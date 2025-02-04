12 Makeup Brands With Large Shade Ranges That Prioritize Inclusive Beauty

In today’s beauty world, inclusivity in makeup is no longer just a trend, it’s a demand. Gone are the days when makeup brands offered a limited selection of shades that rarely catered to people with darker skin tones or those with unique undertones. This shift isn’t just about having more shades to choose from — it’s about being seen, heard, and celebrated in all our individual diversity. From foundation to concealer and blushes to bronzers, makeup should be for everyone — no matter your skin tone or background. And the best part? Brands are finally starting to listen.

While we still have a long way to go, there is now a growing number of beauty companies that prioritize inclusivity and are offering shade ranges that cater to all. Whether you’re looking for a foundation that actually matches your complexion or a concealer that covers imperfections successfully, the beauty industry is slowly but surely becoming more representative of the diverse world we live in. Here are 12 makeup brands that are leading the charge in inclusive beauty, so you can find the perfect products that embrace every shade of you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danessa Myricks (@danessa_myricks) Self-taught makeup artist, photographer, and entrepreneur Danessa Myricks never misses the mark when it comes to inclusive shade ranges in her products. From blushes that brighten cheekbones to skin tints that melt right into your skin, Danessa Myricks Beauty produces high-quality products that belong in your makeup routine. Her passion for inclusivity truly runs deep. “I know firsthand what it feels like to not be able to find cosmetics that work for my skin tone,” Myricks expressed to Beautylish. “Creating a collection of products that only a small segment of the population, or even my family, can participate in was never an option. Inclusion has always been a part of my cosmetic development story.”

The Queen. The OG. Everything in between. Pat McGrath has been in the beauty game since the 1990s and continues to leave an impact on the industry. Her cosmetics line, Pat McGrath Labs, has products for the eyes, face, and lips. With shades ranging from light to deep, everyone can shop the brand without feeling left out!

Founded by Lady Gaga, Haus Labs is a cruelty-free cosmetics brand with the mission of spreading kindness, bravery, and creativity. Beauty influencers of deeper complexions have expressed their love for the brand thanks to their shade ranges. With foundation shades for fair skin that cater to neutral tones to the darkest shade that blends in flawlessly with balanced undertones, Gaga has made magic with this line.

Balling on a budget for your beauty products? Jordana Ticia Cosmetics is a hidden gem that everyone should consider looking into. Founded by makeup artist Jordana Franks in 2016, the brand has shades from the lightest to the deepest. Products include blushes, contours, and bronzers that not only bring warmth to the face, but also blend seamlessly with your other products.

Bobbi Brown has long been a trailblazer in inclusive beauty. With a focus on natural-looking coverage, the brand’s foundations, concealers, and blushes are designed to enhance your unique features without masking them. Bobbi Brown continues to empower individuals by creating products that make everyone feel seen, celebrated, and confident in their own skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LYS Beauty (@lysbeautyofficial) LYS Beauty is all about inclusivity, offering a diverse range of shades that celebrate every skin tone. Known for its clean, high-quality formulas, LYS delivers products like foundations and concealers that blend seamlessly for a natural, flawless finish. With its focus on both skin-loving ingredients and shade diversity, LYS Beauty makes sure everyone feels seen and empowered in their beauty journey.

NARS Cosmetics is a leader in inclusivity, offering an extensive range of shades that cater to every skin tone, from the fairest to the deepest. Known for its high-performance products like the Sheer Glow Foundation and Radiant Creamy Concealer, NARS ensures a perfect match for all undertones and skin types. With each new launch, NARS continues to prioritize diversity, making everyone feel seen and represented in the beauty world.

Looking into Huda Beauty’s products, I think you’ll be just as obsessed as I am. Known for her fierce commitment to diversity, Huda Kattan has created a line that truly caters to every skin tone. From her ultra-flattering finishing powders to high-coverage concealers and foundations, Huda Beauty ensures there’s a shade for any and everyone.

Say goodbye to second-guessing your foundation shade! Patrick Ta has built a reputation for creating inclusive products that truly cater to all skin tones. His collection includes everything from luminous foundations and stunning blushes to plumping glosses — all designed to give your makeup look a chic, flawless finish.

We all love a brand that’s not only inclusive, but helps treat your skin. If this describes you, Range Beauty deserves a spot in your makeup bag. Founded in 2018, this company caters to all shades of skin with concerns such as eczema and acne. The brand contains hydrating foundations that will not only make your skin glow, but leave you with a dewy finish that will last all day!

Our island girl Rihanna did her thing when she launched Fenty Beauty! Striving for inclusivity, Rihanna describes Fenty Beauty as a cosmetics line with Beauty for All. As the empire continues to grow with award-winning products for all of our beauty and skin care needs, Fenty is a brand I will always go back to!