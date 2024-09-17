Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
cherry chrome nails
cherry chrome nails
@lyssknudsen on TikTok/essie/OPI
Style > Beauty

Here’s How To Get Cherry Chrome Nails To Match Your Fall Aesthetic

Vivian Gilbert

Want to know the latest nail look to try that will turn heads this fall? Let me introduce the ravishing cherry chrome nails. So, what are cherry chrome nails? Think a shimmering and glittery cherry red color with the extra addition of that famed Hailey Bieber chrome look. This bold design is a special combination of glitz and glam, working well with the fall shades of red and burgundy. It’s time to fall into autumn with this trendy style for your next manicure.

Cherry chrome nails have a growing popularity on TikTok — and it may even be the secret nail color that Jenna Ortega wore with her press tour looks for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie. Also known as Coca-Cola nails, trendsetters can’t get enough of the look. 

How to get cherry chrome nails

@lyssknudsen

My favorite nails to date 🍒🪩 This is your sign to start doing your nails at home! @dndgel @Luminary_Nail_Systems #selftaughtnailtech #cherrychromenails #chromenails #nailinspo #summernails #diynails #buildergelnails #dndgel #rednails #nailday #nailtutorial

♬ Apple – Charli xcx

The steps to get the cherry chrome nail look are simple: Use a base coat on your nails, paint your nails with your favorite red nail polish that gives a burgundy hue or a cherry vibe, add nail chrome powder, and then add a top coat for a nice finish. Some of the best looks include certain techniques, like using a red gel nail polish and curing your nails after each step. If you want to get your cherry chrome nails at home, here are some cherry red nail polish shades for you to achieve the look.

O.P.I. Gel Nail Color in Coca-Cola Red ($17)
opi coca cola red
OPI

The name speaks for itself, being the same as the design’s nickname. It’s a perfect mix of light and dark red tones, giving off a classic cherry color.

See on Premier Nail Supply
DND Gel Polish in Boston University ($17)
dnd boston university
DND

This shade is a classic burgundy that resembles the exact color of cherries to give you the signature cherry nail look.

See on Amazon
Modelones Jelly Gel Nail Polish in A07-Jelly Red ($6)
modelones ao7-jelly red
Modelones

The shade is a wine cherry color with a sleek finish. Add chrome powder and a top coat over this to make your nails pop with shine.

See on Amazon
Beetles Red Gel Nail Polish Set ($15)
beetles red gel nail set
Beetles

This gives you a variety of red gel polish shades in a set, including the solid burgundy tone you’re looking for to achieve this look. Plus, you’ll get other red polishes to choose from later.

See on Amazon
BlueSky Gel Polish in Wildfire ($10)
bluesky gel polish wildfire
Bluesky

This burgundy red is a perfect base red color for the cherry chrome nails design.

See on Bluesky
GAOY Ruby Red Gel Nail Polish ($7)
gaoy ruby red nail polish
Gaoy

This is another nail polish that is smooth and sleek to give your nails a professional look. Plus, you’ll easily be able to achieve cherry chrome nails.

See on Amazon
Canni Red Gel Polish ($6)
canni red gel polish
Canni

Similar to the PLA Nail color that celeb nail manicurist Thuy Nguyen used on Jenna Ortega’s nails for a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photo call on Aug. 17, this shade is a burgundy color with a cherry tint.

See on Amazon
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel x Beetlejuice in Strange and Unusual ($13)
sally hansen miracle gel x beetlejuice nail polish
Sally Hansen

An exclusive product to the movie, this polish is the classic color of Coca-Cola, giving you a perfect match for cherry chrome nails.

See on CVS
DND Gel Polish in Cherry Mocha ($10)
dnd cherry mocha
DND

This polish has been very trendy on TikTok as the signature polish to create the cherry chrome look. It’s serving sultry vibes.

See on DND
Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Bubbles Only ($13)
essie polish in bubbles only
Essie

This royal red shade will glaze your nails with a crimson color.

See on Ulta

Just as important as these rouge shades is the product that makes the look what it is: chrome nail powder. Without the glazed overlay of this product, your nails will look polished, but dim with shine. Grab DND White Pearl Chrome Effect Powder ($8), Beetles Gel Polish Pearl Aurora Chrome Nail Powder, ($6), or OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder ($20) to get that glimmer and gleam that gives cherry chrome nails their name. 

With fall bringing cozy vibes, get yourself into the spirit with these cherry chrome nails that are sure to make a statement.

Vivian Gilbert is a style writer at the Her Campus at Georgia chapter. She oversees the style verticals on the site pertaining to fashion. In addition to being part of HerCampus, Vivian has had media experience being on national television as a virtual studio audience for Journalist and Television Personality, Tamron Hall. She has been a cast member for a local educational television network in the Atlanta area. She wrote articles for her high school’s yearbook; a yearbook that went on to be acknowledged at the National Scholastic Press Association. She went to Georgia State University (and is a 2022 graduate) with a major in Journalism and a minor in Spanish. In her free time, Vivian enjoys looking at YouTube commentary about movies and television shows. She loves listening to music and her favorite kind of music is International Music. She is very curious and loves to research online about the world around her. She likes to spend time with loved ones and hopes to become a full-time writer and producer for Television shows enjoyed by millions.