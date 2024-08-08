Glamnetic Released A ‘Beetlejuice’ Nail Collab, Including Limited-Edition PR Box

With the new semester just around the corner, it is time to transition our wardrobes — and nails — into fall mode. Embracing earthy tones, cozy layers, and chunky sweaters is the way to transform into your autumn era. But this year, why not take it further and fully immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit, too? Instead of just decorating your home, incorporate a bit of the spooky season into your wardrobe — and no, I’m not talking about the cheesy Halloween pun T-shirts. Instead, embrace Halloween with Glamnetic’s new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice nail collaboration.

Glamnetic’s new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice limited-edition press-on nail collection is the perfect way to elevate any basic fall outfit into a seasonal, comfortable, and playfully-spooky look. With designs inspired by the iconic film’s bold visuals, quirky characters, and unique aesthetic, you are guaranteed to have nails that both make a statement and stay perfectly on theme with Halloween. And it’s never too early to start rocking a new set of nails from the collection, considering the movie’s release — featuring returning stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, as well as fan favorite Jenna Ortega — hits theaters on Sept. 6. Whether heading to class, a fall gathering, or the movie itself, these nails will add the perfect finishing touch to your autumn wardrobe.

Skip the time-consuming trip to the nail salon by having the Beetlejuice nail collection delivered right to your doorstep. Apply the Glamnetic press-on nails at your convenience instead of having to trek to the salon. Not only do these press-on nails last up to two weeks with salon-quality durability, but they also come at a fraction of the price. Beyond their stylish designs, the best part of the nails is that they are non-commital. If a design doesn’t quite match your outfit or event, you can effortlessly swap it out for another chic option, guaranteeing your nails always complement your outfit.

Plus, along with each design, Glamnetic is also offering the Beetlejuice PR Box ($100, Glamnetic), which includes all five styles of the collection — Beetlejuice, Ghost House, Lydia, Sandworm, and Shrinkers — along with a special, spooky twist to their tried and true Brush-On Nail Glue.

Each nail style in the Glamnetic Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection is distinctly unique yet versatile enough to suit various occasions. Here’s how I would style each one.