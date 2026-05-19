I’ll say it: Memorial Day weekend is, for sure, the most popping weekend of the year. It’s the ultimate excuse to get some sun at the beach, eat hot dogs with your family, and most importantly, shop until you drop! You’ve got until Monday to take advantage of the best annual Memorial Day weekend sales that make you want to scream, “Murica!”
To welcome in the summer, all the best brands set insane sales for MDW. That means it is the perfect moment to upgrade the products that make your season sensational. After all, nothing says freedom like finally investing in the pieces that have been sitting in your cart since March. Whether you need a new sundress for your study abroad trip, a pair of sneakers to fuel your seasonal running kick, work gear for an exciting summer internship, or an itsy bitsy teeny weenie yellow polka dot bikini for lake days, these Memorial Day weekend 2026 sales have got you covered. No worries if you’re a baddie on a budget — the sales include fan favorite items from your favorite brands, so you can shop for quality and style without breaking the bank. Without further ado, here are the best Memorial Day weekend 2026 sales for summer essentials.
- Anthropologie
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Is it time to start shopping for your first apartment? Anthro is offering up to 30% off indoor and outdoor furniture, decor, and more. And yes, I will be grabbing the set of four Esther Acrylic Goblets ($34) to host fancy margarita nights with.
- Ulta Beauty
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Ulta is all about the SPF, with three deals on sun protection. First, they have a buy one get one 50% off select mix and match sun care deal, which includes all your favorite self-tanners. Next, you can get 20% off select dermatologist-recommended SPF protection. And to top it all off, all members who purchase $35 of sun care get a free insulated tote.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
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Dick’s is offering up to 50% off for its Memorial Day sale. The sale section includes all the gear you need for summer adventures, from Brooks Running Shoes ($120) to Owalas ($24) to a Monarch Pickleball Pack ($25).
- Olaplex
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A summer in the sun means your hair will be taking more damage. Between the chlorinated pools and searing heat, investing in Olaplex’s 25% off sitewide Memorial Day sale now is going to save you later when you need a Rich Hydration Mask ($44).
- J.Crew
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J.Crew is offering 40% off your purchase with its Summer Kickoff Sale and 50% off dresses. Hear that, working baddies? It’s time to invest in those professional staples you’ve been putting off purchasing. If you don’t know which to get, the Mini Eyelet Shirt Dress ($99) is my fave.
- Athleta
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Athleta’s long weekend sale means 40% off shorts, tanks, dresses, and swim. I can see it now: Matching sets at yoga, new bikinis for surfing, and sun dresses for lunch dates. That’s my kind of summer.
- Aerie & American Eagle
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The more you spend at Aerie and American Eagle, the bigger the discount. The sister stores are offering 35% off $125, 30% off $75, or 25% off $50 with code SUNNYSTEALS. Personally, I’ll be grabbing a new Aerie Floral Clasp One Piece Swimsuit ($39).