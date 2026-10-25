For lots of college students, October comes with a busier schedule. And as the month winds down and midterms wrap up, there might be one thing you forgot… a Halloween costume. With days until the holiday, costume parties are in full swing. So if you forgot to plan for the occasion or just don’t want to repeat your outfit, you might feel that you’re just out of luck. What you might be forgetting is one of the most important accessories a person could ever know — your hair.
When it comes to trendy Halloween costumes, curly girls may feel that society hasn’t always made space for them. It can feel harder to find a trendy-yet-original costume that will do the curls justice. That doesn’t mean that your hair can’t be a main character in this year‘s costume — in fact, this could be what separates you from the crowd. With thousands of costume ideas on social media, it can still feel like the curly hair options are hard to find. If you’re tired of the mediocre, classic costume suggestions, you can still flaunt your natural curls. If you’re in a rush and want to wear your natural hair as part of your look, check out these 12 costume ideas.
- Michael Jackson
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With so many iconic looks, it won’t be hard to put something together in a bind. Whether you sport an all black outfit with a couple belts or go for a more niche outfit like in this video, the possibilities really are endless.
- A bad case of stripes
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This book-inspired look is perfect for Gen Z, who grew up loving the story. All you need is some paint and a bow and you’ve got a costume.
- Bellatrix Lestrange
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Calling Harry Potter fans to the front! A villain, yes, but such a fun last-minute costume idea for curly hair. Grab some dark, flowy clothes, a corset, and style your hair like her, and your costume is made.
- Bratz Dolls
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So cute, and so easy because, honestly, it’s mostly in the energy you bring to the function with this one.
- Princess Tiana
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I had to include my personal favorite princess for this one. You don’t need the green ball gown to dress as Tiana — just grab a cute green top and a little tiara.
- Christine Daaé from the Phantom of the Opera
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Staying on the trend of the more whimsical looks, Christine Daaé is the perfect costume for someone with curly hair.
- Fran Fine
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Another idea where there are so many looks to choose from. The main character of The Nanny never went an episode without wearing at least one amazing outfit.
- Edward Scissorhands
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Make some fake scissorhands out of cardboard and throw your own feminine twist on Edward Scissorhands this Halloween.
- Mad Hatter
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Alice in Wonderland’s Mad Hatter is a costume idea that has never gone out of style. Grab a hat, and practice your best “Futterwacken” dance in case you run into any Tim Burton fans.
- Betty Boop
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I couldn’t go the whole article without including one for the short-curl girls. You really just need a red dress and lip, and the rest is in the curls.
- Penny Proud
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Disney Channel’s The Proud Family was a classic in the black community during the early 2000s and serves as the perfect last-minute look for Halloween.
- Wybie from Coraline
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This look would be so easy and unique. All you need is a big zip-up jacket, jeans, tennis shoes, and some big fake buttons for your eyes.