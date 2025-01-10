Stop What You’re Doing ARMY: J-Hope’s Going On His First Solo Tour

Get ready, ARMY—j-hope is coming to the U.S. in 2025! Just three months after his return from mandatory military service, BTS’s j-hope is hitting the ground running with a brand new, much anticipated solo tour and possibly new music?!

On Jan. 9, j-hope and his label dropped the news that he’s heading out on the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour! The tour is expected to have many of j-hope’s hits from previous projects like Hope World, Jack in the Box, and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL 1. The 15-stop tour will kick off in Asia, starting with a three-day residency at the KSPO Dome in South Korea from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2. From there, j-hope is crossing the globe to North America with shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and finally wrapping up with two shows in Los Angeles at the BMO Stadium on Apr. 4 and Apr. 6.

The tour will then take him across Asia, with stops in the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan, and wrap up in Japan’s Kyocera Dome Osaka. It’s safe to say fans are excited and cannot wait to see j-hope as his last tour performance was in 2022 with BTS during their Permission to Dance On Stage tour in Las Vegas.

This may be j-hope’s first solo tour, but his contagious energy and versatility as a performer have been felt before as he’s headlined Lollapalooza, and performed at the 2022 MAMA awards where he was given the Most Popular Male Artist award.

And that’s not all! Posted along with the tour announcement, j-hope teased new music, dropping a video on YouTube showing him in the studio, singing, rapping, and collaborating with other musicians. The video’s caption? “Coming Soon 2025. 03.” So it seems like new music (hopefully an album!) is on the way, just in time for his tour.

While fans in South Korea can get ready to secure their spots, fans in North America will have to hold tight for a bit longer to get ticketing information. Due to the wildfires in California, j-hope’s team posted a note on Weverse noting that they will release ticket information soon.

“Due to the large-scale wildfires in California, USA, and their resulting impact on the region, the detailed notice for the North American tour will be announced at a later date.We kindly ask for your understanding,” the note read.

j-hope also shared a message of support to the Los Angeles community affected by the fires on Weverse. He wrote, “Sending my deepest condolences to the Los Angeles community and those who have lost their homes and loved ones. Please stay safe.”

It’s shaping up to be a huge year for ARMY with this exciting tour news and the band fully finishing their military enlistments. Stay tuned—2025 is about to get so much better!