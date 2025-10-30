Keke Palmer Is Having A Full-Circle Moment With Her Hair

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview talent Gen Z loves about what it’s like to rule over pop culture. This time, Keke Palmer is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

From acting and singing to producing and hosting, Keke Palmer has built a career on expressing herself. And that freedom of expression is exactly what she loves about HBCUs, too. “The energy is unmatched,” she tells Her Campus in an email interview. “It’s the pride, the creativity, the legacy. HBCUs are where culture is born and reborn every year.”

When it comes to HBCU culture, Palmer says there’s nothing quite like it. “That’s why Creme of Nature’s Unstoppable Homecoming campaign means so much. It’s about showing up boldly, celebrating our roots, and embracing our beauty in all forms,” she says. Palmer partnered with the brand on their campus stops across the country, which celebrate Black beauty, self-expression, and legacy. It’s more than a campaign for Keke, though. It’s a reflection of her own growth. “Creme of Nature has always been about celebrating textured hair and Black beauty, and that’s been my journey, too — learning to love my natural hair,” she says. “[It’s] a full-circle moment for me.”

The brand’s pop-ups have already brought music, fashion, and community to schools like North Carolina A&T, Jackson State, and Florida A&M, leading up to the final stop at Tuskegee University on Friday, Oct. 31.

Palmer’s journey with her own hair is one she takes pride in. “I’ll never forget the first time I did a flexi-rod set on my own and nailed it,” she says. “I looked in the mirror and truly appreciated my unique curls with my edges laid, and I felt like I could take on the world. That moment was about more than whether my hair was long, short, or somewhere in between — it was about owning my beauty and feeling powerful in it.”

Her go-to hair-care lineup reflects that same balance of ease and confidence. “It’s simple but intentional,” she says. “I cleanse my hair and scalp with Creme of Nature’s Argan Oil Sulfate-Free Moisture & Shine Shampoo ($5, Walmart), then follow up with the Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment ($5, Walmart) to keep my hair soft and manageable. After washing, I apply the Argan Oil Strength & Shine Leave-In Conditioner ($8, Walmart) before blow drying to protect and smooth my strands. I finish with the Anti-Humidity Gloss & Shine Mist ($11, Walmart) to maintain sleekness and shine throughout the day.”

Through it all, Palmer hopes Creme of Nature’s Unstoppable Homecoming inspires young women — especially those finding themselves in college — to embrace who they are. “I want every young woman to know, you are already enough,” she says. “College is a time of discovery, but don’t let anyone make you feel like you have to change who you are to fit in. Your beauty, your voice, your story — it’s all valid. Showing up as your full self is your superpower.”

The following responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Favorite hair care product right now?

Creme of Nature’s Argan Oil Strength & Shine Leave-In Conditioner ($8, Walmart) — hands down. It keeps my hair smooth, hydrated, and protected, especially with my current straight style. It’s lightweight but powerful, and it gives my hair that healthy, polished look I love.

What song are you blasting while you do your hair for a night out?

Definitely blast my album Just Keke and my new music coming for the deluxe album, some Diva Gurl and some Rook Monroe — his music is like a mix of rap and ‘80s soul/pop. It’s a very electric sound.

Favorite person to follow for beauty inspo on Instagram?

This is a hard one because I follow so many people that are obsessed with skin! I’ve been loving Melanie Grant over here in Australia while I’m filming Spaceballs.

What’s your go-to coffee order?

Straight black! I add nothing! Haha.

Favorite quote that you live by?

“You are what you repeatedly do — excellence then is not an act but a habit” from Aristotle. This quote reminds me that excellence is a choice — you can be excellent in all you do or as little as you want, but it’s up to you.