In my opinion, there are only a few simple pleasures in life: Spending all day on the beach, really good penne alla vodka, and a new Taylor Swift album are a few that come to mind. Oh, and going to Trader Joe’s, of course. All jokes aside, Trader Joe’s has some of my favorite sweet treats, and don’t even get me started on the soup dumplings. But there’s one more thing I love from Trader Joe’s that’s got nothing to do with food: It’s the canvas shopping tote bags.

In some exciting news, a new era of the Trader Joe’s canvas tote bags is upon us. ICYMI, Trader Joe’s is rumored to be dropping mini totes in super spring-y pastel colors. If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to get your mitts on one of those bags ASAP, but the big question remains of when we will actually see these bags hit the shelves. Here’s what I can tell you so far.

A smaller replica of the traditional Trader Joe’s canvas bag, the mini is ideal for quick trips to pick up whatever it is you missed on your weekly grocery store run. Also, these make great little gifts for whoever in your life is a Trader Joe’s enthusiast (raises hand). As of now, the mini totes are available with blue, red, yellow, or green detailing — whenever you can find them, that is, considering they almost always sell out soon after they’re released in stores.

According to the rumor mill, the new spring totes will come in pastel pink, baby blue, and light purple. The rumor seemingly originated from @traderjoesobsessed, a popular fan account run by Instagram user Shannon Fong, who posts all about Trader Joe’s, letting followers know about new product releases and rumors like this one. In a March 5 post, the account includes photos of the pastel mini totes, but it is unclear where these photos came from.

But when can shoppers actually expect to be able to get their hands on these? While the company has not made any official statement about when the bags will hit shelves, there are rumors as to an estimated date. In her March 5 post, Fong suggested these bags will be released sometime in April, and possibly on a Wednesday, since, as Fong pointed out, Trader Joe’s tends to release products like these on Wednesdays, and based on the color theme, it is likely a spring-themed release, which would explain an April drop.

That said, this is only an educated guess, so next time you’re at Trader Joe’s, keep your eyes peeled — you might just get lucky and spot one.