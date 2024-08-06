As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, fall is just around the corner, ushering in a season filled with vibrant colors, cozy styles, and new beginnings. Now is the perfect time to revamp your fall wardrobe and beauty routine, ensuring you’re ready to embrace the trends that define autumn. These fall 2024 fashion trends are rich with bold patterns, fresh silhouettes, and statement-making accessories that reflect the essence of the season. As for beauty trends, it’s all about light tints of color and popular ingredients you’d probably expect to eat instead of put on your face.

To give us some of the top fall fashion and beauty trends, Her Campus spoke to Amanda Pochelska, Merchandising Strategy Manager and Trend Expert at FabFitFun, who used data and consumer insights from their over 1 million members to put together the brand’s Fall Trend Report. Pochelska’s keen eye for style and understanding of consumer desires make this report an essential resource for anyone looking to elevate their fall aesthetic. FabFitFun also packaged these fall trends into their new Fall Seasonal Box, which includes six full size products that you’re able to customize from start to finish.

As we transition into the cooler weather, staying updated on the latest fall trends is crucial for expressing your unique style. Embrace the opportunity to reinvent your look, and discover beauty products that enhance your glow. Here are six of the biggest fall 2024 fashion and beauty trends, according to Pochelska and the FabFitFun team.

Pumpkin skin care

Elemis This fall, pumpkin skin care is taking center stage as one of the hottest trends in beauty, harnessing the power of glowing, radiant skin. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and enzymes, pumpkin is a powerhouse ingredient that helps to gently exfoliate, hydrate, and nourish the skin. “Pumpkins are loaded with vitamins A, C, and E,” Pochelska tells Her Campus, “Vitamin A helps to promote cell turnover and can improve the appearance of skin texture. Vitamin C is known for its brightening and anti-aging properties, while vitamin E offers antioxidant protection and helps to moisturize the skin. Additionally, pumpkins are high in antioxidants, which help to fight premature aging and natural enzymes, like papain and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), which can gently exfoliate the skin.” As temperatures drop, the need for effective hydration is paramount, making pumpkin-infused products a perfect fit for the season. From creamy masks and revitalizing serums to luxurious body scrubs, these formulations not only smell like autumn bliss but also provide deep hydration and a healthy glow. ELEMIS Superfood Glow Cleansing Butter ($45) has fermented pumpkin enzymes to help remove impurities and brighten skin.

Hydrating Body Skin Care

Kopari As time in the sun during summer beach days slowly fades, fall is the perfect time to start focusing on your body’s skin health. With temperatures dropping, it’s very common for people to fall off their skin routines. “Once we bundle up for fall, we tend to neglect body care,” Pochelska says, “but when the weather starts to change, our skin needs care more than ever! Cooler temperatures and lower humidity can lead to dry and flaky skin, making body skin care crucial for maintaining hydration and preventing irritation. Regular moisturizing and exfoliation help to keep the skin smooth and healthy.” Kopari Golden Aura Body Oil ($39) is a perfect staple for anyone’s fall routine. When applied to freshly cleaned, damp skin, this oil locks in moisture, leaving your skin feeling rejuvenated. This product is non-greasy, yet fast absorbing!

Tinted Lip Balms

Ole Henriksen This fall, lip tints are emerging as a must-have beauty trend, captivating makeup enthusiasts with their versatile, long-lasting color and lightweight formula. Brands such as rhode, e.l.f., Fenty Beauty, and Haus Labs have jumped on this trend with tinted lip balms taking the beauty world by storm. Unlike traditional lipsticks, lip tints offer a sheer wash of pigment that enhances the natural beauty of your lips while providing a fresh, effortless look. Their blendable texture makes them perfect for creating a range of styles, from a soft, natural flush to a bold statement lip, allowing you to easily transition from day to night. Infused with nourishing ingredients, many lip tints also deliver hydration, ensuring your lips remain soft and supple as the weather turns cooler. With an array of shades inspired by the rich hues of fall — think deep berries, warm terracottas, and muted mauves — lip tints are perfect for complementing any autumn outfit. A perfect example would be Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment ($22). This product has a sheer, chocolate-y shine that also has skin-strengthening benefits.

Crescent Bags & Sling Bags

Coach Outlet Unique bag shapes are stealing the spotlight as the ultimate must-have accessories, perfectly blending style and functionality. “Crescent bags for casual, everyday wear and sling bags for on-the-go are our favorite bag trends this fall!” Pochelska says. Available in a variety of materials, colors, and sizes, these bags can easily elevate your autumn wardrobe, whether paired with oversized sweaters, tailored coats, or layered outfits. A bag worth having in your collection would be the Coach Mini Payton ($89). As we embrace the changing seasons, these trendy bag shapes are perfect for showcasing your personal flair while keeping your essentials close at hand. With crescent and sling bags leading the charge, fall fashion is all about making a statement while staying practical.

Platform Shoes

MUK LUKS Believe it or not, platform shoes are making a major comeback, bringing an exciting blend of nostalgia and modern flair to the fashion scene. These elevated styles — including the MUK LUKS Kirstey Slides ($49) — offer not only height but also unmatched comfort, making them a go-to choice for anyone looking to make a statement without sacrificing ease. The trend of platform shoes caters to a variety of aesthetics, from edgy to preppy. Pair them with tailored trousers, flowy skirts, or even oversized sweaters to create a playful contrast that perfectly embodies the fall spirit.

Bold Fall Colors