There’s a new nail trend for spring that you don’t want to miss out on. If you love the look of soft pastel nails, let me introduce you to lavender milk nails — your go-to nail look this spring. Similar to strawberry milk and blueberry milk nails, lavender milk nails are subtle, cute, and perfect for warm weather.

In 2023, Sofia Richie Grainge created a similar trend with her lavender haze manicure, which consisted of the most perfect, vibrant shade of lilac that people were obsessing over. Now, Selena Gomez’s nail artist Tom Bachik is bringing the trend back, as he created a dreamy lilac manicure fans can’t get enough of.

Intrigued by lavender milk nails? Here’s how to achieve them, whether you’re visiting a nail tech or recreating them yourself.

How To Get Lavender Milk Nails At The Salon

If you regularly attend the salon and want to ask your nail tech to recreate lavender milk nails, make sure to ask for a light lilac color. It’s recommended to use one coat of the DND Loss Lavender 874 Polish ($12), followed by the OPI Love Is In The Bare Polish.

Another great combination for soft lavender milk nails is to use one coat of the OPI Funny Bunny Polish ($10), one coat of the OPI Polly Want A Lacquer Polish ($12), and one coat of OPI’s Glazed N Amused Polish ($12) on top for extra shine.

How To Get Lavender Milk Nails At Home

To achieve lavender milk nails at home, you’ll need to prep and polish your nails carefully.

First, prep your nails by filing them to the shape of your choice. I personally think almond-shaped and coffin-shaped nails look amazing with this trend. Then, buff them to remove any shine and create a smooth surface for healthier, polished nails. You can also use a nail brush with some soap and water to remove any excess dirt — this will ensure your nails are clean and ready for the next step.

Proceed by adding a layer of base coat (consider Essie’s Hard To Resist Advanced Nail Strengthener ($11), which will provide extra strength and, ultimately, make your manicure last way longer.

The next step is to choose a light purple nail polish. Lavender milk nails require a soft, shiny nail polish that won’t be too overpowering. Remember, the goal is to get soft, milky nails for spring. Great options to achieve this trend include the Olive & June Lavender Kiss Polish Set ($18), which comes with a soft lilac shade and an iridescent polish to go with it.

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of doing the lavender milk nails manicure yourself, you can also opt for press-on nails, which are incredibly easy to apply and also come in fun floral designs.