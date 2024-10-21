Here’s How To Find Your Contrast Level For Makeup, Thanks To TikTok

The world of makeup is so creative, and there are thousands of different ways to express yourself with your products. While there aren’t strict rules on how to wear makeup, there are plenty of unique techniques to experiment with. The new trend taking over TikTok is the contrast makeup theory — basically, leaning into your contrast level for makeup. This trend helps you personalize your makeup routine based on the natural color contrast between your skin tone, hair color, and eye color, giving your face a more balanced and flattering look to enhance your natural beauty.

While there isn’t a strict set of rules to follow this trend, it is a helpful guideline for those who are looking to switch up their makeup routine and don’t know what to begin with. So, how do you figure out your contrast level for makeup? With the help of a black-and-white TikTok filter, you can identify your personal contrast level and adjust your makeup routine accordingly. This unique method, discovered by TikToker @Alieenor, allows you to adapt your makeup look for a softer or bolder look, depending on your features. Grab your makeup brushes and let’s break down how the trend works, so you can try it yourself.

What is the Contrast Makeup Trend?

Let’s start with the basics. The contrast makeup theory revolves around the concept of enhancing the differences in brightness, or “contrast,” between your facial features. It’s just like the contrast in photography, which emphasizes where light and shadows play off of each other but to your own face.

How to Find Your Contrast Level For Makeup

@Alieenor explains in her TikTok videos that contrast is about how much light or darkness exists between your hair, eyes, eyebrows, and skin. The black-and-white TikTok filter she is also credited with making allows you to distinguish where the shadows and brightness naturally fall on your face. By assessing how much variation exists between your skin, hair, and eyes, you can then determine if you’re low, medium, or high-contrast, and tailor your makeup routine accordingly.

The beauty of this trend is that it doesn’t break the bank. You can experiment with the makeup you already have to highlight or soften these color differences. Whether you’re a makeup minimalist or love a bold glam look, discovering your contrast level can give you a fresh and reliable perspective on how to enhance your natural features. It’s all about experimenting and fine-tuning your look to create balance.

Low-Contrast Makeup: Soft and Ethereal

If you fall into the low-contrast category, the differences between the contrast of your skin, hair, and eyes are minimal. This gives a soft and delicate appearance where nothing stands out too prominently. According to @Alieenor, those with low contrast, like Elle Fanning or Beyoncé, may benefit from makeup looks that emphasize softness. Think natural, no-makeup makeup looks. Subtle blushes, sheer lip colors, and light eye makeup can create a fresh, ethereal look without overpowering your features.

Low-contrast individuals can still rock bold looks, but they may find that heavier makeup gives a different and more dramatic effect. Light makeup, in this case, enhances your natural beauty and gives a more seamless and polished finish.

High-Contrast Makeup: Bold and Dramatic

For those with high contrast features, the difference between skin, hair, and eyes is much more pronounced. High contrast faces, like Emily Ratajkowski’s or Zoë Kravitz’s, often feature darker hair and brows paired with lighter skin. This dramatic contrast makes bold makeup choices stand out even more.

According to the trend, people with high contrast could experiment with intense makeup looks, like a classic red lip or a dramatic smokey eye. These high-impact styles balance the natural contrast of their defining features. However, if you have high contrast but don’t want a bold look, you can soften the look by opting for medium-intensity makeup. A toned-down red lip or a subtle smokey eye can still keep your face balanced without it being too harsh.

Medium-Contrast Makeup: Finding the Balance

Feel like you’re not high nor low contrast? Medium contrast individuals fall somewhere in between the two extremes, with a bit of differentiation between their skin and hair color. Zendaya, for example, often utilizes medium contrast makeup looks that use just enough color and intensity to enhance her features without overwhelming them.

For medium-contrast makeup, the key strategy is to add touches of color where needed. A rosy blush or a soft lipstick in a slightly deeper tone than your natural lip color can enhance your features in a natural way. Eye makeup can be dialed up a bit, with bronze tones or a soft smokey eye to highlight the contrast in a subtle-yet-effective way.