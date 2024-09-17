Here’s How To Get Cherry Chrome Nails To Match Your Fall Aesthetic

Want to know the latest nail look to try that will turn heads this fall? Let me introduce the ravishing cherry chrome nails. So, what are cherry chrome nails? Think a shimmering and glittery cherry red color with the extra addition of that famed Hailey Bieber chrome look. This bold design is a special combination of glitz and glam, working well with the fall shades of red and burgundy. It’s time to fall into autumn with this trendy style for your next manicure.
Cherry chrome nails have a growing popularity on TikTok — and it may even be the secret nail color that Jenna Ortega wore with her press tour looks for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie. Also known as Coca-Cola nails, trendsetters can’t get enough of the look.
How to get cherry chrome nails
The steps to get the cherry chrome nail look are simple: Use a base coat on your nails, paint your nails with your favorite red nail polish that gives a burgundy hue or a cherry vibe, add nail chrome powder, and then add a top coat for a nice finish. Some of the best looks include certain techniques, like using a red gel nail polish and curing your nails after each step. If you want to get your cherry chrome nails at home, here are some cherry red nail polish shades for you to achieve the look.
- O.P.I. Gel Nail Color in Coca-Cola Red ($17)
The name speaks for itself, being the same as the design’s nickname. It’s a perfect mix of light and dark red tones, giving off a classic cherry color.
- DND Gel Polish in Boston University ($17)
This shade is a classic burgundy that resembles the exact color of cherries to give you the signature cherry nail look.
- Modelones Jelly Gel Nail Polish in A07-Jelly Red ($6)
The shade is a wine cherry color with a sleek finish. Add chrome powder and a top coat over this to make your nails pop with shine.
- Beetles Red Gel Nail Polish Set ($15)
This gives you a variety of red gel polish shades in a set, including the solid burgundy tone you’re looking for to achieve this look. Plus, you’ll get other red polishes to choose from later.
- BlueSky Gel Polish in Wildfire ($10)
This burgundy red is a perfect base red color for the cherry chrome nails design.
- GAOY Ruby Red Gel Nail Polish ($7)
This is another nail polish that is smooth and sleek to give your nails a professional look. Plus, you’ll easily be able to achieve cherry chrome nails.
- Canni Red Gel Polish ($6)
Similar to the PLA Nail color that celeb nail manicurist Thuy Nguyen used on Jenna Ortega’s nails for a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photo call on Aug. 17, this shade is a burgundy color with a cherry tint.
- Sally Hansen Miracle Gel x Beetlejuice in Strange and Unusual ($13)
An exclusive product to the movie, this polish is the classic color of Coca-Cola, giving you a perfect match for cherry chrome nails.
- DND Gel Polish in Cherry Mocha ($10)
This polish has been very trendy on TikTok as the signature polish to create the cherry chrome look. It’s serving sultry vibes.
- Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Bubbles Only ($13)
This royal red shade will glaze your nails with a crimson color.
Just as important as these rouge shades is the product that makes the look what it is: chrome nail powder. Without the glazed overlay of this product, your nails will look polished, but dim with shine. Grab DND White Pearl Chrome Effect Powder ($8), Beetles Gel Polish Pearl Aurora Chrome Nail Powder, ($6), or OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder ($20) to get that glimmer and gleam that gives cherry chrome nails their name.
With fall bringing cozy vibes, get yourself into the spirit with these cherry chrome nails that are sure to make a statement.