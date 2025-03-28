How To Style A Shell Skirt, According To 5 Influencers

TikTok’s latest fashion obsession is washing over our feeds like a tidal wave, and this trend is all about the shell skirt. Originally popularized by the brand Idáh, this sculptural, structured mini — featuring a bold, curved hem that flares out like a seashell — has fashion lovers scrambling to either get their hands on one or DIY it themselves. With its playful yet architectural silhouette, the shell skirt is the perfect piece for warmer weather.

Honestly, the timing couldn’t be better. With temperatures finally creeping up and winter layers (finally) getting phased out, the shell skirt ($324, Idáh) is taking over TikTok at the perfect moment. It’s a flirty, playful alternative to the usual springtime staples, adding a fresh, sculptural edge to any outfit. Whether you’re styling it with knee-high boots for that unpredictable spring weather or pairing it with a barely-there crop top and sandals once the sun is in full force, this influencer-approved staple is set to dominate wardrobes all season long. So whether you’re jetting off to Ibiza for a sunshine-filled spring break or just manifesting warmer days ahead (same), here are five outfit formulas that influencers are using to style their shell skirts.