12 Coastal Fishermancore Decor Items To Deck Your Dorm Out With This Year

If your college dorm Pinterest board looks like a cross between a fisherman’s boat and a summer on the coast, you’re in luck. The fishermancore aesthetic is having its moment — embracing lobsters, sardine tins, and all things coastal decor. This vibe brings together bold colors, nostalgic prints, and nautical textures that will make your tiny dorm feel like a sailboat in the sun (even if it’s really just your half of the room in a double).

So what exactly is fishermancore? Think of a small, vintage town that lays right on the coast, combined with a maximalism vibe. It’s sardine-shaped pillows, lobster print wall decor, and a hint of seaside charm. It’s playful, a little quirky, and the perfect way to make a boring dorm feel like your own portside paradise.

Whether you’re decorating from scratch or just looking for a few pieces to finish off your perfect dorm, we’ve reeled in 12 coastal-coded decor finds that we think you’ll love.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Coastal Vibes Core Sheet Set ($49) These sheets are the perfect way to bring that coastal flair to your dorm without going full beach house. The blue tones paired with the retro fish vibe is SO cool. See On Urban Outfitters

Nautica Nautica Lobster Sheet Set ($84) Yes, those are teeny-tiny lobsters. This sheet set gives you a playful, under-the-sea feeling while still feeling very classic and clean. See On Macy’s

BiminiArt BiminiArt Sardine Can Wall Prints ($12) These bold, vintage-style prints are the perfect statement art for your dorm. How cute would these be hung above your desk? See On Etsy

Anthropologie Anthropologie Sonnie Cotton Knit Throw Blanket ($88) The colors and texture on this throw blanket are perfect. Drape it on your desk chair or bed for instant coastal vacation energy. See On Anthropologie

JollyAndDash JollyAndDash Trendy Coastal Wall Art Set ($15) Not big on bold colors but still love this vibe? No problem. This art set combines all of the fishermancore essentials — sardines, stripes, and good vibes — with a softer color palette. See On Etsy

KALALOU KALALOU Fish Mirror ($119) Cute, coastal, and useful. This fish-shaped mirror will give your dorm major personality while also making your dorm feel bigger. See On Amazon