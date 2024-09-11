Megan Thee Stallion’s VMAs Performance Featured Yuki Chiba & The Viral “Mamushi” Dance

Megan Thee Stallion was *thee* queen of the evening at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Not only did she serve as the host for the show, she also performed a mashup of her hits that was one of the best performances of the night. This dazzling show even included a taste of her new album Megan, which launched in June 2024. The medley included “BOA,” of course, “B.A.S.,” “HISS,” and her hit “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba, who she brought out on stage for the first time in VMAs history.

In fact, this actually marked collaborator Yuki Chiba’s first time in the United States from Japan. Once he made it on stage to perform his “Mamushi” rap verse, he and Megan Thee Stallion performed their TikTok-viral dance. And yes, it was as iconic as it sounds. Even if you don’t know what the lyrics mean, you know that the vibes in this song are absolutely unbeatable. And if you’re anything like me, you haven’t been able to stop doing the dance since you learned it.

Megan Thee Stallion brings out Yuki Chiba to perform “Mamushi” at the 2024 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Lm0LuDrlzM — Def Pen (@DefPen) September 12, 2024

This wasn’t the only iconic moment from Megan Thee Stallion on VMAs night. The host first arrived on stage at the beginning of the broadcast in a bedazzled one-piece resembling a Team USA gymnastics uniform, though her outfit was bedazzled with “VMA” instead of “USA.”

“Shout out to Simone Biles,” she said. “I am repping team VMA, and tonight, ‘VMA’ stands for the Voluptuous Megan Awards. Clearly, I deserve a gold medal for being a bad b*tch.”

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Later in the night, Meg also gave a fashion nod to, perhaps, one of the most well-known artists and outfits worn at the VMAs. Megan Thee Stallion donned a green bikini top, low-rise short-shorts, and a real-life yellow python, just like Britney Spears did in 2001 during her “Slave 4 U” performance at the award show. Though, Megan Thee Stallion made it clear pretty quickly that she wasn’t a snake fan. “Stop the music! Stop the music. I’m just playing, come get this snake,” she said. “I don’t know this snake! This snake don’t know me.”

Though she really deserved a gold medal like Simone Biles, Megan Thee Stallion racked up seven nominations at the VMAs this year, which was just as sweet. She took home the award for best Trending Video with “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba, as well as Best Art Direction for “BOA.”