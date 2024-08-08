Glamnetic Released A ‘Beetlejuice’ Nail Collab, Including Limited-Edition PR Box

With the new semester just around the corner, it is time to transition our wardrobes — and nails — into fall mode. Embracing earthy tones, cozy layers, and chunky sweaters is the way to transform into your autumn era. But this year, why not take it further and fully immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit, too? Instead of just decorating your home, incorporate a bit of the spooky season into your wardrobe — and no, I’m not talking about the cheesy Halloween pun T-shirts. Instead, embrace Halloween with Glamnetic’s new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice nail collaboration.
Glamnetic’s new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice limited-edition press-on nail collection is the perfect way to elevate any basic fall outfit into a seasonal, comfortable, and playfully-spooky look. With designs inspired by the iconic film’s bold visuals, quirky characters, and unique aesthetic, you are guaranteed to have nails that both make a statement and stay perfectly on theme with Halloween. And it’s never too early to start rocking a new set of nails from the collection, considering the movie’s release — featuring returning stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, as well as fan favorite Jenna Ortega — hits theaters on Sept. 6. Whether heading to class, a fall gathering, or the movie itself, these nails will add the perfect finishing touch to your autumn wardrobe.
Skip the time-consuming trip to the nail salon by having the Beetlejuice nail collection delivered right to your doorstep. Apply the Glamnetic press-on nails at your convenience instead of having to trek to the salon. Not only do these press-on nails last up to two weeks with salon-quality durability, but they also come at a fraction of the price. Beyond their stylish designs, the best part of the nails is that they are non-commital. If a design doesn’t quite match your outfit or event, you can effortlessly swap it out for another chic option, guaranteeing your nails always complement your outfit.
Plus, along with each design, Glamnetic is also offering the Beetlejuice PR Box ($100, Glamnetic), which includes all five styles of the collection — Beetlejuice, Ghost House, Lydia, Sandworm, and Shrinkers — along with a special, spooky twist to their tried and true Brush-On Nail Glue.
Each nail style in the Glamnetic Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection is distinctly unique yet versatile enough to suit various occasions. Here’s how I would style each one.
- Beetlejuice press-on nails ($22)
-
The Beetlejuice nail set is the perfect pop of color for any outfit. I would style this for a night out with a sleek, all-black outfit, or a white top with a simple mini skirt or dark-colored pants. A simple outfit makes these nails stand out. This set would also be the perfect addition to a witch Halloween costume, giving it an extra spooky feel.
- Ghost House press-on nails ($22)
-
The Ghost House nails can be used as a more everyday style, with its dark hue and simple design. The navy blue shade makes the nail super versatile and easy to wear on many occasions. I would match this with jeans and a gray sweater to create a perfect look for school. These nails are sure to add a spooky element to any outfit their light silver detailing and small skull design.
- Lydia Press-on Nails ($22)
-
Lydia’s striking red color makes it the perfect nail to transition from summer into fall. These nails can be worn during any season to brighten any outfit. I would pair these with a pair of jeans with a white T-shirt for the ultimate daytime September outfit. These would make the perfect nails to wear while out apple-picking.
- Sandworm press-on Nails ($22)
-
The most unique set of nails in the collection is Sandworm, due to its distinctive pattern. These nails are perfect for a Halloween costume party, and I guarantee everyone will marvel at the intricate designs. If worn out during the daytime, these nails can be complemented with a simple outfit, so they become the focal point of the look.
- Shrinkers press-on nails ($22)
-
The Shrinkers are the perfect party or celebration nail set, and add a fun and flirty flare to any outfit. What says celebration more than sparkles? I would match this nail set with a fun black going-out top, perhaps lace, as well as leather pants or a mini skirt. These nails would also be the perfect finishing touch to a black cat costume for Halloween.