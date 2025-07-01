Laufey’s Wildflower Cases Collab Is Here & It’s Seriously Gorgeous

Oh, this collection certainly bewitched me. Life may not always feel like soft jazz and heartbreak that never felt so good, but thanks to Laufey, your phone case can. Soft to the touch and designed for the ones who yearn (can we please bring this back?), the Laufey x Wildflower Cases collection is finally here. Inspired by her upcoming album A Matter of Time and her childhood in Iceland, Laufey’s latest collaboration serves as a visual love letter to her world — one that’s delicate, timeless, and full of feeling. So yes, it’s only a matter of time before you fall in love (and inevitably hit add to cart).

With A Matter of Time set to release on Aug. 22 and her accompanying tour beginning on July 1, this collab feels like the perfect prelude to a summer devoted to frolicking and embracing your inner child. The designs reflect everything Laufey stands for: gentle nostalgia, soft femininity, and the whimsy of being a little bit dramatic about your emotions. So whether you’re journaling in your favorite coffee shop, crying on public transportation (we’ve all been there), or simply looking to romanticize your screen time, the Laufey x Wildflower Cases collection is your next essential accessory.

The capsule collection itself is simple, elegant, and unmistakably Laufey. Featuring one dreamy design available for both Apple and Android users (because everyone deserves to romanticize their phone), the case is priced at $37 and feels like a literal snapshot of Laufey’s whimsical world. The artwork depicts a soft pastel landscape with starry skies, floral meadows, and a ribbon-wrapped clock struck at midnight, presumably an ode to A Matter of Time. Front and center are three illustrated lambs leaping through the sky like a lullaby in motion. Pairs perfectly with iced coffee dates, flowers pressed between book pages, and long walks on the beach.

It’s only a matter of time before the collection sells out, so run, don’t walk! Or frolic, because that feels appropriate. The cases are available on the official Wildflower Cases website, so you won’t wanna miss this silver lining.