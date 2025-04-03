Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Fans Are Losing It Over Role Model’s L.A. Night 2 Surprise Guests

It’s a good time to be a Role Model fan. The “Gemini” singer has taken Gen Z by storm: Videos of his concerts are flooding FYPs, his songs are on every Spotify playlist, and he’s partially responsible for the resurgence of the word “diva.” (Not complaining.) And, on April 2, he fed fans even more when he not only brought Renée Rapp, but Laufey on stage with him at his L.A. show.

While Role Model (real name Tucker Pillsbury) is known for bringing out special guests during his song “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” he treated fans to a second guest for his L.A. Night 2 show. During his song “The Longest Goodbye,” Role Model brought out Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey — and to say fans went wild would be a total understatement.

But it didn’t stop there. Role Model also gave fans the most iconic “Sally” during the penultimate song of the concert. If you didn’t know, during “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” Role Model brings out a special guest to sing to on stage — sometimes a fan, sometimes an internet celeb, and this time, Reneé Rapp. If you don’t have FOMO, then I envy you.

Naturally, clips of Laufey and Rapp’s guest appearances went viral. And, on Twitter/X, they’re all fans can talk about.

Some fans have FOMO. And they’re *checks notes* casting plagues?

Who can blame ’em? The jealousy is real.

Anyone got an extra Role Model ticket for me?

