If you’ve ever wandered through the perfume section at your local Sephora, you know that finding the perfect fragrance can feel overwhelming. It’s hard to decide between something fresh and floral, warm and spicy, or maybe even something a little seductive. Perfume is more than just a scent — it’s an extension of who you are, or at least who you feel like in the moment. I know this iconic Chanel quote always comes to mind for me: “Perfume heralds a woman’s arrival and prolongs her departure.” That’s what makes holiday perfume gifts one of the best to buy for your family members and besties.

During the holiday season, there’s something even more magical about unwrapping one of these beautifully-bottled fragrances. I think a good way to go about gifting one to someone is taking their personality to heart. We often associate scents with memories, so what memories do you share with this friend or loved one that you’re buying perfume for? Maybe they’re always warm and inviting, like a cozy vanilla musk. Or maybe they’re bold, like a strong amber note. Whatever your gut is telling you, I encourage you to trust it! Plus, I’m sure they’ll love anything you purchase for them — it’s the thought that counts.

So if you are (or you know) the type of person who feels like something is missing when you leave the house without a spritz of perfume, read on for 12 holiday perfume gifts to add to your shopping list this year.