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Coastal Vibes Core Sheet Set ($49)

These sheets are the perfect way to bring that coastal flair to your dorm without going full beach house. The blue tones paired with the retro fish vibe is SO cool.

See On Urban Outfitters
Nautica Lobster Sheet Set
Nautica

Nautica Lobster Sheet Set ($84)

Yes, those are teeny-tiny lobsters. This sheet set gives you a playful, under-the-sea feeling while still feeling very classic and clean.

See On Macy’s
Urban Outfitters Sardine Trinket Box
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Sardine Trinket Box ($12)

Decorate your desk with this adorable sardine trinket box. It’s best for holding on to earrings, rings, or hair clips.

See On Urban Outfitters
BiminiArt Sardine Can Wall Prints
BiminiArt

BiminiArt Sardine Can Wall Prints ($12)

These bold, vintage-style prints are the perfect statement art for your dorm. How cute would these be hung above your desk?

See On Etsy
Anthropologie Sonnie Cotton Knit Throw Blanket
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Sonnie Cotton Knit Throw Blanket ($88)

The colors and texture on this throw blanket are perfect. Drape it on your desk chair or bed for instant coastal vacation energy.

See On Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters Palm B*tch Tufted Throw Pillow
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Palm B*tch Tufted Throw Pillow ($39)

These ruffled pillows combine bold colors, retro flair, and a quirky touch — the perfect fishermancore accent. 

See On Urban Outfitters
JollyAndDash Trendy Coastal Wall Art Set
JollyAndDash

JollyAndDash Trendy Coastal Wall Art Set ($15)

Not big on bold colors but still love this vibe? No problem. This art set combines all of the fishermancore essentials — sardines, stripes, and good vibes — with a softer color palette. 

See On Etsy
KALALOU Fish Mirror
KALALOU

KALALOU Fish Mirror ($119)

Cute, coastal, and useful. This fish-shaped mirror will give your dorm major personality while also making your dorm feel bigger. 

See On Amazon
The Bridge Collection Fish-Shaped Wall Hook
The Bridge Collection

The Bridge Collection Fish-Shaped Wall Hook ($10)

This sardine wall hook is both functional and adorable. Use this to hang towels, keys, or jackets. 

See On Amazon
Urban Outfitters Giant Sardine-Shaped Metallic Throw Pillow
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Giant Sardine-Shaped Metallic Throw Pillow ($49)

Giant, shiny, and sardine-shaped. Do I need to say anything else?

See On Urban Outfitters
World Market Trista Seagrass Woven Laundry Hamper
World Market

World Market Trista Seagrass Woven Laundry Hamper ($60)

This rope-textured hamper brings a nautical, rustic texture to your room while hiding your pile of dirty laundry. That’s a double win.

See On World Market
DYSBSHOPS Decorative Fish Netting
DYSBSHOPS

DYSBSHOPS Decorative Fish Netting ($45)

Use this fish netting as a photo wall or a string light base. It’s cheap, dorm-safe, and peak fishermancore vibes.

See On Etsy
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Krista Pulisic

Stony Brook '25

Krista Pulisic is a National Writer for Her Campus, where she contributes to the Culture and Style sections. She covers topics ranging from pop culture and fashion to media trends and college life, aiming to create stories that feel real and relatable to young women. Krista recently graduated from Stony Brook University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Political Science. Throughout her undergraduate studies, she gained hands-on experience in news writing and digital storytelling, while exploring the evolving relationship between media and the public. She loves how media can spark conversation, bring people together, and tell stories that truly matter. Krista hopes to build a career in television where she can help create meaningful content, amplify voices that often go unheard, and be part of stories that stick with people long after the credits roll. When she's not writing, Krista can usually be found at the gym or rewatching her favorite comfort shows. She also loves spending time at local coffee shops, often with her laptop open and an online shopping tab in the background. She has an eye for media trends and loves curating Pinterest boards that reflect her own personal style and interests. Whether she's exploring viral conversations or spotlighting emerging fashion trends, Krista brings creativity and curiosity to every story she tells.