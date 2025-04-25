Nobody Move: Megan Thee Stallion Just Dropped A New Hot Girl Anthem

With summer right around the corner, Megan Thee Stallion has returned when we needed her most, dropping her new single “Whenever” on April 25. Not only that, but she also dropped the music video for the single, and let me just say, the “Whenever” lyrics are perfect for hot girl summer. (And the video is a total vibe.)

Meg first teased “Whenever” on April 19 ahead of her return to the Coachella Stage. The Houston native provided an iconic performance during Coachella, including surprise guests Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Victoria Monét, stirring up excitement for this drop. The “BOA” rapper also dropped a teaser for the music video on April 19, posting a movie poster-inspired cover art where she was in a cowboy hat with the tagline “It’s whatever b**ch, it’s whenever h*e!”

The video dropped on April 25 as well, and it did not disappoint. The video started with a bang (literally) with Meg crashing her car through the wall of a reception area and then features her dancing in various waiting room scenes, including the reception tank, fish tank, and chessboard. As a whole, the video represents Meg’s journey waiting for triumph, justice, and showing that she did not come to play — she is going to succeed.

“Whenever” is a powerful anthem for anyone who was knocked down but refused to stay there and come back even better. This song shows her independence and freedom, and can be seen as Meg’s victory lap, as she has overcome a lot, from public feuds to legal battles. Time after time, Meg has come back stronger, and this song is a testament to that: She owns her independence and addresses her haters.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Whenever” Lyrics, Explained:

Meg started the song by addressing her haters “Ayy, twenty-four hours in a day and the first thing y’all h*es do is start hatin’, mm (Start hatin’) / Couldn’t be me, I’m ’bout my breesh, in my sleep gettin’ paid.”

Meg continued, rapping, “He knows that you want him ’cause you know hе f*ck’ with me / And, b*tch, he ain’t takin’ the bait. / Make no mistake, just ’cause I’m cute in this b*tch don’t mean I won’t run in your sh*t. / No d*ck can’t make me argue with no b*tch.” With this lyric, Meg is showing that she knows her worth and won’t let any man shake that. And, to boot, she will not fight over a man or let a man rock her sense of self.

Meg continued the song by discussing how she is owning her power and being confident in her body “Stomach out, t*tties out, ass out / Yeah, b*tch, what about it? (What about it?)/ Do the b*tch talkin’ shit look this good? Nah, highly doubt it (I highly doubt it) / Real life, IG, all the real bad b*tches follow me”. She is going to show off her body with confidence and not care who is talking down to her. And that real hot girls support each other.

Towards the end of the song, Meg seemingly addressed rapper Tory Lanez rapping “Locked up, been threw away the key, n**** still stalkin’ me.” ICYMI, Meg was granted a restraining order against Tory Lanez in January 2025, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for firing five shots from a semiautomatic weapon and wounding her in both feet in 2020.

Meg also seemingly addressed people who have supported, and sill support, Lanez during this time “Hangin’ with opps, you a chop (Chop) / Do your thing, but that ain’t how I rock (Hmm) / You h*es don’t appreciate loyalty / I don’t act funny / B*tch, I act accordingly.” Period.

This song shows how Meg has overcome so much and how she has come to the other side stronger with more confidence and self-worth than ever before. As she should!