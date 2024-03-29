Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
9 Coachella Shoes To Kick Off Festival Season

Packing for a festival like Coachella is no easy task, especially when it comes to footwear. Finding the right Coachella shoes might take some trial and error, and the right shoe will be different for everyone. Are you OK standing, dancing, and walking all day in cowboy boots? Will your Nikes withstand any nasty mud puddles if the weather doesn’t hold up? Is it all about fashion or function? These are the questions you need to ask before packing your Coachella shoes.

The best bet, as with any packing for any vacation, is to find a shoe that you can wear with multiple outfits, so a basic color and shape works best. Or, pack a bunch of neutral basics to wear and make a colorful pair of sandals or boots the main event of your Coachella looks. See? It’s complicated and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You are going to be on your feet for the majority of the time so you don’t want to forget about that while shopping. Luckily, wedges and recovery running sneakers are very much in this year, so you can save your feet and look stylish all at the same time.

These are just a few of the best styles of Coachella shoes that should work with any of your festival looks.

Teva Sandals

Comfortable and durable, you’ll be able to party all day and night in these. (And you won’t be mad when they get muddy!) Available in multiple colors.

Hoka Clifton Sneakers

Feel like you’re floating on air all day in these trainers.

Pillow Sandals

Worried about a rainy Coachella? You can literally hose these sandals off throughout the weekend. Just don’t lose one in the crowd.

Roper Cowboy Boots

Nothing says festival season like a pair of mid-calf cowboy boots. Available in multiple colors.

Nike Air Force 1

You can never go wrong with a pair of low-top Nikes. The neon on this pair adds an extra special festival flair.

Soda Platform Heel Sandals

Not only are they cute, but they’re useful for seeing over that tall dude’s head in front of you, too.

Strappy Block Sandals

You can wear these with multiple looks all Coachella-long.

Puma Palermo

Kick around from stage to stage in one of Puma’s classic styles. Made for motocross, the Palermo is durable, comfy, and come in super cute colors.

Lucky Platform Sneakers

Stand out in the crowd in these chunky statement sneakers.

