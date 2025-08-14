Here’s How To Style Scarves In Warm Weather, As Told By 5 Influencers

Adorned by the fashion It Girls in pop culture and your favorite celebrities alike is this summer’s hottest trend yet: styling scarves as skirts and belts. The fashion industry’s ever-changing landscape has evolved far past the confining notion of simplicity in outfits, and instead has introduced the concept of elevating your look by wearing accessories unconventionally. This scarves-as-skirts trend embraces transforming looks through accessorizing with things you already own, similar to predecessor trends like turning long sleeves into halter tops, wearing mini skirts over baggy jeans, and wearing sweaters as boleros.

Scarves have been staples in fashion for years, but the current trend of tying it low on your waist as a belt, wearing a sarong over shorts or jeans, or even just wearing a full length scarf-skirt instead enforces a look of downtown cool. It’s a way of incorporating simple beachwear into street style — an effortless chic that all the It Girls are wearing right now. Here’s how to style scarves this fall, inspired by the coolest girls in fashion right now.

Alexa Chung & Lola Tung: Wearing a scarf as a belt

Who better to start this off with than Alexa Chung, fashion It Girl and iconic tumblr presence since 2014. Her looks have always remained an effortless cool. On a casual stroll in London, she wore a simple base layer, a white baby tee and a pair of grey trousers, but instead of the usual leather belt, Chung wore a patterned brown Gucci scarf to complete the look. Paired with black loafers and a black Gucci bag, the look was nothing short of elegant streetwear. This summer’s favourite rom-com lead Lola Tung was also seen styling this look on a casual stroll in Manhattan. Along with a white tank, low-waisted plaid trousers, and her adorable dog in her arms, she adorned a navy and silver Coach silk scarf wrapped around her waist to complete the look. This way of styling the silk scarf adds a flare to the outfit that doesn’t overshadow the bases of the ensemble, but simply draws attention to its uniqueness — specifically in the patterns. To throw one of these outfits together yourself, is easier than you think. First, one needs to acquire a staple and quality baggy trouser, such as this black pair from Kotn ($168), a Toronto-based brand with locations all over the world and guaranteed satisfaction from all its customers. For a more low-waisted and wider, baggier leg option, try these from Lioness available on Revolve ($99). Next, a simple baby tee from Urban Outfitters ($24), or even a white tank top. Throw it all together with a funky silk scarf, which can either be found thrifting at your favourite secondhand shops and vintage markets. Or, for a more convenient route, you can snag one from places like Urban Outfitters, Aritzia, or even H&M, for around $20 a pop!

Brittany Ando: Wearing a scarf as a mini skirt

@brittando This is your sign to go thirfting and have fun and be creative with your clothes. I needed to find a festival outfit and ended finding this stunning silk scarf that i turned into a skirt, in order to make the outfit more fun i added a mona lisa brooch and a necklace that i turned into a body chain. Both of these accessories i found at salvos in sydney. Even if you cant find cute outfits when youre thrifting, always check out the accessories 🫶🏽 #vintage #outfit #thrifting #girls #fashion ♬ Lovin On Me – Jack Harlow If you’re not into wearing scarves as belts, why not try turning them into mini skirts? With the increasing popularity and resurgence of electronic music and rave culture, eccentric music festival outfits have become an outlet of self expression through fashion. Take it from influencer Brittany Ando, who thrifted a last-minute festival outfit that cost her $9 in total to pull off. Styling her psychedelic thrifted scarf with a Mona Lisa brooch along with a body chain as a belt to tie it all together, she simultaneously created a look that can’t be replicated while also staying cool in the heat. Thrifting and secondhand shopping is one of the best ways to find one-of-a-kind pieces, but when the clothing selection fails you, the accessory section is the way to go. The best part? Thrifting silk scarves is actually a better way of finding genuine vintage pieces, and wearing them as mini skirts becomes the focal point of any outfit due to their spontaneity in pattern.

Claudya Moreira: Wearing a scarf as a long skirt

Minis aren’t your thing? Want something elevated for a classy dinner date? Look no further than influencer Claudya Moreira, who gained a cult following on TikTok for her innovative style of tying scarves as skirts. Not only does she give detailed tutorials of how to tie your scarf with an outfit, but she simply manages to pull off a new variation every time. In the TikTok here, for example, she styles a white bodysuit with a simple white silk scarf, knotting it through a gold ring and leaving open a slit for not only comfort, but giving the appearance of a full white dress. Pairing it with a gold chain belt and a mini pearl handbag, this outfit is perfect inspiration for a cocktail party or dinner by the sea in Mykonos.

Monique Marie: Styling a Sarong as a mini skirt