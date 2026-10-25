For lots of college students, October comes with a busier schedule. And as the month winds down and midterms wrap up, there might be one thing you forgot… a Halloween costume. With days until the holiday, costume parties are in full swing. So if you forgot to plan for the occasion or just don’t want to repeat your outfit, you might feel that you’re just out of luck. What you might be forgetting is one of the most important accessories a person could ever know — your hair.

When it comes to trendy Halloween costumes, curly girls may feel that society hasn’t always made space for them. It can feel harder to find a trendy-yet-original costume that will do the curls justice. That doesn’t mean that your hair can’t be a main character in this year‘s costume — in fact, this could be what separates you from the crowd. With thousands of costume ideas on social media, it can still feel like the curly hair options are hard to find. If you’re tired of the mediocre, classic costume suggestions, you can still flaunt your natural curls. If you’re in a rush and want to wear your natural hair as part of your look, check out these 12 costume ideas.