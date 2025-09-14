Jenna Ortega Basically Went Topless At The 2025 Emmy Awards

Who needs an actual top when you can just wear… gems? Jenna Ortega hit the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet on Sept. 14 in a look that screamed bejeweled. Ortega wore a gemstone-draped top that would make her “allergic to color” character, Wednesday, proud.On the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, the 22-year-old actress wore the Givenchy ensemble that was giving a Little Mermaid meets futuristic cool-girl early fall inspiration.

Ortega looked absolutely dazzling in the intricate and seductive look procured for her by stylist, Enrique Melendez, after a series of more elevated fashion risks for the young actress. This style moment comes after a series of Wednesday Season 2 premiere serves, with Ortega transitioning into a more gothic and eclectic aesthetic perfect for the upcoming fall season.

For any silver-toned girlies looking to defy gravity with their nighttime serves, look no further than Ortega’s red carpet appearance. The mechanics of her top are a secret I’m desperate to figure out, considering the levels of effort it takes to go bra-less in a top made of interconnected material and moving parts such as hers. It seems Miss Ortega has hit the right mark as she’s experimenting with her newfound style.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If you color-match the color of the deep red gemstones in her top, you’ll find that they match the rouge on her lips. Nothing gets me quite like a subtle matching of color between corresponding parts of an outfit. With pale blue eyeshadow and bleached eyebrows, Ortega is stepping into a stranger lane of fashion and the haunting doll-like look, perhaps inspired by her Tim Burton roles.

It’s sort of like the Jennifer Lopez green dress that broke the internet, but for the Gen Zers who have been watching Ortega’s fashion evolution since her Disney days. The “naked dress” did little in the ways of timidness, but everything in the lane of risk-taking and iconic boldness. That’s what I’m expecting in this generation of young women — individuals who aren’t afraid to try something new.