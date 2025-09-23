You can truly never have too many charms to add a bit of personality and flair to your daily look — and the upcoming Merrell x LONELY GHOST collab is proof. At first glance, the two brands couldn’t be more different: Merrell is known for their top-rated hiking and outdoor footwear, and LONELY GHOST is a lifestyle and streetwear label centered around authenticity and storytelling. But together, they just work, combining Merrell’s performance-based and nature-centered shoe design with LONELY GHOST’s self-expressive energy.

Leading the Merrell x LONELY GHOST collab is the reimagined Merrell Moab Speed 2 Vent 2K sneaker, refreshed with metallic details, neutral tones, and plenty of mix-and-match style options, from stylish laces to charms. Beyond the sneakers, the capsule includes easy-to-wear apparel and accessories designed to be versatile for days on the trail and laidback weekends.

This will be the first footwear collaboration for LONELY GHOST, known for their products that focus on themes of human connection, authenticity, and emotional storytelling. As an outdoor brand, naturally, Merrell is all about getting people outside — not just by seeing new places, but experiencing the powerful feelings that come with it. Put the two together, and you have the perfect blend of creativity and unapologetic self-expression wherever you may be adventuring.

So whether you’re reaching new heights on a hike, wandering new cities, or just looking to elevate your everyday fits, the Merrell x LONELY GHOST collection will give you a head-to-toe look that celebrates individuality and adventure alike. Here’s everything you need to know about the Merrell x LONELY GHOST collection launching on Sept. 27.

Merrell x LONELY GHOST

What’s in the Merrell x LONELY GHOST collaboration?

At the center of the drop is the revamped Moab Speed 2 Vent 2K, one of Merrell’s existing sneaker styles. Available in two color options — Chalk/Mariana and Graphite/Ash — the shoes effortlessly blend trendy metallics with classy neutrals. What makes these sneakers different from any other Merrell drop is their customization factor — each box comes with four interchangeable laces, from pearly bead strands to ribbon ties, plus a charm kit for the ultimate customization and self-expression. The collab sneaker also includes unique branding, with collab logos on the heel and medial side of the shoe.

Merrell x LONELY GHOST

The rest of the Merrell x LONELY GHOST collection truly leans into the collab’s “street-meets-trail” aesthetic, with pieces that can be worn for both outdoor adventures and everyday fits. The head-to-toe apparel lineup includes a graphic tee, sweatshirt, sweatpants, and trucker hat designed in LONELY GHOST’s signature cozy streetwear style with adventure-inspired details, nodding back to Merrell’s roots. Each piece features phrases like, “We should get lost somewhere,” and “I want to be where you are,” empowering the collection’s spirit of carefree adventure.

Merrell x LONELY GHOST

Merrell x LONELY GHOST collection release date

The collection will officially drop on Saturday, Sept. 27. The Merrell x LONELY GHOST Moab Speed 2 sneakers will be available on Merrell.com. You can shop the full apparel collection on LONELYGHOST.co and exclusively in select Pacsun locations nationwide.

Merrell X LONELY GHOST pop-up events

To bring the adventurous spirit of the collab to life, Merrell and LONELY GHOST are hosting two pop-up events in New York City. Kicking off the launch weekend on Sept. 26, a full-day experience at Leon’s Bagels will feature custom giveaways, opportunities to gain exclusive early access to the collection, and music by DJ Mona from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also celebrate the official release on Sept. 27 by shopping the full collection at Pacsun in SoHo at 503 Broadway. Get ready to embrace self-expression by creating your own look at the custom lace and charm bar from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.