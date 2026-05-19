I’ll say it: Memorial Day weekend is, for sure, the most popping weekend of the year. It’s the ultimate excuse to get some sun at the beach, eat hot dogs with your family, and most importantly, shop until you drop! You’ve got until Monday to take advantage of the best annual Memorial Day weekend sales that make you want to scream, “Murica!”

To welcome in the summer, all the best brands set insane sales for MDW. That means it is the perfect moment to upgrade the products that make your season sensational. After all, nothing says freedom like finally investing in the pieces that have been sitting in your cart since March. Whether you need a new sundress for your study abroad trip, a pair of sneakers to fuel your seasonal running kick, work gear for an exciting summer internship, or an itsy bitsy teeny weenie yellow polka dot bikini for lake days, these Memorial Day weekend 2026 sales have got you covered. No worries if you’re a baddie on a budget — the sales include fan favorite items from your favorite brands, so you can shop for quality and style without breaking the bank. Without further ado, here are the best Memorial Day weekend 2026 sales for summer essentials.