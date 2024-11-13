The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If you’ve ever wandered through the perfume section at your local Sephora, you know that finding the perfect fragrance can feel overwhelming. It’s hard to decide between something fresh and floral, warm and spicy, or maybe even something a little seductive. Perfume is more than just a scent — it’s an extension of who you are, or at least who you feel like in the moment. I know this iconic Chanel quote always comes to mind for me: “Perfume heralds a woman’s arrival and prolongs her departure.” That’s what makes holiday perfume gifts one of the best to buy for your family members and besties.
During the holiday season, there’s something even more magical about unwrapping one of these beautifully-bottled fragrances. I think a good way to go about gifting one to someone is taking their personality to heart. We often associate scents with memories, so what memories do you share with this friend or loved one that you’re buying perfume for? Maybe they’re always warm and inviting, like a cozy vanilla musk. Or maybe they’re bold, like a strong amber note. Whatever your gut is telling you, I encourage you to trust it! Plus, I’m sure they’ll love anything you purchase for them — it’s the thought that counts.
So if you are (or you know) the type of person who feels like something is missing when you leave the house without a spritz of perfume, read on for 12 holiday perfume gifts to add to your shopping list this year.
- Sabrina Carpenter Cherry Baby Eau de Parfum Fragrance ($30)
This is a perfume that’s been on my wish list since the day it was released. While Carpenter’s first perfume, Sweet Tooth was sweeter (hence its name), Cherry Baby has a much flirtier approach with notes of dark cherry and deeper floral. Plus, with its adorable chocolate-like packaging, it makes for the perfect gift.
- Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Holiday Gift Set ($149)
If you’re looking to splurge a little this holiday season, look no further than Miss Dior. Personally, this is one of my favorite perfumes because just one spritz goes a long way. It’s a floral scent that isn’t too feminine. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous gift box that doesn’t require any extra wrapping!
- Clinique Happy Body Spritz ($34)
One of Clinique’s best-selling fragrances, the Happy Body Spritz contains hints of ruby red grapefruit, Hawaiian wedding flower, and other notes that will transport you back to summers spent on the beach. If you’re looking to escape the winter blues and missing the summertime, then this is the fragrance for you.
- Ariana Grande LOVENOTES Pink Woods Eau de Parfum ($80)
Ariana Grande may be known for her singing, but I’d argue that her taste in perfume should be just as beloved. As an avid Ari by Ariana Grande user, I’m a sucker for every other scent she releases. LOVENOTES, her latest fragrance, contains notes of fresh jasmine petals, cashmere woods, and a hint of lotus flower. It’s the perfect blend between spring and fall that exudes a tasteful sense of sophistication.
- Carolina Herrera Good Girl Miniature Universe ($50)
With three perfume options to choose from, this is the perfect set for someone that’s still discovering what their signature scent is. The clever scent names like Good Girl, Very Good Girl, and Good Girl Blush Elixir make for a cheeky-but-bold gift — both in terms of their scents and their names. Plus, the heel-shaped bottles make for a cute addition to any nightstand or coffee table.
- LoveShackFancy Forever in Love Eau de Parfum ($125)
This is another perfume that’s made its way onto my personal wish list. With its pretty pink bow and floral-printed bottle, this fragrance is fruitier than the brand’s previous releases, containing notes of green pear, cedarwood, and gardenia. Another fun feature of this perfume is that the top can be removed, so you can use the bottle as a tiny vase.
- Victoria’s Secret Fragrance Discovery Gift Set ($75)
This is another option for someone who’s unsure of what kind of fragrance they want. With six mini perfumes to choose from, it’s not only a good way to explore different scents, it’s also a way for avid perfume users to layer them. With warm, woody scents to fruity florals, there’s something for everyone in this set.
- Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum & Rouge Pur Couture Mini Ornament Gift Set ($35)
This is a particularly fun gift, considering the addition of a mini red lipstick. The perfume contains hints of orange blossom, lavender essence, and musk accord, so it’s a unique, fruity scent that’s still suitable for the coming winter season.
- Viktor & Rolf Mini Flowerbomb Perfume Trio Set ($50)
Viktor & Rolf’s perfume gift set is the perfect gift for your favorite perfume lover. Not only does it come with three scents to choose from, they’re also marketed to be suitable for layering. With warm notes of rosebud, jasmine, and patchouli, they’re as suitable for a garden party as they are for keeping warm in the wintertime.
- philosophy Favorite Fragrance Holiday Duo ($33)
The philosophy brand has made its way into many a filler post on Instagram, and the aesthetic nature of these perfumes are no exception either. Amazing Grace is their classic scent, with simple notes of bergamot and lily of the valley, while Warm Cashmere contains vanilla bean and tangerine.
- Gucci Mini Flora Eau de Parfum Trio Set ($50)
Each of these perfumes have one particular note that define each of them: gardenia, jasmine, and orchid. They’re the perfect gift for anyone who loves strong floral scents, and the bottles themselves are also a lovely item that can be used to liven up any cozy space.
- Glossier You Eau de Parfum Set ($94)
Glossier’s best-selling fragrance is actually unisex, making it a suitable gift for almost anyone. It’s got a more woody and earthy vibe, with notes of pink pepper and iris, that are designed to enhance your natural scent. After all, this perfume is all about you!