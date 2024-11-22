Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
@theestallion via Instagram
Megan Thee Stallion’s Mini Mani Is The Nail Trend To Try This Holiday Season

Kieaundria Bellamy

Megan Thee Stallion is switching up her iconic style in a big way — by going shorter! With her nails, that is. Known for her bold, colorful, and often elaborate long manicures, the rapper is embracing a more low-key, yet equally stunning “mini manicure” that still screams Hottie style. Fans were first introduced to her new look on TikTok, where Megan Thee Stallion shared a gallery of photos showcasing her fresh set, captioning it with, “Love my lil mini mani.” The nails, which appear to be her natural tips, mark a departure from her usual extravagant, gemstone-adorned designs, but they still feature plenty of her signature flair.

While Meg’s long, intricate manicures are a staple of her personal brand — often matching her outfits with hand-painted details and eye-catching accents — this short style brings a fresh, fun twist. The set includes an array of playful, bold colors and textures, each nail uniquely designed. Her pointer finger features a swirled milky way of sparkly pinks and purples, while the middle and ring fingers sport a magnetic cat-eye effect and a multi-color stripe. Her pinky is painted in a vibrant cobalt blue, and her thumb is polished with a frosty green hue. It’s the perfect balance of bold, effortlessly chic, and totally Megan.

In a season filled with major beauty transformations, this unexpected nail switch-up is just the latest way Megan continues to redefine what it means to be both glam and grounded. Of course, true fans are going to want to recreate this masterpiece set. Let’s dive into some perfect matches and recommendations.

megan nails
theestallion
OPI x Wicked in Fiyero’s My Mani ($12)
OPI
OPI

With the new Wicked nail collection, one can see that Meg is truly on theme with the latest trending topics! For the first nail, this cobalt blue will be the best match. Its dark yet vibrant color stands out against the brighter shades, but still blends perfectly with the overall set.

See On Ulta
OPI Infinite Shine in Limelight ($13)
OPI
OPI

Moving over to the next nail, OPI’s Limelight is a glowing yellow with green shimmer that will bring a pop factor to your set. This is the color that people will definitely notice first!

See On Amazon
OPI x Wicked in Head Shizstress ($15)
OPI
OPI

This purple shade will be the starter base of your nail. The perfect hue, with just the right amount of gold shimmer! With this being the most intricate nail, this Wicked shade will surely bring it to life.

See On Ulta
OPI Metallic Mega Mix in SaTURN Me On ($12)
OPI
OPI

For the middle portion of your ombre design, this metallic bronze will lay a great middle ground. You still have your shimmer base to go with your purple shade, but it’s not too overpowering. Trust me — a darker gold will be the best way to go!

See On Ulta
OPI Infinite Shine in Awe Night Long ($15)
OPI
OPI

Last but certainly not least, to complete this nail look, you’re going to go with a dark navy shade. While there’s not much to add, it’s still important to choose the best match! This shimmery navy blue has the right amount of sparkle, and goes perfectly with your purple and gold. Watch it all flow together as you add the top coat and see a work of nail art.

See On Ulta
OPI Nail Lacquer in You Had Me At Halo ($12)
OPI
OPI

The next nail is a personal fave! OPI’s You Had Me At Halo would bring this look as similar as possible to the original. This shade features a dreamy light blue and a stellar pearlescent shimmer, making it almost resemble a galaxy on your nail.

See On Ulta
OPI Nail Lacquer in Things I’ve Seen in Aber-Green ($12)
OPI
OPI

One may look at this shade and think it doesn’t go with the bright shimmers that are featured on the previous nails. But, this shade brings every shade together. This edgy green would create the perfect replica of Meg’s set, and adds just a bit of depth to balance everything out.

See On OPI
