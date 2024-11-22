The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Megan Thee Stallion is switching up her iconic style in a big way — by going shorter! With her nails, that is. Known for her bold, colorful, and often elaborate long manicures, the rapper is embracing a more low-key, yet equally stunning “mini manicure” that still screams Hottie style. Fans were first introduced to her new look on TikTok, where Megan Thee Stallion shared a gallery of photos showcasing her fresh set, captioning it with, “Love my lil mini mani.” The nails, which appear to be her natural tips, mark a departure from her usual extravagant, gemstone-adorned designs, but they still feature plenty of her signature flair.

While Meg’s long, intricate manicures are a staple of her personal brand — often matching her outfits with hand-painted details and eye-catching accents — this short style brings a fresh, fun twist. The set includes an array of playful, bold colors and textures, each nail uniquely designed. Her pointer finger features a swirled milky way of sparkly pinks and purples, while the middle and ring fingers sport a magnetic cat-eye effect and a multi-color stripe. Her pinky is painted in a vibrant cobalt blue, and her thumb is polished with a frosty green hue. It’s the perfect balance of bold, effortlessly chic, and totally Megan.

In a season filled with major beauty transformations, this unexpected nail switch-up is just the latest way Megan continues to redefine what it means to be both glam and grounded. Of course, true fans are going to want to recreate this masterpiece set. Let’s dive into some perfect matches and recommendations.