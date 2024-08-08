Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
beetlejuice glamnetic nails
beetlejuice glamnetic nails
Glamnetic
Style > Beauty

Glamnetic Released A ‘Beetlejuice’ Nail Collab, Including Limited-Edition PR Box

Charlotte Pompa

With the new semester just around the corner, it is time to transition our wardrobes — and nails — into fall mode. Embracing earthy tones, cozy layers, and chunky sweaters is the way to transform into your autumn era. But this year, why not take it further and fully immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit, too? Instead of just decorating your home, incorporate a bit of the spooky season into your wardrobe — and no, I’m not talking about the cheesy Halloween pun T-shirts. Instead, embrace Halloween with Glamnetic’s new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice nail collaboration.

Glamnetic’s new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice limited-edition press-on nail collection is the perfect way to elevate any basic fall outfit into a seasonal, comfortable, and playfully-spooky look. With designs inspired by the iconic film’s bold visuals, quirky characters, and unique aesthetic, you are guaranteed to have nails that both make a statement and stay perfectly on theme with Halloween.  And it’s never too early to start rocking a new set of nails from the collection, considering the movie’s release — featuring returning stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, as well as fan favorite Jenna Ortega — hits theaters on Sept. 6. Whether heading to class, a fall gathering, or the movie itself, these nails will add the perfect finishing touch to your autumn wardrobe.

Skip the time-consuming trip to the nail salon by having the Beetlejuice nail collection delivered right to your doorstep. Apply the Glamnetic press-on nails at your convenience instead of having to trek to the salon. Not only do these press-on nails last up to two weeks with salon-quality durability, but they also come at a fraction of the price. Beyond their stylish designs, the best part of the nails is that they are non-commital. If a design doesn’t quite match your outfit or event, you can effortlessly swap it out for another chic option, guaranteeing your nails always complement your outfit.

 Plus, along with each design, Glamnetic is also offering the Beetlejuice PR Box ($100, Glamnetic), which includes all five styles of the collection — Beetlejuice, Ghost House, Lydia, Sandworm, and Shrinkers — along with a special, spooky twist to their tried and true Brush-On Nail Glue. 

Each nail style in the Glamnetic Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection is distinctly unique yet versatile enough to suit various occasions. Here’s how I would style each one.

Beetlejuice press-on nails ($22)
beetlejuice glamnetic
Glamnetic

The Beetlejuice nail set is the perfect pop of color for any outfit. I would style this for a night out with a sleek, all-black outfit, or a white top with a simple mini skirt or dark-colored pants. A simple outfit makes these nails stand out. This set would also be the perfect addition to a witch Halloween costume, giving it an extra spooky feel.

See On Glamnetic
Ghost House press-on nails ($22)
ghost house glamnetic
Glamnetic

The Ghost House nails can be used as a more everyday style, with its dark hue and simple design. The navy blue shade makes the nail super versatile and easy to wear on many occasions. I would match this with jeans and a gray sweater to create a perfect look for school. These nails are sure to add a spooky element to any outfit their light silver detailing and small skull design.

See On Glamnetic
Lydia Press-on Nails ($22)
lydia glamnetic
Glamnetic

Lydia’s striking red color makes it the perfect nail to transition from summer into fall. These nails can be worn during any season to brighten any outfit. I would pair these with a pair of jeans with a white T-shirt for the ultimate daytime September outfit. These would make the perfect nails to wear while out apple-picking.

See On Glamnetic
Sandworm press-on Nails ($22)
glamnetic beetlejuice sandworm
Glamnetic

The most unique set of nails in the collection is Sandworm, due to its distinctive pattern. These nails are perfect for a Halloween costume party, and I guarantee everyone will marvel at the intricate designs. If worn out during the daytime, these nails can be complemented with a simple outfit, so they become the focal point of the look.

See On Glamnetic
Shrinkers press-on nails ($22)
glamnetics beetlejuice shrinkers
Glamnetic

The Shrinkers are the perfect party or celebration nail set, and add a fun and flirty flare to any outfit. What says celebration more than sparkles? I would match this nail set with a fun black going-out top, perhaps lace, as well as leather pants or a mini skirt. These nails would also be the perfect finishing touch to a black cat costume for Halloween.

See On Glamnetic
Charlotte is a National Writer for the style section of Her Campus Media. She was born and raised in New York City and is a junior attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She splits her time between NYC and Dallas but is about to study abroad in Barcelona for three months. At SMU, Charlotte is triple majoring in economics, fashion media, and journalism and proudly holds the Academic Excellence Coordinator position for her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma. She seamlessly manages her academics, workload, and social life. This past semester, she was enrolled in six classes. She achieved a GPA of 3.95 while also holding a position as a marketing and sales intern at Greek House and writing for her school’s fashion and lifestyle multimedia publication, SMU Look Media. She then spent her summer interning in public relations and media for Brandsway Creative and Aply. She credits her parents for her success. Her interest in fashion stemmed from her mother, who attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and worked within the industry. She has always been and will continue to be a role model for Charlotte because of her innate hard-working ethic and fashion sense. In her free time, Charlotte often spends time with friends, watching reality TV, or listening to music.