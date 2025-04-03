Fans Are Losing It Over Role Model’s L.A. Night 2 Surprise Guests

It’s a good time to be a Role Model fan. The “Gemini” singer has taken Gen Z by storm: Videos of his concerts are flooding FYPs, his songs are on every Spotify playlist, and he’s partially responsible for the resurgence of the word “diva.” (Not complaining.) And, on April 2, he fed fans even more when he not only brought Renée Rapp, but Laufey on stage with him at his L.A. show.

While Role Model (real name Tucker Pillsbury) is known for bringing out special guests during his song “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” he treated fans to a second guest for his L.A. Night 2 show. During his song “The Longest Goodbye,” Role Model brought out Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey — and to say fans went wild would be a total understatement.

But it didn’t stop there. Role Model also gave fans the most iconic “Sally” during the penultimate song of the concert. If you didn’t know, during “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” Role Model brings out a special guest to sing to on stage — sometimes a fan, sometimes an internet celeb, and this time, Reneé Rapp. If you don’t have FOMO, then I envy you.

Naturally, clips of Laufey and Rapp’s guest appearances went viral. And, on Twitter/X, they’re all fans can talk about.

GUYS WDYM ROLE MODEL BROUGHT OUT LAUFEY FOR THE LONGEST GOODBYE!!! — Mr. Matt 🧸 (@MapleMatt1) April 3, 2025

i’m sorry role model brought out renee rapp AND laufey tonight??? oh this is fucking sick. — maddie! (@mdibear) April 3, 2025

laufey and role model is all i ever need in life tbhhhhhhhhhh — kylie ౨ৎ iso gracie notts vip (@ilovetay1or) April 3, 2025

ROLE MODEL BROUGHT OUT RENEE RAPP AND LAUFEY IN LA pic.twitter.com/aJ7FtHGq2s — 🍓stella °❀. 4 days till alessi!! (@sweetxstell) April 3, 2025

role model LA night 2 got laufey and renee rapp….goodbye pic.twitter.com/VTWMuNPW2a — anthony (@lizziesjuul) April 3, 2025

renee rapp and role model i’m screaming — tilda 🍉 (@smileyyfool) April 3, 2025

Some fans have FOMO. And they’re *checks notes* casting plagues?

If you attended role model concert los angeles n2 2025 and saw renee rapp sally and laufey on stage just know you will BEGIN COUGHING IN 7 DAYS — ani ·˚ ༘ (@alligotiseli) April 3, 2025

Who can blame ’em? The jealousy is real.

gracie singapore fan event, role model entire show with laufey, renee rapp etc, MY ENTIRE TL pic.twitter.com/5pcVuyfmlY — tay 🫧 (@prettycriertay) April 3, 2025

Role model brought out Renée Rapp so i blocked Ed Sheeran pic.twitter.com/MfDbGfr0j5 — Iste 🎀 (@hardotsleepxx) April 3, 2025

i don’t really care that role model + laufey happened to you it should’ve happened to me instead — bia (@sumrcohen) April 3, 2025

Anyone got an extra Role Model ticket for me?