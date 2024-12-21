12 Last-Minute Holiday Fashion & Beauty Gifts To Check Off Your List With

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With the holiday season approaching fast, finding the perfect gift can feel like a race against time. Whether you’re shopping for a friend or family member, there’s always that pressure to pick something meaningful and thoughtful — without spending hours searching. Thankfully, finding the perfect last-minute holiday gift doesn’t have to be a stressful task. This list of curated recommendations covers a variety of categories including wellness, fashion, and beauty, ensuring you’ll find something that suits any personality or interest. Plus, all of these are available in stores, so you can shop right up until Christmas Day if you need to.

From luxurious self-care products that help promote relaxation to trendy accessories that add a touch of style, there are plenty of last-minute holiday gifts that don’t require weeks of planning or long shipping times. For those in need of some stress relief, wellness gifts like calming candles or bath sets make for an instant mood boost. Fashion-forward items like cozy scarves or versatile tote bags are not only practical but effortlessly chic, while beauty lovers will appreciate skin care essentials, or a new fragrance to add to their collection. With these handpicked recommendations, you can rest assured that your last-minute holiday shopping will be both stress-free and full of thoughtful surprises.

This trio features three decadent body mists in travel-friendly sizes, each designed to be worn alone or layered for a personalized, addictive fragrance experience. Vanilla Skin is a creamy, spiced twist on classic vanilla, while Caramel Skin offers a rich, warm sweetness with a sophisticated edge. Coconut Skin delivers a sun-kissed, tropical scent that’s bright and lively. Together, these mists are the perfect gift for anyone who loves indulgent, irresistible fragrances that keep you coming back for more. See On Phlur

This is the ultimate gift for anyone who loves smooth, firm skin with a touch of Brazilian luxury. This limited-edition collection includes a full-sized Brazilian Play Body Wash and Bum Bum Body Cream, plus minis of the Bum Bum Body Scrub and Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil — all packed with the brand’s iconic Cheirosa 62 scent. With caffeine-rich guaraná to tighten, cupuaçu butter to hydrate, and acai oil for a boost of antioxidants, this set transforms your shower routine into a spa-like experience. It’s perfect for giving your skin the nourishment it deserves while indulging in that irresistible, beachy fragrance. See On Ulta Beauty

For the beauty lover friends, this is a need in their routine! This Danessa Myricks kit is your go-to for a flawless, soft-matte finish — packed in a convenient, limited-edition mini set. This duo includes the brand’s award-winning blurring balm-powder in two bestselling formulas to prime, set, and add a touch of color — perfect for creating a smooth, airbrushed look. Compact and versatile, it’s a must-have for anyone who loves a simple-yet-stunning complexion. See On Sephora

Wellness is always a winner when it comes to gifts! The Hatch Restore 2 is the ultimate bedtime companion, designed to help you say goodbye to screentime and hello to better sleep. This smart sleep assistant offers customizable features, like soothing lights and calming sleep sounds to wind down at night, along with a gentle sunrise alarm to ease you into energized mornings! See On Hatch

Whether it’s under the tree or a stocking stuffer, this is something that almost anyone would love. This lip balm trio was created to keep your lips hydrated and glowing all day long. This limited-edition collection includes three full-sized Lip Glowy Balms in fan-favorite scents: Berry, Gummy Bear, and Vanilla. See On Sephora

If you’re looking for a skin care routine that’s as simple as it is effective for your loved one, the Youth To The People Find Clarity Daily Superfood Trio has got you covered. This three-step set is packed with nutrient-rich superfoods to give your skin the ultimate glow-up — cleansing, hydrating, and smoothing all in one. Featuring the brand’s bestselling Superfood Cleanser, Superfood Air-Whip Moisturizer, and full-size Superfood Skin Drip Serum, it’s the perfect minimal routine that delivers maximum results — leave it right under the tree! See On Sephora

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes make for an effortlessly stylish and comfortable Christmas gift, perfect for anyone who loves a cozy-yet-chic look. These shoes offer the perfect blend of casual comfort and sporty flair, and great for your favorite fashion lover! See On Adidas

The Bath & Body Works Warm Vanilla Sugar Holiday Kit is like a cozy, sweet treat in a bottle, making it the perfect gift for anyone who loves that warm, comforting scent. This set captures the essence of indulgence, with fragrance notes that blend intoxicating vanilla, white orchid, sparkling sugar, fresh jasmine, and creamy sandalwood. Give the gift of pure cozy vibes this holiday season! See On Bath & Body Works

A hidden gem, if you will. Gift your favorite fashionista with the JW Pei Stella Wallet! Coming in five different designs, this wallet is not only affordable, but the perfect addition to anyone’s accessory collection. See On JW PEI

Topicals is known for their hydrating components in almost all of their products. The Slick Salve is no different! This holiday lip duo features two of their hydrating lip glosses, so you won’t be running out any time soon. Trust me, your bestie will be using this daily! See On Topicals

Do you have that one friend who always has the best hand sanitizer in their bag at any given moment? I know I do! Touchland has created the perfect gift for anyone who loves staying fresh and protected in style. This set includes two premium hand sanitizers: Glow Mist, with a revitalizing Rosewater scent, and Gentle Mist, featuring the ultra-soothing, hypoallergenic Lily of the Valley fragrance. See On Ulta Beauty