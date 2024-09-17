Here’s How To Get Cherry Chrome Nails To Match Your Fall Aesthetic

Want to know the latest nail look to try that will turn heads this fall? Let me introduce the ravishing cherry chrome nails. So, what are cherry chrome nails? Think a shimmering and glittery cherry red color with the extra addition of that famed Hailey Bieber chrome look. This bold design is a special combination of glitz and glam, working well with the fall shades of red and burgundy. It’s time to fall into autumn with this trendy style for your next manicure.

Cherry chrome nails have a growing popularity on TikTok — and it may even be the secret nail color that Jenna Ortega wore with her press tour looks for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie. Also known as Coca-Cola nails, trendsetters can’t get enough of the look.

How to get cherry chrome nails

The steps to get the cherry chrome nail look are simple: Use a base coat on your nails, paint your nails with your favorite red nail polish that gives a burgundy hue or a cherry vibe, add nail chrome powder, and then add a top coat for a nice finish. Some of the best looks include certain techniques, like using a red gel nail polish and curing your nails after each step. If you want to get your cherry chrome nails at home, here are some cherry red nail polish shades for you to achieve the look.