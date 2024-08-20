7 Housewarming Gifts For Your BFFs New Apartment

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Moving into your first apartment is an amazing feeling, but it’s all the more stellar when you have good friends to break the place in. A new home, or even just a new room somewhere, is something to celebrate, and a creative housewarming gift for your BFF should be about that energy. You want to bring your friend’s new digs good vibes, so think about entertaining, little luxuries they might not treat themselves to… or just a great bottle of wine and some snacks for the housewarming hang.

Emily Post, who literally wrote the rules of manners, said to never show up to a place empty-handed and the art of the housewarming, or even host, gift is worth mastering. You don’t have to break the bank or be boring either; even the most affordable little tokens to offer when walking into your friend’s new apartment is a whole vibe. Plus, finding a place to live and somehow affording it is a true accomplishment — so congrats on having impressive AF friends. Stay classy with some of these ideas for housewarming or hostess gifts as you leave college and enter the real world.

Brunch set Whether they fill this up with boozy lemonade or just some fresh ice water, your friend will be the epitome of class with this pitcher and glasses set for her kitchen. See on Crate & Barrel

Otherland x Pura Diffuser kit ICYMI, the Pura 4 smart fragrance diffuser allows users to build their own customizable fragrance hub for their new home. Even better, you can now create a bundle for your friend’s new apartment using popular scents from brands like Otherland. (We particularly love the Rattan fragrance, which fills your space with notes of sandalwood.) The smart technology used in Pura allows users to schedule their fragrances via the Pura app, so your lucky friend can set a recurring schedule to start her diffuser just before coming home from her new job. See on Otherland

indoor herb garden If your friend loves to cook or nurture plant babies, this little indoor herb garden is a very cool accessory for their kitchen. And it’s easy to use, so there’s not much learning curve to grow some fresh basil for her spaghetti sauce. Then make them invite you over to eat some, too. See on Amazon

couch arm table If your bestie is still furnishing their place (or they just live on their couch) this detachable arm table will let them have the remote, snacks, and their phone nearby, without all the bulk. See on Amazon

baggu hand towels These reversible hand towels may seem boring, but nothing will make your BFF feel more like an adult than these super cute reversible towels, available in a couple of prints. See on Urban Outfitters

2 piece vase Brighten up your friend’s house with these super cute flower vases. They’re chic and cheap, which is the best combo you can ask for. See on Amazon